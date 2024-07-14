News coming forward shows the building layout.

Evans City Farm has a separate entrance, away from the perimeter at a raised space. He could have been a local in camouflage who was climbing up to the rooftop.

Trump With Gunshot Flying By

The trajectory would have passed from your left, hit Trump's ear, then gone to the right (seen).

Another Picture of Trump on the Ground

The sniper was seen on the top of a neighboring building. Here are some views, believed to be the shooter, found with a gun next to him. The building is estimated to be about 130 yards from the stage. He was found next to an AR-15-style gun.

THIS MAN SAID HE KEPT TELLING SECRET SERVICE THERE WAS A MAN WITH A GUN ON TOP OF THE ROOF. He said no one did anything.

After Trump was shot, a bunch of shots were heard as Trump fell to the ground.

These pictures are from the rooftop of the building that the shooter was on. The business was a company that makes glass products.

The shooter, presumably before the shooting

The Dead Shooter

WARNING: Graphic Photo below, the dead shooter:

Speaker Johnson: Secret Service Director, House will Conduct a Full Investigation.

Be Aware!

People are saying that the man who is behind Trump wearing the brown hat is a regular at Trump’s rallies. He is named Vincent Fusca (translates to “Victory over the Dark”). People are saying that he looked extremely calm during this whole ordeal.

He's seated on the left with the brown hat and a black suit jacket. Just so you know, conspiracy theorists claim that Vincent Fusca is actually JFK, Jr.

Another Version of The Shooter

The shooter was identified as 20-year old Antifa member Mark Violets, from Pennsylvania. Most of us know that Antifa is backed by the classic three-letter agencies.

This picture of the shooter is going around Substack but I have not seen it on any Telegram channels.

The Official Protocol

According to Stuart Kaplan, Former FBI Special Agent says that the protocol is for the Director of the FBI, the Director of the Secret Service, and the Attorney General are supposed to immediately investigate and make a statement.

Each should make a public statement. If they don't do it, Stuart thinks they could have had a “stand down” order from the President. The commentator immediately said that there should be an upcoming news.

How could this have happened!?

We must use care and continue to use our critical thinking. Be aware (beware) of additional restrictions that they might want to impose! Beware of more promises that restrict our freedoms!

We need to know more, and remain vigilant.

