A passenger plane crashed Friday evening, in a gated, residential neighborhood in Vinhedo, about 50 miles north of Saó Paulo.

There have been no known casualties on the ground.

There were 4 crew and 58 passengers. It killed everyone aboard. The plane was an ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop that was operated by the Brazilian airline Voepass.

The plane was flying at altitude 17,000 ft (5,200 m) before stalling and entering a flat spin. Its descent was about 13:22 BRT.

Voepass Linhas Aéreas Flight 2283

ABOVE: A PS-VPB, the type of aircraft in the accident, as pictured in November 2023. It was en route from Cascavel to Guarulhos. Here is the flight path:

It appears to have missed a structure seen to the left:

AP reported there was one child on board, a 3-year-old girl named Liz Ibba dos Santos.

There were four professors from Western Paraná State University, and 8 physician passengers on their way to a congress in São Paulo, which would be held at the Transamerica Expo Center. Six were oncologists. This congress was the XV Brazilian Congress of Clinical Oncology, one of the largest and most important medical events in the field of oncology in the country.

A family dog was also killed.

17 Near Misses

Seven additional doctors had caught an earlier flight. And at least 10 passengers missed their plane, after waiting at the wrong gate at Cascavel Airport.

Unfortunately, there was no survivors among the 62 people on board.

From the Associated Press

Local authorities said the bodies of the pilot, Danilo Santos Romano, and his co-pilot, Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, were the first to be identified by forensics experts. Sao Paulo state government said in a statement Saturday evening that the remains of all the victims had been recovered. There were 34 male and 28 female bodies in the wreckage, it said. The ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop operated by Brazilian airline Voepass was headed for Guarulhos international airport in Sao Paulo with 58 passengers and four crew members when it went down Friday in Vinhedo, 78 kilometers (49 miles) north of the metropolis. Voepass said three passengers who held Brazilian identification also carried Venezuelan documents and one had Portuguese. At least eight physicians were aboard, Paraná state Gov. Ratinho Júnior said. Four professors at Unioeste university in western Paraná were also confirmed dead.

From Dom

Dom had reported that the doctors were attending a meeting, SBTMO 2024, who wrote the above statement embedded in the video. He is incorrect. SBTMO specifically denied this on Twitter/X, just two hours ago:

Source: https://x.com/sbtmo/status/1822719870313595056?s=46

I asked Patricia if there was any suspected foul play. She investigated and found that it may have been ice on the wing that spun the plane down. To date, there have been no reports of suspicious activity regarding the crash, which is under investigation.

Theory: Ice on the Wings

I was pleased to read this explanation and detailed history of the most likely scenario that caused this accident. Thank you,

, for bringing us this important viewpoint from a pilot.

The above is confirmed by a Wikipedia report on craft data:

In the area of the crash, there was an active SIGMET advisory for severe icing from 12,000 to 21,000 feet (3,700 to 6,400 m).[4][5][16]Meteorological reports at the time of the accident indicated that areas of turbulence, thunderstorms and icing were present in areas surrounding the crash.[17] The Brazilian Air Force said in a statement that the flight did not declare an emergency.[18] According to Flightradar24, the aircraft was cruising at 17,000 feet (5,200 m) when, at 13:21 local time, the aircraft experienced a brief loss of altitude then briefly gained altitude.[17] Shortly thereafter, the aircraft entered what appeared to be a flat spin[19][20] and a steep and terminal descent. The last data transmission and loss of radar contact occurred at 13:22, before the crash. ADS-B data indicated that the aircraft had reached a maximum vertical descent rate of 24,000 feet per minute (120 m/s).[17][21][18]

A “Flat Spin”

If you fly, you probably know that getting out of a flat spin is something taught in flight school. To remember the order of things, there is the acronym, “PARE”:

No doubt, the pilots did everything possible to recover their aircraft and when that wasn't possible, it appears that they avoided any loss of person on land. The plane landed in a condominium community, in a back yard. No one on the ground was hurt.

Footage

WARNING: Foul language written and said in screenshot and video of eyewitness to the plane going down.

Source: https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1822413187012341789?s=46

ABOVE: SBTMO sent their condolences and otherwise had no connection to the deceased.

The Brazilian Newsreel

Shows the ground debris and wreckage.

The Plane - ATR 72-6

According to Wikipedia, ATR was a joint venture company founded “in 1981 between Aérospatialeof France (now Airbus) and Aeritalia(now Leonardo) of Italy.[5] Its main products are the ATR 42 and ATR 72aircraft. ATR has sold more than 1,600 aircraft and has over 200 operators in more than 100 countries.”

Efficient and less costly than other planes, there are two seats per row. Its capacity is 68.

According to ATR-Aircraft.com:

First choice for operators

The ATR 72-600 is the market-leading regional aircraft, offering seating up to 78 passengers. Celebrated by the airline and financing community for its unrivalled fuel efficiency and low level of CO2 emissions, it also offers low operating costs to maximise airlines’ profitability and accessibility to the most challenging airfield profiles (extreme temperatures, high altitudes, short, narrow and unpaved runways, steep approach), offering essential connectivity to the most remote communities.

Featuring state-of-the-art technology and a spacious cabin, the ATR 72-600 connects people and businesses in a modern, responsible and reliable way.

It looks like a reliable plane.

The Deceased

Here is a partial list.

A Link

A List by Patricia Frajacomo

@Dr Margaret Aranda

**Meet the Passengers Who Did Not Board the Voepass Plane That Crashed in Vinhedo**

**Who Are the Victims of the Voepass Plane Crash?**

The list of 62 names, including 58 passengers and 4 crew members, was updated this Saturday by the airline. They are:

- **Constantino Thé Maia:** A commercial representative for the GhelPlus Group in Rio Grande do Norte, he was the last name added to the list released by Voepass this Saturday. The reason given was technical issues related to check-in, boarding validations, and passenger count. He was married and left behind two children.

- **Rosangela Souza:** A commercial representative for the GhelPlus Group in São Paulo, she was returning home after attending a convention in Paraná.

- **Eliane Andrade Freire:** A pharmacist who worked as a Quality Management Supervisor at the Prati-Donaduzzi industry in Toledo. She was traveling to São Paulo to visit family.

- **Luciani Cavalcanti:** A commercial representative for the GhelPlus Group in São Paulo, she was returning home after attending a convention in Paraná.

- **Denilda Acordi:** A resident of Três Barras do Paraná, she was headed to Brasília to visit her 93-year-old mother. She had just turned 71 this week. She left behind three children and six grandchildren.

- **Maria Auxiliadora Vaz de Arruda:** A former Physical Education teacher and resident of Guaratinguetá (SP). She was married to José Cloves Arruda, who was also on the flight.

- **Jose Cloves Arruda:** A resident of Guaratinguetá (SP), he was married to Maria Auxiliadora Vaz de Arruda, who also died in the plane crash.

- **Nelvio Jose Hubner:** A prosecutor for the municipality of Toledo (PR), he began his career in the city hall in 2011. He was married to Gracinda Marina Castelo da Silva, who was also on the flight.

- **Gracinda Marina Castelo da Silva:** Of Portuguese origin, she was 48 years old and married to Nelvio Jose Hubner, who was also a fatal victim in the plane crash. Gracinda was a professor at the Federal Technological Institute of Paraná in Toledo. The couple left behind three children.

- **Ronaldo Cavaliere:** A commercial representative for the GhelPlus Group in Alagoas, he was returning home after a company convention in Paraná.

- **Silvia Cristina Osaki:** A veterinarian and university professor at the Palotina campus of the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR).

- **Wlisses Oliveira:** A commercial representative for the GhelPlus Group in Ceará and co-owner of a construction materials store.

- **Hiale Scarpine Fodra:** A federal highway police officer, he was 33 years old and worked in the border region between Brazil and Paraguay. He was married to bodybuilder Daniela Schulz Fodra, who also lost her life in the plane crash.

- **Daniela Schulz Fodra:** A bodybuilder and digital influencer, married to federal highway police officer Hiale Scarpine Fodra. The couple lived in Northwest Paraná, in the municipality of Ubiratã.

- **Regiclaudio Freitas:** A commercial representative for the GhelPlus Group in Ceará, he lived in Limoeiro do Norte, where he co-owned a construction materials store.

- **Simone Mirian Rizental:** A retired pedagogue from the state education network in Paraná, she retired in 2020 in the municipality of Cascavel.

- **Josgleidys Gonzalez:** A Venezuelan, traveling back to Venezuela with his son and mother. The son was 4 years old and was identified as Joslan Perez.

- **Maria Parra:** A Venezuelan, mother of Josgleidys Gonzalez, and grandmother of 4-year-old Joslan Perez, who also died in the accident.

- **Joslan Perez:** A 4-year-old Venezuelan boy traveling with his father and grandmother.

- **Mauro Bedin:** Worked in the Southwest Commercial Management of Sanepar, in Guaíra. He had been with the company for 33 years.

- **Antonio Deoclides Zini Junior:** A resident of Cascavel, married to Kharine Gavlik Pessoa Zini, who was also on the flight. Zini Junior was 40 years old and was a former goalkeeper for Cascavel Futsal. He was an entrepreneur and left behind two children.

- **Kharine Gavlik Pessoa Zini:** A physical therapist graduated from the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UFMS), she lived in Cascavel

LET US PRAY

For all those killed, Lord we pray. | Photo by Milada Vigerova on Unsplash

Holy Father of All Creation,

We pray for the families of those who were lost, especially the spouses, children, friends, and co-workers. Guard their hearts and minds, Father God! Lead and guide them in all Your Ways. Comfort them in the eternity their loved one now spends in Your presence, and give them an inkling of that peace!

Pour out Your Holy Spirit in great measure!

Sent them the help they need, surround them with love, and strengthen their families and communities! As they struggle to make sense of this, lead more people to find You, take comfort in You, and also to repent of their sins and take comfort in Your Might and Majesty!

We pray this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.