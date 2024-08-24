TRUMP:

"I'm repeating my pledge to establish a panel of top experts working with Bobby to investigate what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic health problems and childhood diseases."

… as related to post-vaccine injury.

Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1827207331014177239?s=46

This is in addition to Trump's invitation to have RFK Jr head an assassination investigation department in his new administration.

Big Pharma must be shocked and outraged.

It sure seems like the only outcome of an investigation into childhood diseases run by RFK Jr would conclude that the vax schedule is a scheme that has weakened America by disabling our infants, toddlers, and children.

And once this conclusion is made, there is only one step left: to change the schedule by eliminating any and all jabs that are not proven to be safe.

The Facts

Here is a now-leaked phone conversation, between Trump and Kennedy:

TRUMP:

“Something’s wrong with that whole [vaccine] system,” five studies now show that “it’s healthier to ... forego ALL the vaccines in a healthy child.”

The entire childhood vaccine schedule is now in question, and Donald Trump has made this clearer than ever.

Trump criticized the staggering number of infant vaccines, stating,

“There are like 38 different vaccines for babies nowadays, and some look like they’re meant for a horse, not a 10-pound baby.”

Trump also claimed he has witnessed babies "change radically" and "too many times" after their routine vaccinations.

A Financial Incentive to Murder and Poison American Children

Greg Reese has a report that focuses on the incentives to poison children - and he presents data showing just how clear that data are.

“Sudden Infant Death Syndrome” or SIDS was something that many of us missed as associated with infant jabs. Greg shows additional health problems in children stem almost exclusively from CDC-approved childhood vaccination schedule:

Dr. Paul shares data from seven studies on SIDS and vaccinated children had some shocking findings. "In one data set, 97% were in the first 10 days after the vaccine. For the other six studies, a couple of them showed that 50% happened in the first week. But 75% to about 90% of those deaths are happening in the first week after vaccines." Dr. Paul's firm makes about 3 million a year but we're losing a million a year as their very healthy practice had only 1% vaccinated instead of the standard 80%. When you begin to understand that such a large percentage of family doctors' profit comes from how well they vaccinate their patients, it gives a lot of insight into why vaccine injuries are criminally ignored and denied by so many doctors. Source: Greg Reese on X

The recommended CDC vax schedule for children consists of a staggering total of up to 108 shots by age 18!

When Big Pharma companies take over our governments, media, and education systems, this is what happens:

CDC Recommended Vaccine Schedule for American Children

1962:

Polio

Smallpox

DTP

1983:

DTP (2 months)

OPV (2 months)

DTP (4 months)

OPV (4 months)

DTP (6 months)

MMR (15 months)

DTP (18 months)

OPV (18 months)

DTP (4 years)

OPV (4 years)

TD (15 years)

2019:

Influenza (Pregnancy)

TDaP (Pregnancy)

Hepatitis B (birth)

Hepatitis B (2 months)

Rotavirus (2 months)

DTaP (2 months)

HiB (2 months)

PCV (2 months)

IPV (2 months)

Rotavirus (4 months)

DTaP (4 months)

HiB (4 months)

PCV (4 months)

IPV (4 months)

Hepatitis B (6 months)

Rotavirus (6 months)

DTaP (6 months)

HiB (6 months)

PCV (6 months)

IPV (6 months)

Influenza (6 months)

Influenza (7 months)

HiB (12 months)

PCV (12 months)

MMR (12 months)

Chickenpox (12 months)

Hepatitis A (12 months)

DTaP (18 months)

Influenza (18 months)

Hepatitis A (18 months)

Influenza (30 months)

Influenza (42 months)

DTaP (4 years)

IPV (4 years)

MMR (4 years)

Chickenpox (4 years)

Influenza (5 years) Influenza (6 years) Influenza (7 years)

Influenza (8 years)

Influenza (9 years)

HPV (9 years)

Influenza (10 years)

HPV (10 years)

TDaP (12 years)

Influenza (12 years)

Meningococcus (12 years)

Influenza (13 years)

Influenza (14 years)

Influenza (15 years)

Influenza (16 years old)

Meningococcus (16 years)

Influenza (17 years old)

Influenza (18 years old)

In 2024, we add the "Covid" shots, Covid boosters, and Avian flu, mpox virus… and the list goes on…

LET US PRAY

Let Us Pray for Our Children | Photo by Olivia Snow on Unsplash

Holy Father of All Creation,

We ask You to shine Your love and light upon the parents who are looking at the value of vaccinating their infants and children.

Help them to discern what is really happening to them. Give them eyes to see the number of shots, the ages they are given, and the moral compass that has been lost by relying on Big Pharma.

Help people to look to You, to cast their eyes on the heavens, and to REPENT of their sins so that they may be washed by the Blood of Christ Jesus.

Protect the children, dear Lord. Open the floodgates to back away from the current CDC vaccine scheme, we pray.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Do you think RFK Jr and Trump will do away with childhood vaccines?

