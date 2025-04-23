One hour ago, I learned this from a tweet by BRICS NEWS:

The Tweet

Link: https://x.com/bricsinfo/status/1915056047779373408?s=46

The Thread

The CDC’s Twitter/X

Let’s check it out, just for the record:

They haven’t even posted a thing for DAYS; they simply retweet other tweets from RFK Jr.

Let’s check out RFK Jr’s Tweets

(👀 Unrelated, but Wow ⬆️ .)

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I hope this facade ends, doctors go to jail, and all those injured or killed get some rest knowing that no more babies will be killed.

PLEASE get these stupid ads taken down! AND NEVER VISIT THAT WEBSITE AGAIN ⬆️!

LET US PRAY

THANK YOU, LORD! | Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Holy Father God,

Thank You! Thank You for saving our children! Let this come to a fruition with a statement by the CDC! And get more shots off the docket, WE BESEECH YOU!

We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Amen!

