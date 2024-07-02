From RealRaw News:

By ABC News, July 1, 2024, 10:48 AM

The Supreme Court on Monday handed down a historic decision on whether a former president is shielded from criminal liability for “official acts” taken while in the White House.

In the case, Donald Trump aimed to secure such immunity to try to quash the federal election subversion prosecution brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Smith charged Trump with four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, over his efforts to hold onto power after his 2020 election loss. Trump pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing. The trial was set to start on March 4, but has been delayed while the high court considers the immunity question.

Trump reacts to SCOTUS ruling

Former President Donald Trump released a statement about the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision in a post on his social media platform.

Source: https://m.beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2024/07/huge-victory-supreme-court-rules-donald-trump-has-presidential-immunity-from-criminal-prosecution-3696808.html

What CNN Says

“Some immunity” is a factor.

“What we covered here today

Source: https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-immunity-supreme-court-decision-07-01-24/index.html

And on the same link:

“Biden rips Supreme Court's immunity decision and warns about a possible second term for Trump

From CNN staff

President Joe Biden on Monday ripped the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity, which ruled that presidents have an absolute immunity from prosecution for core official acts, and issued a stern warning over a possible second term for former President Donald Trump.

“There are no kings in America. Each, each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States,” Biden said in a speech from the White House.

“(With) today’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, that fundamentally changed. For all practical purposes, there are virtually no limits on what the president can do. It’s a fundamentally new principle and it’s a dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law even including the supreme court of the United States.”

Biden repeatedly warned that the limits of the president’s power now solely rest with the choices made by the holder of the office. He said Trump would be a danger in that role.”

