First it was Great Britain as the UK pulled out, citing they didn't want a mandatory 20% of vaxxes to be donated to poor countries.

The Telegraph is reporting that Britain has refused to sign the World Health Organization pandemic treaty, but it’s not for the reasons we would think. Source: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/05/08/pandemic-vaccines-therapeutics-global-treaty-sovereignty/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Now it's Slovakia! And they don't have any excuse other than they:

Peter Kotlár, the Slovak Government Plenipotentiary for the COVID-19 pandemic, informed that Slovakia would not support the current version of the new pandemic treaty or the draft amendment to the International Health Regulations. The Health Ministry noted that it would not support any documents weakening Slovakia's position as a sovereign state. Kotlár also had a meeting with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who stated that he respected the decision of the Slovak Republic, but also encouraged the search for possible ways to reach an agreement.

Representatives of the 194 WHO member countries have been meeting in Geneva since 29 April to seek consensus on a draft treaty on the prevention, preparation, and response to future pandemics.

TASR

Martina Greňová Šimkovičová, Photo: TASR