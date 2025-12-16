Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and his entire center-right coalition government resigned on December 11, 2025, after weeks of widespread anti-government protests across Bulgaria.

The demonstrations, involving from 100,000 (cited by some) to 2 MILLION+ people, were sparked by proposed tax increases, rising social security contributions, economic hardship, and broader accusations of corruption and democratic backsliding.

Zhelyazkov acknowledged “the voice of the people” in his resignation announcement, made just before a planned no-confidence vote.

Who was ousted: Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (in office since early 2025) and the full cabinet; no ministers remained in their roles, as it was a complete government collapse.

Who stayed: President Rumen Radev (Head of State) remains in position and is expected to appoint a caretaker government pending new elections. Bulgaria’s frequent political instability continues, with this marking the latest in a series of short-lived administrations.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The governments must be shocked and surprised that this happened in Bulgaria! But instead of cowering to the masses, what do you think most governments will do?

Buckle down harder. Send in the next ‘fix’/threat.

Scare the people. Give them more fear. Prey on those who were easily tricked, prey on the helpless, the disabled, children, babies in utero, and elders, especially those in nursing homes.

They know exactly what they are doing, but there are more of us than there are of them… so can we ‘win’?

Everything’s already been determined, as laid out in the Book of Revelations. They will keep coming at us, and things will get worse.

So we need to define ourselves now. If we know who we are in Christ, we will NEVER bow down. We shall stand strong, even if it means being decapitated. Or losing our bank account, or our home. Our family. Everything.

Remember that the reward in Heaven isn’t “the reward” — it is simply being in the presence of God. Those who are cast away long for Him. And they do it forever. We won’t be found with them.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank You for loving me! Thank You for creating me in Your image and for staying in my heart.

I am grateful You gave me Your Holy Spirit, whose voice is still and small but ever-present! I long to hear Him more, to follow Him more, and to remain comforted by Him.

I know that no one can take Him or You away from me! I live for You, Holy God, and You are my all! Lead me! Guide me! Take me down Your path! ONLY YOU ARE GOOD! ONLY YOU ARE HOLY! ONLY YOU ARE GOOD AND RIGHTEOUS AND LEAD ME ON THE RIGHT PATH!

I pray all this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

