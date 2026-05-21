CALL FOR TESTIMONIES: Senator Ron Johnson’s COVID Hospital Protocol Hearing
Please Carefully Follow Submission Guidelines
Senator Ron Johnson, a leading advocate for government transparency and medical freedom, is directing this effort to collect clear, factual testimony on illness and medical treatment experiences in hospitals. His focus on documented evidence—free of assumptions or politics—ensures real stories are accurately preserved.
Put in a PDF. Assume your PDF patient or MD/RN testimony will go on public record. You may be called to testify in person.
From Senator Ron Johnson
Zoom Meeting by Leslie Batts to Answer Questions
This is Leslie Batts I will be holding a Zoom meeting tomorrow evening 5/22 @ 7:30pm eastern to answer any questions regarding the statements for Senator Ron Johson. Please join us and feel free to share the link
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/82862258457
Meeting chat link
https://us05web.zoom.us/launch/jc/82862258457
Meeting ID: 828 6225 8457
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+13052241968,,82862258457# US
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Join by SIP
• 82862258457@zoomcrc.com
Join instructions
https://us05web.zoom.us/meetings/82862258457/invitations?signature=T_0NSulCHvKqZT8PNFm7tHwHpJlqgaRKduKCGZuaglE
Thank you for your prayers and support for all these testimonies!
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Who can call in? What is the procedure?
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