The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
33m

Bravo 👏🏻, I pray they end this nightmare. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture