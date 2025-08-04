BUSTED: San Diego Pastor Rev. Roger Haenke with St. John's Episcopal Church, for Allegedly Messaging 14 and 15-year old Boys on Grindr
Pastor and Profesor Admitted to Using the Gay Dating App before Smaking the Camera Away from @peoplevpreds. Tweet has 3.8 Million Views, and Going up about 100,000 Views per Hour Today.
Lord, Help the Children!
The Tweet
The Video
People vs. Preds
The Thread
The Video
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I spoke to Chris Pumilty, the Communications Manager, at the Episcopal Church Headquarters in San Diego, at 629-613-7104. His email address is cpumilty@edsd.org and the San Diego Episcopal Church’s website is edsd.org.
Chris told me that this afternoon, they will post a Press Release on their website.
Here are some images from their website:
I will keep checking for said Press Release, so you don’t have to give them more traffic. If you see it before me, please go ahead and copy and paste it to me, or feel free to put it in a comment.
Because if we keep working together, we sharpen one another’s swords!
Thank you!
Let Us Pray
Holy Father,
We ask You, once again, to BLESS THE CHILDREN! Keep them under Your Wings! Bless the parents and make them more knowledgeable about these horrible acts, and initiate some angst in them so they keep watch!
Bless our men and women of faith, especially those who REALLY believe!
Help us to keep shining the light on this darkness, no matter how ugly it is, no matter who it affects, no matter positions of power or politics, religion, or status!
Let us bring forth YOUR TRUTH and KEEP SHINING YOUR LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!
In the Mighty Name of Jesus!
Amen!
“Hiding behind the cloth “ as my Dad would say . Shameful disgusting people. 🤬
Thoroughly disgusting insight into the LIE that is "gay marriage." I don't believe I need say more.