Milk in Processing Plants, Shelves Tested Positive. | Photo by Mehrshad Rajabi on Unsplash

The US FDA just announced yesterday that the nation's commercially-available grocery store milk has now tested positive for the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Bird Flu.

The FDA released a statement saying that they have been testing milk from H5N1 or bird-flu sick cattle, plus milk that is …