BREAKING: Trump Rally Gunshot Leaves Secret Service Rushing Him Off Stage
Ten minutes into Trump's speech, he grabs his ear as an apparent bullet streamed by. He immediately went to the ground, was surrounded by Secret Service, and was then promptly escorted off.
My audience is suggesting Trump was hit by a .22 caliber gun. While the White House official press release is calling it an “incident” and not a “gunshot incident”, witnesses report that more than one gun shot was fired.
Before the Shot
Trump’s head was leaning forward, face pointed to his right.
The Shot
After the Shot, the Audience Points to their Right
Trump’s Ear Pierced or Eardrum Shattered
Video with the Audience, 6-8 Shots Fired
This video is the first one I see with full audio ⬆️.
Trump Gets Surrounded by Secret Service
After the first shot, the audience stepped back one more time, as if a second shot rang.
Trump Takes a Step, Raises, and than Shakes His Fist
TRUMP IS FINE!!!
I have a Telegram channel group saying that THE SHOOTER OF TRUMP IS NOW DEAD. I am unable to confirm this at this moment.
