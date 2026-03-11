My Viral Tweet

A March 9, 2026 Twitter/X post by me @DrMargaretShow on Johns Hopkins’ 2021 mebendazole patent has gone viral on Twitter/X, gaining thousands of likes, reposts, and replies in days.

It has sparked outrage over suppressed affordable cancer therapies.

Despite massive buzz and controversy, Johns Hopkins University and its researchers have issued no recent public comment on the patent or its implications.

The Fake Patent Post

Note the fake tweet by Hopkins Medicine at the bottom of this screenshot. I corrected my tweet all morning, and will continue to do so:

“Transparency update: The screenshot I shared of a supposed March 9 @HopkinsMedicine post about the mebendazole patent appears fabricated—no such post exists on their timeline (checked thoroughly). The 2021 patent (US 11,110,079 B2) is 100% real & public: patents.google.com/patent/US11110… Apologies for not catching it sooner—got it from a share. Focus stays on the legit science & repurposing potential.” #Mebendazole #CancerResearch See Link HERE.

Getting on to the topic at hand…

Johns Hopkins Patent for Mebendazole Polymorph for Brain Tumors

This broader topic gained traction through these and similar accounts that amplifyied the patent’s existence and repurposing potential: Johns Hopkins University patented a specific form of mebendazole, an anti-parasitic drug with over 40 years of safe human use, for the treatment and prevention of tumors, including aggressive brain cancers like glioblastoma.

The patent, US 11,110,079 B2, issued on September 7, 2021, focuses on mebendazole polymorph C—a crystalline variant that shows superior absorption and efficacy compared to other forms.

Mechanism of Action

Mebendazole disrupts microtubule formation in cancer cells, halting their division and growth.

Microtubules

Without microtubules, there is no mitosis and therefore, no cell division:

Seen here:

Preclinical Study

Preclinical studies at Johns Hopkins revealed that polymorph C— reaches higher concentrations in the brain and tumors, extending survival in mouse models of glioblastoma by up to 63%.

Original PubMed Study Link: HERE .

Study Summary

Polymorph C showed better brain penetration (AUC brain-to-plasma ratio of 0.82), + higher concentrations in brain tissue and tumors compared to other forms, better efficacy, and fewer side effects.

- When combined with a P-glycoprotein inhibitor (elacridar), polymorph C significantly improved survival in these models.

- The 63% survival extension figure aligns with preclinical mebendazole data in mouse glioblastoma models from Johns Hopkins (often cited in their Phase I trial descriptions, e.g., ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01729260, which references up to 63% extension vs. controls in syngeneic/xenograft models).

Note: Temozolomide (often abbreviated TMZ) is the standard chemo for glioblastoma and was used in combination in some of their studies/trials, but the polymorph C focus is on mebendazole itself reaching higher brain/tumor levels.

This is where further investigation uncovers another point. - Earlier related work from the same group (e.g., 2011 Neuro Oncol paper on mebendazole + temozolomide in GL261 models) showed survival extensions, including up to ~63% in some orthotopic glioma models (mean survival extended from ~48 days untreated to ~65 days treated in one figure/dataset, equating to roughly that percentage increase).

🚨JOHNS HOPKINS KNEW MEBENDAZOLE + TMZ CHEMO WORKED BETTER THAN TMZ ALONE AGAINST BRAIN GLIOMA CANCER — IN 2011

Title: Antiparasitic mebendazole shows survival benefit in 2 preclinical models of glioblastoma multiforme

Journal: Neuro-Oncology 2011;13(9):974–982

DOI: 10.1093/neuonc/nor077

🌟Publication: September 2011🌟

Authors: Ren-Yuan Bai, Verena Staedtke, Catherine M. Aprhys, Gary L. Gallia, Gregory J. Riggins

NOTE: The academic affiliations listed in the paper are:

- Ludwig Collaborative Laboratory, Department of Neurosurgery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland 🌟

(All authors share this single affiliation.)

This 2011 study from Neuro-Oncology reports on mebendazole’s activity in preclinical glioblastoma models, including the GL261 syngeneic mouse model. It specifically shows that mebendazole (MBZ) plus temozolomide (TMZ) extends survival further than TMZ alone in the GL261 model (among other findings like survival benefits in orthotopic models, tubulin inhibition, etc.).

Direct link to the full paper (open access via PMC): HERE.

Publisher page (Oxford Academic): HERE.

PubMed entry: HERE.

This recent viral information stems from serendipitous discoveries: researchers noticed that mebendazole-treated mice with induced brain tumors survived longer, prompting deeper investigation. The drug’s low cost—pennies per dose—contrasts sharply with expensive chemotherapies, raising questions about why such repurposed treatments aren’t more widely pursued amid the cancer industry’s $250 billion annual revenue.

Completed Studies by Johns Hopkins

Phase I Study of Mebendazole in Newly Diagnosed High-Grade Glioma Patients Receiving Temozolomide. A Phase I study (NCT01729260) at Johns Hopkins combined mebendazole with temozolomide for high-grade gliomas, aimed to determine safe dosing and efficacy in slowing tumor progression. It combined mebendazole (up to 200 mg/kg/day) with standard temozolomide (after initial chemoradiation) in adults with newly diagnosed high-grade gliomas (mostly glioblastoma, some anaplastic glioma). Primary aims: Determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD; 200 mg/kg/day was reached with acceptable toxicity, though some reversible liver enzyme elevations occurred) and assess safety/toxicity. Key findings (from the 2020/2021 publication): Long-term safety up to 200 mg/kg , median OS ~21 months, median PFS ~13 months (for those on mebendazole >1 month) vs. shorter in brief-exposure patients. It suggested potential benefits but called for larger efficacy trials (Phase II/III) to confirm antitumor effects beyond safety. Status: Completed: Link is HERE.

Phase I Study of Mebendazole Therapy for Recurrent/Progressive Pediatric Brain Tumors. NCT02644291. Phase: 1 (safety and dose-finding trial). Focus: Tested mebendazole as a single agent in children and young adults (ages 1–21) with recurrent, progressive, or refractory brain tumors (e.g., medulloblastoma, high-grade glioma) that no longer responded to standard therapies. Key details: It evaluated tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy signals in pediatric patients. Status: Completed. Results (published in 2025 in Neuro-Oncology Practice) confirmed safety at high doses with acceptable toxicity in refractory cases. Direct link to ClinicalTrials.gov: HERE.

Broader research indicates mebendazole’s promise against breast, colon, and melanoma cancers, often in combination with radiation or other drugs.

Critics argue that patents like this could accelerate access to affordable therapies, yet progress is slow, possibly due to limited profit incentives for generic drugs. As key researchers noted, polymorph C’s enhanced bioavailability could make it a “superior form” for oral administration.

This patent underscores the value of drug repurposing in fighting cancer. With ongoing trials and mounting evidence, mebendazole polymorph C may soon offer hope for patients facing dire prognoses.

It is currently available by compounding pharmacies with with a prescription, for off-label use.

Key Ongoing/Active Trials in Adults

NCT03925662: “Mebendazole as Adjuvant Treatment for Colon Cancer” Phase: Not fully specified (appears Phase II/III-like in design). Focus: Mebendazole added to standard adjuvant chemotherapy (e.g., FOLFOX + bevacizumab) in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients. Location/Sponsor: Tanta University (Egypt), led by Sherief Abd-Elsalam. Status: Recruiting (estimated primary completion 2028, study completion 2028). Details: Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled; prior reports suggest improved response rates and progression-free survival in similar regimens. Link: HERE .

NCT03628079: “ A Clinical Safety and Efficacy Study of Mebendazole on GI Cancer or Cancer of Unknown Origin ” (RepoMeb) Phase: 2a (therapeutic drug monitoring-guided). Focus: Individualized/high-dose mebendazole (ReposMBZ formulation) in advanced gastrointestinal cancer or cancer of unknown primary origin. Location/Sponsor: Uppsala University Hospital (Sweden). Status: Appears completed (results published 2021 showing safety/tolerability but rapid progression in refractory patients; no clear ongoing recruitment noted in recent checks, but listed in some sources). Link: HERE.



As of today, a search of ClinicalTrials.gov for mebendazole in cancer trials (filtered for Recruiting or Active, not recruiting status, and locations in the United States) shows NONE are currently underway (ongoing/recruiting/active) in the USA.

WHAT PEOPLE REALLY THINK

I posted the link to Ed’s Life Plan: HERE.

Here is my full post on cancer being a metabolic disease; see below for the thread in full.

The Video

There is so much more to learn about cancer, and the main learning point to me is that we have to look to God and eat right. Fast and pray. Treat for parasites. Praise God. Heal emotional pain. Let the Holy Spirit work through you in the stillness of the day, or the forgiving quiet of the night. Don’t listen to the lies of the devil. God has made you perfectly, and He loves you just as you are. Rest. And know there is a God who created you in His image.

References:

1. Bai RY, Staedtke V, Aprhys CM, Gallia GL, Riggins GJ. Antiparasitic mebendazole shows survival benefit in 2 preclinical models of glioblastoma multiforme. Neuro Oncol. 2011;13(9):974-982. doi:10.1093/neuonc/nor077 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21764822

2. Bai RY, Staedtke V, Rudin CM, Bunz F, Riggins GJ. Brain Penetration and Efficacy of Different Mebendazole Polymorphs in a Mouse Brain Tumor Model. Clin Cancer Res. 2015;21(15):3462-3470. doi:10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-14-2681 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25862759

3. Gallia GL, Blakeley JO, Nduwamahoro J, et al. Mebendazole and temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed high-grade gliomas: results of a phase 1 clinical trial. Neurooncol Adv. 2021;3(1):vdaa154. doi:10.1093/noajnl/vdaa154 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33506200

4. Guerini AE, Triggiani L, Maddalo M, et al. Mebendazole as a Candidate for Drug Repurposing in Oncology: An Extensive Review of Current Literature. Cancers (Basel). 2019;11(9):1284. doi:10.3390/cancers11091284 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6769799

5. US Patent US11110079B2: Mebendazole polymorph for treatment and prevention of tumors (Johns Hopkins University). https://patents.google.com/patent/US11110079B2/en

6. ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT01729260 - Mebendazole in Newly Diagnosed High-Grade Glioma Patients Receiving Temozolomide. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT01729260

