Bronze Medal Winner Rayssa Leal Told She Cannot Praise Jesus at Olympics 2024, So She and the Audience Do So Anyway - In Sign Language
⬆️ 3.4 Million Views
⬆️ We should all get to know the sign language for “Jesus is The Way, The Truth, and The Life.”
Source: https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1817620410139111920?s=46
Dom Adds:
This woman’s protest alongside the obvious backtracking that the Olympics organizers are doing proves that CHRIST IS SO BACK
Jesus is The Way, The Truth, and The Life!
God is omnipresent, love, Jesus and love one another! Thank you, Doctor for all your work. I enjoy it very much.
....in Him we live and move and have our being!!!!