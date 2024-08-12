for alerting me to this content and letter.

The European Union issued the following letter to Elon Musk, demanding he censors Donald Trump in a Twitter Space scheduled for today at 5 pm PST | 7 pm CST and 8 pm EST.

"This notably means ensuring, on one hand, that freedom of expression and of information, including media freedom and pluralism, are effectively protected and, on the other hand, that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including live streaming. which, if unaddressed, might increase the risk profile of X and generate detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security. This is important against the background of recent examples of public unrest brought about by the amplification of content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation."

Thierry Breton (French pronunciation: [tjɛʁi bʁətɔ̃]; born 15 January 1955) is a French business executive, politician, writer and the current Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union. Breton was vice-chairman and CEO of Groupe Bull (1996–1997), chairman and CEO of Thomson-RCA (1997–2002) and chairman and CEO of France Télécom (2002–2005). In 2005 he entered politics serving as Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry (2005–2007) in the governments of Prime Ministers Jean-Pierre Raffarin and Dominique de Villepin, during the presidency of Jacques Chirac. From 2007 to 2008 he was a professor at Harvard Business Schoolbefore joining group Atosfrom 2009 to 2019 as its CEO.[2]

…

Widely acclaimed as a "turnaround whiz",[14][15] Breton was named by French government as head of multinational telecommunications corporation France Télécom on 2 October 2002.

…

Recognition

Breton is an officer of the Légion d'honneur and a commander of the Ordre National du Mérite. He is also a member of Le Siècle.[39]

On 24 April 2018, Breton was among the guests invited to the state dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in honor of President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.[40]

Decorations

Awards

2015: Montgelas Prize, for outstanding actions in favor of French-German cooperation, Munich, Germany. [41]

2012: Les Echos Strategist of the Year

2002: La Tribune Strategist of the Year[8] and was

Honors

2001: Honorary Citizen of the City of Foshan, Guangdong Province, China

Controversy

On 1 April 2021 Breton told the media that no vaccines would be exported from the EU unless Astrazeneca fulfills its obligations towards the EU.[42] This prompted outrage from the British Government, who claimed to have invested heavily in a factory in the Netherlands to produce vaccines for the UK. The UK threatened to block exports of the raw ingredients to the EU should their position not change.[43] Breton and Ursula von der Leyen were described as "vaccine pirates" on social media, despite production and export figures in established news sources showing otherwise.[44] In an attempt to resolve the issue, Breton initiated negotiations between all involved parties, i.e. the CEO of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot, and the Dutch, Leiden-based AZ subcontractor vaccine plant, HALIX [nl].[45]During these meetings, it emerged that AstraZeneca had conceded that all but one batch of the plant's vaccines would stay in the EU.[46]

In late 2005, French police carried out at least a dozen raids – including on Breton's office – in connection with complaints about accounting irregularities at Rhodia between 1999 and 2004[47] and in connection with the sale of assets by the pay-television company Canal Plus to the electronics company Thomson.[48][49][50]

Personal life

Breton has been married to journalist Nicole-Valerie Baroin since 1981. They have one son and two daughters, with grandchildren living in Berlin. Breton speaks some German.[51]

In July 2019, two men wearing ski masks and gloves and wielding handguns broke into Breton's Paris home, beat him and locked him up along with his wife and their live-in chauffeur. The thieves made off with a diamond bracelet worth €50,000 and several hundred euros in cash.[52]

In 2023, Breton purchased Gargilesse Castle in Gargilesse-Dampierre from a local painter, Annick Thévenin, who had bought the castle in 1998 to use as an art gallery. Breton is not planning to live there and intends to keep it as a cultural space.[53]

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org//wiki/Thierry_Breton