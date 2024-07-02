BREAKING! Supreme Court Rule: Donald Trump Does Have Some Presidential Immunity From Criminal Prosecution on the Election Case
A Ruling on the 25th Amendment.
From RealRaw News:
By ABC News, July 1, 2024, 10:48 AM
The Supreme Court on Monday handed down a historic decision on whether a former president is shielded from criminal liability for “official acts” taken while in the White House.
In the case, Donald Trump aimed to secure such immunity to try to quash the federal election subversion prosecution brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
Smith charged Trump with four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, over his efforts to hold onto power after his 2020 election loss. Trump pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing. The trial was set to start on March 4, but has been delayed while the high court considers the immunity question.
Latest headlines:
Here’s how the news is developing.
Trump reacts to SCOTUS ruling
Former President Donald Trump released a statement about the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision in a post on his social media platform.
Source: https://m.beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2024/07/huge-victory-supreme-court-rules-donald-trump-has-presidential-immunity-from-criminal-prosecution-3696808.html
What CNN Says
“Some immunity” is a factor.
“What we covered here today
Major ruling: The Supreme Court ruled Mondaythat Donald Trump may claim immunity from criminal prosecution for some of the actions he took as president in a decision that will likely further delay a trial on the federal election subversion charges against him. The decision was 6-3, with the liberals in dissent.
What this means: The ruling rejects a decision from a federal appeals court in February that found Trump enjoyed no immunity for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency to reverse the 2020 election results. The decision says presidents have immunity for official acts but not all acts are official, and lower courts must decide which acts qualify for each. Trump called the decision a “big win.”
Trump’s looming legal battles: The former president is juggling four criminal cases while battling President Joe Biden to reclaim the White House. He faces a sentencing hearing next week in his hush money case after being found guilty.”
Source: https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-immunity-supreme-court-decision-07-01-24/index.html
And on the same link:
“Biden rips Supreme Court's immunity decision and warns about a possible second term for Trump
From CNN staff
President Joe Biden on Monday ripped the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity, which ruled that presidents have an absolute immunity from prosecution for core official acts, and issued a stern warning over a possible second term for former President Donald Trump.
“There are no kings in America. Each, each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States,” Biden said in a speech from the White House.
“(With) today’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, that fundamentally changed. For all practical purposes, there are virtually no limits on what the president can do. It’s a fundamentally new principle and it’s a dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law even including the supreme court of the United States.”
Biden repeatedly warned that the limits of the president’s power now solely rest with the choices made by the holder of the office. He said Trump would be a danger in that role.”
Imagine if Biden had not committed any of the dozens of blatant, outright, egregiously immoral criminal actions he engaged in year after year in both Congress and while President, then his opinion might have some weight on Trump being granted minimal, as yet undefined, immunity from political abuse of the judicial system to remove him from the race.
This is what makes the Democratic Party a criminal 'terrorist' political party systematically doing great damage on a daily basis to the rules-based Constitutional fabric of the nation. If the Democrats remain part of the nation this nation then this hate-based, truly evil destruction of the nation will continue. The Democratic Party and its apparatchiks of destruction must be expelled from the nation while several thousand current & past corrupt members of Congress receive speedy trials ending in extremely severe sentencing.
This is unlikely to happen so the destruction will continue until the nation spirals into civil war(s). We see the psychotic hate on display daily in the corrupted mainstream media, so the internal wars could conceivably end in an 'internal' nuckear exchange.