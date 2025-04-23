🙌 BREAKING 🙌 : The U.S. Considers Removing the COVID-19 Vaccine from the CDC Childhood Schedule
One hour ago, I learned this from a tweet by BRICS NEWS:
The Tweet
The Thread
The CDC’s Twitter/X
Let’s check it out, just for the record:
They haven’t even posted a thing for DAYS; they simply retweet other tweets from RFK Jr.
Let’s check out RFK Jr’s Tweets
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I hope this facade ends, doctors go to jail, and all those injured or killed get some rest knowing that no more babies will be killed.
LET US PRAY
Holy Father God,
Thank You! Thank You for saving our children! Let this come to a fruition with a statement by the CDC! And get more shots off the docket, WE BESEECH YOU!
We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
Amen!
NOT good enough! The CDC Childhood Vaccination Schedule should be ABOLISHED! Vaccines of all kinds MURDER children and should NEVER be MANDATED.
GOD sure knew what He was doing when he denied me children because I would have never allowed my child to be injected repeatedly by these luciferian psychopaths. I would have ended up in prison, no doubt.