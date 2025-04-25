CALL FOR DOCUMENTS: Supporting Why Children Should Not Get the Covid Shot
by The Mendenhall Firm
One would think that RFK Jr is already ready to pull the Covid shots for children. I don’t understand the delay, but perhaps he is giving some time for new people to suddenly open their eyes.
This announcement was previously discussed a couple days ago:
For those who wanted to see yet another receipt, here is RFK Jr admitting he is looking at taking the Covid jab off the Childhood Schedule because it causes a 27% increase in childhood DEATHS, versus the unvaccinated (I also updated the original post with it, as posted above):
The Covid Shot DoD Bioweapon
And we know that the shot is not a “vaccine”; it’s a bioweapon from the Department of Defense, contracted out to Pfizer. This fact surfaced as truth during the Brook Jackson Pfizer Whistleblower lawsuit — and no one explains it better than Scott Schara, who wraps it up in a couple minutes (listen at a quiet time — you will want to hear each poignant word):
The Tweet
This is a call for papers and documents. If you know of a helpful medical-legal case of childhood vaccine injury and don’t see it here, please leave the link in the Comments and thank you for caring and sharing!
I have spoken to a few sources who are familiar with this effort, and support it for the benefit of any child or parent who has been affected by vaccine injury or death.
I apologize that medicine was so sloppy and so easily incentivized to be used against the population.
It’s as if a bunch of aliens manipulated our leaders to turn on their own humanity 😳. God judge them all!
Since Atty. Mendenhall doesn’t call them a “bioweapon” here, may be best to keep that as a separate topic because that probably won’t be presented to RFK Jr. (he already knows).
Source: https://x.com/MendenhallFirm/status/1915613580457594944
Because Atty. Mendenhall uses an image of RFK Jr, it seems fitting that he will use some of the data to help get the Covid jab off the Childhood Vaccine Schedule. We can pray for that!
You will also note that there are two sets of papers: one specific for children, the other for adults. Please try to focus on court cases, scientific articles, and medical cases affecting infants, babies, toddlers, and children who would get childhood vaccines from birth. I would think since the topic is Covid, stick to that unless there is overlap with other viruses, or all viruses. See my example below.
I would think it best to avoid citing cases analyzing those affected by Covid shot adverse events on the military, elderly, or other adult populations.
The Thread
Brook Jackson shared her file, where you can access her 95-page lawsuit HERE or by clicking on this image:
Pfizer Adverse Events
The Video
Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1915894980972830860?s=46
Link to Article: https://qvive.in/shorts-videos/a-biologist-successfully-demonstrates-that-measles-is-not-a-virus-and-emerges-victorious-in-a-supreme-court-case-against-a-doctor/
The Video
The Website
Link: https://www.nojabs.net/
Link: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.04.21.649878v1.full.pdf
The Website:
The Website Link: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&STATE=NOTFR&WhichAge=range&LOWAGE=0&HIGHAGE=5
The Link:
The Link: https://x.com/shine5girl/status/1915618771932205194
The Link: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/09246479251336610
The Link:
The Link: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf
Link: https://x.com/Earthdriver/status/1871083386812645583
The Article:
Link: https://naturalnews.com/2024-12-21-yale-study-spike-proteins-covid-jabs-persist.html
Link: https://x.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1857538840115794025
The Link:
Link: https://x.com/McCulloughFund/status/1857087063729881107
Link: https://x.com/Designed2Think/status/1915758913863249971
Link: https://x.com/cpittmore/status/1915697044540579951
Link: https://x.com/cpittmore/status/1915697416419881042
Link: https://x.com/cpittmore/status/1915697668191666425
The Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/shocking-study-censored-lancet-finally-published-reveals-high/
The Article:
Link: https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/a-systematic-review-of-autopsy-findings-in-deaths-after-covid-19-vaccination/
Link: https://x.com/CindyontheBay/status/1915761099518906393
The Article: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-wants-cdc-stop-recommending-covid-shots-kids/
The Article: https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-confirms-covid-shots-cause-brain-damage/
The Article: https://theethicalskeptic.com/2025/02/17/the-state-of-things-pandemic/
Link: https://x.com/HouseLyndseyRN/status/1915619207388987672
The Article: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5383535/
The Article: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40254264/
The Article: https://www.mskcc.org/news/scientists-find-cancer-drivers-hiding-new-place
The Article: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.05.11.540433v1
The reference tweet comes from an account that no longer exists:
I think Janieyaya got tired, and posted YouTube videos with Britney Spears (go figure) so I won’t waste your time. Many of Janieyaya’s tweets had no link, so I searched for tweets that had a live link; here are the links:
Link: https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/74/4/715/6279075?login=false
Link: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S014296121730769X?via%3Dihub
Link: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27433582/
The Article: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31660588/
Link: https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/science-research-biologics/safety-and-effectiveness-gene-therapy
Threadreader Unroll!
A timeline of all tweets: https://x.com/threadreaderapp/status/1459410450500706313
Link: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.05.20.492834v2
Link: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.05.16.22274439v1
The Study: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9025013/
The above papers are noteworthy for venom synergy, prions, but nothing specific to children. You can view them HERE.
Let Us Pray
🙏
Forgive us, Oh, Lord,
For what we as a nation have done to our children! Let us look to You for help in getting us out of this mess, and let this be the beginning of knowing what more we can personally do to help!
Bless the children! Guide and lead us to their protection! Heal them! Bless them!
May we strive to protect them EVEN MORE! 🙌
We pray in the Name of Jesus Christ, Your Only Begotten Son!
Amen.
🙏
