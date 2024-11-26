Bring Back the Florida National Guard to WNC: A Letter to Governer DeSantis
15 States Had Been Released to WNC. Now We Want Them Back.
The Plea
Source: https://x.com/thinktankfranks/status/1861399095749009542
The Thread
Contact Leaders:
Link: https://fladefenders.org/write-a-letter-to-the-governor/
Contact Your Governor
Link: https://www.usa.gov/state-governor
States Who Depkoyed National Guard to North Carolina
Alabama
Connecticut
Florida
Indiana
Iowa
Kentucky
Maryland
Ohio
New York
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Writing A Letter
Thank you for doing what you can to help!
Margaret--I was pleasantly surprised to see that my state of PA had responded to the natural disaster calamity in western NC - have they also been 'recalled'? Our governor is a rabid Demonrat - so I doubt calling his office would do much good....but I may write him a letter and actually pray for a GOD MIRACLE!!
Thank you for your WARRIOR WOMAN efforts on behalf of our fellow American LEGAL citizens western NC.
SHALOM, Margaret!