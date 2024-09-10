EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hotel in downtown El Paso and its owner received a temporary injunction and restraining order from the El Paso County Attorney on Monday for alleged criminal activity and suspicions of "Tren De Aragua" gang members in the hotel.

El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez filed an original petition for abatement of a common nuisance, and an application for a temporary restraining order, temporary injunction, against the lodging establishment“Gateway Hotel” located at104 S. Stanton in downtown El Paso.

Sanchez also filed the order against the owner Howard Yun.

The document stated that Gateway has operated as a hotel for the past six years, it has done so without a valid certificate of occupancy and is in violation of city requirements. The building also failedat least three inspections by the El Paso Fire Department since July.

For the last two years, there have been 693 calls made for police to investigate the hotel.

The document stated that police reports showed that Gateway has habitual criminal activity.

The document stated the establishment was in a deplorable state of the inside.

A video showed dozens of people “partying” on the 3rd floor of the hotel, drinking, smoking and dancing provocatively while children are present, the document states.

The video also shows at least one gun being shot, another used to threaten, men holding knives and another man with a hatchet assaulting people and causing damage to the hotel in front of a security guard.

Pictures from security footage show an aggravated assault on June 16, 2024.

Affidavits from El Paso Police Department Officers noted habitual criminal activity, trash and fire hazards. Most alarming is an increase of suspected gang members using the property.

In one of the police reports, an officer reported he suspected prostitution from the hotel, and notes the “continuous incidents of criminal activity” has increased “with the introduction of the Tren De Aragua organization into the hotel.”

Another police report stated an officer noted several people in the hotel had tattoos associated with the Venezuelan Tren De Aragua gang organization.

The report also stated the officer saw the general reputation of the Gateway for “allowing illegal activity (consuming drugs, gang activity, illegal dumping).

Read the full document below: