There aren’t any disclosed arrests yet, but this news is both shocking and unexpected — shocking not because HHS is involved, but because RFK Jr said it out loud.

Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1917840818364375229?s=46

Link to Article: https://conservativeroof.com/rfk-jr-drops-huge-bombshell-reveals-bidens-hhs-was-involved-in-child-trafficking-scheme/

WHAT I REALLY THINK

No one saw this coming, and I am so happy that we’re not talking about food dyes anymore! THIS is the Real Life crap that has been out of control, the demonic influence that has stirred the very wrath of God!

OH! It would be better for them to do as Christian’s said, and tie a millstone around their necks and throw them into the sea!

Now can we arrest someone FOR REAL, and not just a Tesla bomber with ADHD who’s let go because he can’t get gender affirming therapy?

RFK Jr has FINALLY opened the Pandora’s Box! Now arrest people at Children’s Protective Services, FEMA, the Department of Homeland Security, and USAID!

Bring out those handcuffs!

Let Us Pray

🙏

Dear Father God,

Bless the children, find them and get them back to their parents, I pray! Keep them protected, spare their lives, and open a way for them to safely come back!

Stop the abuse, quench the human trafficking, and get the criminals in prison! Holy God, sweep the land and cleanse it from these impurities and abominations against Your Children!

Bust more big rings of child and adult traffickers, Father.

Bless RFK Jr and all our leaders, that they can stop all the evil from within!

We pray this in the Name of Jesus.

Aman.

🙏

