Call for MSNBC to Lose Their FCC License over Coverage of Trump Rally at Madison Square Garden, Comparison to Pro-Nazi Rally
6.4 Million Views; Holocaust Survivors Decry the Comparison
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/goddeketal/status/1850705663120576616?s=46
The Video
The Thread
The Video
The Video
⬆️ 🎯
You can download this ⬆️ and other videos 👇 on our Telegram Channel: t.me/TheRebelPatient
The Video
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/vickanfw/status/1850966327822778508?s=46
LET US PRAY
Our Father,
Who Art in Heaven,
Hallowed be Thy Name
Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done
On earth as it is in Heaven
And kead us not into temptation,
But delivery us from evil.
For…
Amen!
🙏
Father of Love and Light,
Help us to sow love and not hatred, WE PRAY!
Through our tolerance and lovingkindness, help us to SOREAD THE WORD OF THE GOSPEL !
We pray for the lost souls who lie, steal, kill, and cheat, Holy God of Mercy, FORGIVE THEM THEIR SINS AND LEAD THEM TO REPENTANCE, WE PRAY!
Send us to the meek and lowly, the lost and the suffering, WE PRAY!
🙏
In the Holy Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth,
Amen!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
6.4 Million views? 🤔🤣🙃🤣🙃🙂. God is a comedian? But what's the Hollow cost? This one takes the cake - Marie Antoinette. So my lawyer asked me, "Do you want to be buried or cremated?", I said, "I don't know, surprise me." 🥁 Everyone have a great night! 🙂!
MSNBC is a cable channel. No fcc license required.