Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™

Video ⬆️

From The General on Telegram. He reported many things before mainstream media.

January 8th, 1835: Jackson pays off all national debt. He was the only President to ever pay off the debt.

Just a few weeks after cleansing America of her debts, a "lone gunman" attempted to assassinate Jackson.

November 22, 1963: John F. Kennedy is shot by an alleged lone gunman after attempting to stop the military-industrial complex and vowing to dismantle the CIA.

Jun 6, 1968: Robert Kennedy is shot by an alleged lone gunman after vowing to find who killed his brother and alleging the CIA was the perpetrator in closed doors.

March 30, 1981: Ronald Reagan was shot by a lone gunman after being the first outsider to become President since JFK's death.

July 13th, 2024: Donald Trump was shot by a lone gunman after being framed for treason by Hillary Clinton, impeached, and nearly jailed for life, becoming the frontrunner for the 2024 election after humiliating Biden in a debate.

X

- CLICK TO WATCH