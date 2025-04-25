One would think that RFK Jr is already ready to pull the Covid shots for children. I don’t understand the delay, but perhaps he is giving some time for new people to suddenly open their eyes.

This announcement was previously discussed a couple days ago:

For those who wanted to see yet another receipt, here is RFK Jr admitting he is looking at taking the Covid jab off the Childhood Schedule because it causes a 27% increase in childhood DEATHS, versus the unvaccinated (I also updated the original post with it, as posted above):

The Covid Shot DoD Bioweapon

And we know that the shot is not a “vaccine”; it’s a bioweapon from the Department of Defense, contracted out to Pfizer. This fact surfaced as truth during the Brook Jackson Pfizer Whistleblower lawsuit — and no one explains it better than Scott Schara, who wraps it up in a couple minutes (listen at a quiet time — you will want to hear each poignant word):

The Tweet

This is a call for papers and documents. If you know of a helpful medical-legal case of childhood vaccine injury and don’t see it here, please leave the link in the Comments and thank you for caring and sharing!

I have spoken to a few sources who are familiar with this effort, and support it for the benefit of any child or parent who has been affected by vaccine injury or death.

I apologize that medicine was so sloppy and so easily incentivized to be used against the population.

It’s as if a bunch of aliens manipulated our leaders to turn on their own humanity 😳. God judge them all!

Since Atty. Mendenhall doesn’t call them a “bioweapon” here, may be best to keep that as a separate topic because that probably won’t be presented to RFK Jr. (he already knows).

Because Atty. Mendenhall uses an image of RFK Jr, it seems fitting that he will use some of the data to help get the Covid jab off the Childhood Vaccine Schedule. We can pray for that!

You will also note that there are two sets of papers: one specific for children, the other for adults. Please try to focus on court cases, scientific articles, and medical cases affecting infants, babies, toddlers, and children who would get childhood vaccines from birth. I would think since the topic is Covid, stick to that unless there is overlap with other viruses, or all viruses. See my example below.

I would think it best to avoid citing cases analyzing those affected by Covid shot adverse events on the military, elderly, or other adult populations.

The Thread

Brook Jackson shared her file, where you can access her 95-page lawsuit HERE or by clicking on this image:

Pfizer Adverse Events

The Video

Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1915894980972830860?s=46

Link to Article: https://qvive.in/shorts-videos/a-biologist-successfully-demonstrates-that-measles-is-not-a-virus-and-emerges-victorious-in-a-supreme-court-case-against-a-doctor/

The Video

The Website

Link: https://www.nojabs.net/

Link: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.04.21.649878v1.full.pdf

The Website:

The Website Link: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&STATE=NOTFR&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=0&HIGHAGE=5

The Link:

The Link: https://x.com/shine5girl/status/1915618771932205194

The Link: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/09246479251336610

The Link:

The Link: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf

Link: https://x.com/Earthdriver/status/1871083386812645583

The Article:

Link: https://naturalnews.com/2024-12-21-yale-study-spike-proteins-covid-jabs-persist.html

Link: https://x.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1857538840115794025

The Link:

Link: https://x.com/McCulloughFund/status/1857087063729881107

Link: https://x.com/Designed2Think/status/1915758913863249971

Link: https://x.com/cpittmore/status/1915697044540579951

Link: https://x.com/cpittmore/status/1915697416419881042

Link: https://x.com/cpittmore/status/1915697668191666425

The Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/shocking-study-censored-lancet-finally-published-reveals-high/

The Article:

Link: https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/a-systematic-review-of-autopsy-findings-in-deaths-after-covid-19-vaccination/

Link: https://x.com/CindyontheBay/status/1915761099518906393

The Article: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-wants-cdc-stop-recommending-covid-shots-kids/

The Article: https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-confirms-covid-shots-cause-brain-damage/

The Article: https://theethicalskeptic.com/2025/02/17/the-state-of-things-pandemic/

Link: https://x.com/HouseLyndseyRN/status/1915619207388987672

The Article: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5383535/

The Article: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40254264/

The Article: https://www.mskcc.org/news/scientists-find-cancer-drivers-hiding-new-place

The Article: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.05.11.540433v1

The reference tweet comes from an account that no longer exists:

I think Janieyaya got tired, and posted YouTube videos with Britney Spears (go figure) so I won’t waste your time. Many of Janieyaya’s tweets had no link, so I searched for tweets that had a live link; here are the links:

Link: https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/74/4/715/6279075?login=false

Link: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S014296121730769X?via%3Dihub

Link: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27433582/

The Article: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31660588/

Link: https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/science-research-biologics/safety-and-effectiveness-gene-therapy

Threadreader Unroll!

A timeline of all tweets: https://x.com/threadreaderapp/status/1459410450500706313

Link: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.05.20.492834v2

Link: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.05.16.22274439v1

The Study: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9025013/

The above papers are noteworthy for venom synergy, prions, but nothing specific to children. You can view them HERE.

Let Us Pray

🙏

Forgive us, Oh, Lord,

For what we as a nation have done to our children! Let us look to You for help in getting us out of this mess, and let this be the beginning of knowing what more we can personally do to help!

Bless the children! Guide and lead us to their protection! Heal them! Bless them!

May we strive to protect them EVEN MORE! 🙌

We pray in the Name of Jesus Christ, Your Only Begotten Son!

Amen.

🙏

Thank you for keeping us in your prayers. I’m still sick and hoping tomorrow is going to be the BIG turning point;) 🙌