With about Two Weeks before the Onset of Severe Cold Winter Weather,Western North Carolina asks Lowe’s, Home Depot for HEATERS NOW.

IMMEDIATE NEEDS

An ARMY OF MEN to help in Bakersville, NC, HERE.

STANDING NEEDS

DONATIONS NEEDED IF YOU SEE AN ADDRESS, SHIP THERE PLEASE

GIFT AN AMAZON VISA CARD: https://bit.ly/3YVf4DT GIFT A LOWE'S CARD, Enter the recipient's address: https://amzn.to/4f4LaCC

Pastor Roy Arnett: Propane heaters, camping stoves, hand warmers (828) 260-8499 1833 Elk Park Hwy, Newland, NC 28657 EmergencyRV: NEEDS 300 RVs. drivers to move large RVs from one site to WNC. givebutter.com/EmergencyRV Email: info@emergencyRV.org https://www.emergencyrv.org/ ShawnHendrix and Operation Shelter. Donate a Twitter/X subscription, 100% of proceeds set up a Starlink https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1846178978786136342?s=46 Donate a tent & supplies for families to stay in place https://www.givesendgo.com/OperationShelter Choose your best donation link https://linktr.ee/theshawnhendrix. Camp Greene and Jeff Melton. Wood screws and nails, lumber, power tools, extension cords, SHIP donations or VOLUNTEER. (423) 972-2747 ATTN: JEFF MELTON; night lights, portable heaters, building materials. NO CLOTHING, PLEASE. Call ahead of arriving. Additional Items: https://x.com/ChaoticGood42_/status/1848078586210922724 4555 Asheville Hwy; Greeneville, TN 37743. Call before showing up. Adopt a Family A Facebook Group. Buying groceries, and more. https://www.facebook.com/groups/adoptafamilyalert/posts/1600853780641522/?comment_id=1600854777308089¬if_id=1732044102002239¬if_t=group_comment_mention. AlertDisaster.org. https://alertdisaster.org/ Helping the national civilian response to natural disasters.Use Contact Us Form for email correspondence. AP Hill Legacy Hurricane Helene Relief Fund. Generators, heavy equipment rentals, helped raise $200k for WNC. https://www.givesendgo.com/gdepe. Twitter/X updates: https://x.com/JohnnyReb1989 Appalachian Rebuild Project. NEED Veteran Volunteers. Email: sophia@appalachianrebuildproject.org https://www.facebook.com/appalachianrebuild (828) 208-5640 462 Oak Ave, Spruce Pine, NC. Avery Co Airport Clinic. Updated needs posted daily. https://wethepeoplemission.us/ 400 Brushy Creek Dr; Spruce Pine, NC 28777 AMAZON and WALMART WISH LISTS https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/14OCPC5S3XKDS/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex. Black Mountain Home, CHILDREN'S HOME. Donations are still open. Volunteers needed. https://www.blackmountainhome.org/ (828) 686-3451 Email: info@blackmountainhome.org Also see the Christmas List on the Bottom Tab, 4th Sheet Thrift Store: 828-581-0596 and visit their Thrift Store here: https://www.mountainhomethriftstore.org/ 80 Lake Eden Road; Black Mountain, NC 28711 Cabins 4 Christ. Donate or VOLUNTEER. Building cabins in WNC. (276) 264-3048 https://cabins4christ.com/ Crossroads Cowboy Church in Greeneville, TN. Takes supplies to flood distribution centers,search & rescue teams, TN & NC. Finds families for donated trailers, building tiny homes https://crossroadscowboy.org/ https://pushpay.com/g/crossroadscowboy?r=monthly 8275 Old Asheville Hwy; Greeneville, TN (423) 972-7589 Dogwood Disaster Relief. 11/3/24: Supplied a camper for a family of 6 denied FEMA grant in WNC. https://dogwooddisasterrelief.org GrindStoneMinistries.com. On the ground. Reported oil contamination, cadaver dog deaths. https://GrindStoneMinistries.com H.A.L.O. Relief (Humanitarian Aid, Lifesaving Operations). Emergency shelter, food, medical assistance https://halorelief.org/ AND Venmo @HALORELIEF; CASHAPP $HaloRelief; PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/WilliamJayCarter?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US HEAL-CORP. https://www.heal-corp.org/. DONATE: https://www.heal-corp.org/donate/ MAIL DONATIONS: 8322 Fm 35; Royse City, TX 75189. High Country Community Health. Tents, sleeping bags, camping stoves, 1-lb propane tanks, butane. https://www.highcountrycommunityhealth.com/ lighters, warm winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves for both adults and children. Address: High Country Community Health; ATTN: BILLIE COMER; 935 State Farm Road; Boone, NC 28607. Hurricane Helene Support Group, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/vaccinelocator/?multi_permalinks=1279764203068581%2C1278818736496461¬if_id=1731419550704544¬if_t=group_activity&ref=notif Jesse Poe. Boots on the Ground. VOLUNTEERS NEEDED. Heavy men's work boots, heavy socks, wool hats/caps, leather gloves. SHIP ATTN: JESSE POE: 2050 Blowing Rock Highway; Linville, NC 28646 Judges Rescue (Hurricane + Child Trafficking). DONATE: https://donate.stripe.com/dR67tI9vU1Ak2cwdQQ https://www.judgesrescue.org/hurricane-helene-recovery-operations KAYLEE’S KIDZ NONPROFIT. Diapers, wipes; Ridge Manor Seniors need dog + cat food. NEW infant/toddler clothes w tags. https://kayleeskidz.org. Ship new clothes, dog/cat food: 32789 Eiland Blvd, BOX 431; Wesley Chapel, FL 33545 m25m.org. https://m25m.org/ and DONATE: https://m25m.org/?form=donateonline Operation Mountain Relief. MAYDAY FOR PORTABLE HEATERS! APPALACHIAN NAVY, GROUP OF NC CHURCHES from multiple cities: Greensboro, Randleman, Hamlet, Liberty, and more. https://centralasheboro.org/events-opportunities/hurricane-relief/. Email: appalachiannavy@yahoo.com. See Also: PROJECT SANTA for Childrens' Gifts in the Christmas Section. Pastor Kenneth Davis: Midway Wesleyan Church 331 Worthville Rd; Randleman, NC 27317 336-859-9889. Shipping HEATERS by Amazon, UPS or FedEx: ATTN: Pastor Tim Clark, c/o Bethel Wesleyan Church 901 Tracy Grove Rd Flat Rock, NC 28731 828-693-9787. Shipping HEATERS by USPS: Bethel Wesleyan Church PO Box 268 Dana, NC 28724. Operation Shelter. See #3. Patriot Relief. MAIL TO: Patriot Relief, ATTN WNC Rebuild; PO Box 396 Harrisburg, NC 28075-0396. Use Contact Us Form Operation Safe Shelter, Operation Hope Initiative, Project Feed the Hungry. Patriot Survival Tactical Team. 501c3 Rescue, recovery, and relief. https://patriotsurvivaltacticalteam.org/ Operation Safe Shelter, Operation Hope Initiative, Project Feed the Hungry. Highly questioned by locals; President arrested over the weekend, Refuge International SC. Provides RVs to locals in WNC needing shelter (803) 381-2004 Email: refugeInternationalSC@gmail.com. SEND A CHECK: PO Box 1225; Lexington, SC 29054. Samaritan's Purse. https://www.samaritanspurse.org Savage Freedoms. https://www.savagefreedoms.com/ (828) 581-2000 Asheville Harley Davidson, NC. The Remnant Ministry. DONATE: https://give.cornerstone.cc/theremnantministrytx. Tracy Beanz, GiveSendGo for West NC Supplies and transport to Helene Recovery https://www.givesendgo.com/NCSupplies Yancy County Residents. NEED SHELTER: Yancy County Emergency Management (828) 284-0725.

LET US PRAY:

PRAYERS FOR SWANNANOA FAMILY

SPECIAL NOTE: I will be interviewed on WNC by Ginger Breggin in less than an hour;) 🙌