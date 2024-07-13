Ten minutes into Trump's speech, he grabs his ear as an apparent bullet streamed by. He immediately went to the ground, was surrounded by Secret Service, and was then promptly escorted off.

My audience is suggesting Trump was hit by a .22 caliber gun. While the White House official press release is calling it an “incident” and not a “gunshot incident”, witnesses report that more than one gun shot was fired.

Before the Shot

Trump’s head was leaning forward, face pointed to his right.

The Shot

After the Shot, the Audience Points to their Right

Trump’s Ear Pierced or Eardrum Shattered

Video with the Audience, 6-8 Shots Fired

This video is the first one I see with full audio ⬆️.

Trump Gets Surrounded by Secret Service

After the first shot, the audience stepped back one more time, as if a second shot rang.

Trump Takes a Step, Raises, and than Shakes His Fist

TRUMP IS FINE!!!

I have a Telegram channel group saying that THE SHOOTER OF TRUMP IS NOW DEAD. I am unable to confirm this at this moment.