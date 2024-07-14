BREAKING! "USA! USA!" Trump Rally Participants Cheer Trump As He Leaves The Stage After Attempted ASSASINATION
Audio came through!
Video ⬆️
From The General on Telegram. He reported many things before mainstream media.
January 8th, 1835: Jackson pays off all national debt. He was the only President to ever pay off the debt.
Just a few weeks after cleansing America of her debts, a "lone gunman" attempted to assassinate Jackson.
November 22, 1963: John F. Kennedy is shot by an alleged lone gunman after attempting to stop the military-industrial complex and vowing to dismantle the CIA.
Jun 6, 1968: Robert Kennedy is shot by an alleged lone gunman after vowing to find who killed his brother and alleging the CIA was the perpetrator in closed doors.
March 30, 1981: Ronald Reagan was shot by a lone gunman after being the first outsider to become President since JFK's death.
July 13th, 2024: Donald Trump was shot by a lone gunman after being framed for treason by Hillary Clinton, impeached, and nearly jailed for life, becoming the frontrunner for the 2024 election after humiliating Biden in a debate.
Where Were You With the Trump Attempted Assassination Occurred?
We were visiting friends.
This is a definitely a day that you will NEVER forget!
Driving home from Dallas Love Field (ironic) after picking up my 18-year-old grandson. My daughter was driving and I picked up my phone to an alert from OANN that there had been an assassination attempt on President Trump. OANN seemed to be one of the first. We all immediately prayed in gratitude for the protection God gave Trump and for his protection. We are now praying for whoever was killed by these rabid and feral feces, as Dr. Alexander calls them.
I was playing with my band at a private party. I was on break when I saw other Substack authors’ headlines about it.