The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mabel Lean's avatar
Mabel Lean
3h

NOT good enough! The CDC Childhood Vaccination Schedule should be ABOLISHED! Vaccines of all kinds MURDER children and should NEVER be MANDATED.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Terry Adams's avatar
Terry Adams
3h

GOD sure knew what He was doing when he denied me children because I would have never allowed my child to be injected repeatedly by these luciferian psychopaths. I would have ended up in prison, no doubt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture