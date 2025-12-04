Yesterday, Brook Jackson had another day in court as her Appeal hearing moved forward at the Nineth Circuit. Her Fifth Circuit appeal against Pfizer’s dismissal of her False Claims Act suit featured 20-minute oral arguments before all 17 judges. Jackson’s team (Mendenhall/Barnes) urged reversal, claiming trial fraud was material, biasing FDA data and eroding public trust. Defendants/U.S. defended immateriality via FDA approval. The case was submitted for decision.

In the end, she publicly cried out to RFK Jr, asking him to “come back” to her.

The outcome may be that Pfizer continues to get away with poisoning and killing people because that’s the contract they have with the government.

Or if Brook and her lawyers can get through to the Judges, Pfizer could be bankrupt.

Will that EVER happen?

Brook Jackson’s Tweet

Background

Link: https://x.com/iambrookjackson/status/1996177858717274601?s=46

The Video

From David Wiseman:

Friends, if ever there was a moment to send a message, this is it. In light of DOJ’s position stated today in court that “the government has determined that it doesn’t want these cases to go forward.” This is not radical transparency. This is not in the public interest. This is not justice. It is in RFK’s power to tell DOJ to get out of Brook Jackson’s way and allow her to have her day in court.

Please retweet WIDELY and follow the link to the audio recording of the Court Hearing:

Tweet Link: HERE .

The Rumble Video

Link: HERE.

Here are a few screenshots:

The Transcript: Jackson v Ventavia Opening Arguments

This is quite long, but I wanted you to see the whole thing; it starts at 33’20” of the above video. See bolded text.

From Atty. Warner Mendenhall

Link: https://x.com/mendenhallfirm/status/1996263648528908581?s=46

To reiterate what the DOJ previously said,

“The government has determined that it doesn’t want these cases to go forward.”

Will the Judges change their minds? Will Pam Bondi or RFK Jr step in?

WHAT I REALLY THINK

What if we tell Pam Bondi to help? And we tell RFK Jr to pick up the phone and call Brook — Do his job.

Will they do it?

On July 12th, Pam Bondi sure dropped her case against Dr. Kirk Moore — that was at a time when people were vehemently calling for her to resign. (And those calls certainly went away!)

When He Used to Care

RFK Jr had previously sided with Brook, as you can see below:

And now Brook wants him back on board.

“…I need you back.”

It sure looks like Brook Jackson’s sealed False Claims Act lawsuit against Pfizer for COVID vaccine trial fraud was neatly dismissed by the district court in early 2023.

The “first chapter” ends on a “pending” note, with this ruling being decided on this motion to amend/appeal, ushering in the next phase of legal battles for accountability.

For more on what’s happens next, see my discussion:

The people in the government who are supposed to protect us? They don’t.

Here’s Brook with reporter Shannon Joy, on how Sen. Ron Johnson knew there was DNA contamination that could cause cancer— 2 years prior! And he did nothing.

The Transcript

“…some of the frontline faces that we all love” approximately two years before Johnson’s own congressional hearing on the Covid jabs…”

“I will never forget being in this meeting and we’re talking about DNA contamination and what that potentially means to patients with...let’s just say a cancer diagnosis. And I will never forget Senator Ron Johnson said...we can’t just go out there and tell the American people that there’s a possibility that they’re going to get cancer.”

“I appreciate what [Johnson] has done, certainly, like, 100% he’s done great things, but damn him for saying that like that. That was two years ago. How many people could we have warned in that time that this is something that we know?”

“They all freaking know. They all know. Bobby Kennedy knows. Senator Ron Johnson knows. I’m sorry, I’m just going to go off here for a second. I will never forget being in a closed-door meeting with Senator Ron Johnson. Some of the frontline faces that we all love and we, we don’t want to, you know, say too much, but I, will never forget being in this meeting and we’re talking about DNA contamination and what that potentially means to patients with, you know, let’s just say a cancer diagnosis.”

“You know, is this something that we need to be looking at? And I will never forget Senator Ron Johnson said we can’t just, because what we were doing in this meeting was trying to develop or create an agenda for the following day which was going to be aired live to, you know, the, the public. And so we’re trying to come up with this agenda. And he said, we can’t just go out there and tell the American people that there’s a possibility that they’re going to get cancer.”

“I was, and Mary Bowden was there too. I was so disgusted by that statement. Because we need to be warning people. People need to be able to take their symptoms and their scans or whatever they’re looking at, to their, to their doctors and be able to discuss this openly. And, and I just couldn’t believe he said that. And I hopped on the next plane that I could get on, which was like at 5 o’ clock in the morning from D.C., but I got the hell out of there.”

“And I appreciate what he has done, certainly like 100% he’s done great things. But damn him for saying that like that. That was two years ago. How many people could we have warned in that time that this is something that we know. It’s now on the Congressional Record, right? At his own hearing. But two years prior you said we can’t say anything. We can’t scare people. People need to be scared. People need to be scared of the United States government and people need to be scared certainly of the pharmaceutical companies who get away with it by the Department of Justice, by our government helping them get away with these crimes.”

We wait, keeping our eyes on Jesus.

Let Us Pray

“The Lord is near to all who call on Him, To all who call on Him in truth (without guile).”

Psalms 145:18 (AMP)

Dear Lord,

When the world goes up and down, only You stand strong as the Almighty, a pillar! As morality gets redefined, You are the same: yesterday, today, and forever!

When loyalties fly out the window, You carry me through the fire! When I am surrounded by evil, You rescue me!

In return, I stand strong and keep my eyes on You. I call for You day and night, night and day! In the midst of blowing winds from all directions, I hold on to Your presence!

Today, I want NOTHING from You for myself! I ask for NOT ONE THING but to keep Your favor, Your love, and Your Glorious light in my heart, where no man can steal!

I choose You. I look at You. From Your eyes, I get my strength! From Your promises, I hold on to hope! From Your Grace, I am perfect in Your eyes as I ask only that You forgive me of my sins and wash me white so I can appear before You!

As You keep Your Holy Spirit within me, I have all that I need! As You continue to uphold me, I unabashedly put You before all else! When the world looks for answers from man, I rely on You for all my needs!

I ask You to bless Brook and her lawyers. bless those who are injured! Shine Your light on this darkness, and reveal the evil within, Holy Lord! Hold accountable those who have sinned upon Your children!

You are the One who Makes A Way! You are the One Who Forages a Path! You are the One Who Leads Me Out of Darkness and Puts Me By The Stream of Still Waters!

Bless my heart to remain ever faithful to You! SHOW YOURSELF TO ME ALL DAY TODAY!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Amen.

Awesome Things to Do Together

We might not be able to save the world but we can sure do our part to share love and fight back;)

