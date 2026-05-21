Senator Ron Johnson, a leading advocate for government transparency and medical freedom, is directing this effort to collect clear, factual testimony on illness and medical treatment experiences in hospitals. His focus on documented evidence—free of assumptions or politics—ensures real stories are accurately preserved.

Put in a PDF. Assume your PDF patient or MD/RN testimony will go on public record. You may be called to testify in person.

From Senator Ron Johnson

Zoom Meeting by Leslie Batts to Answer Questions

This is Leslie Batts I will be holding a Zoom meeting tomorrow evening 5/22 @ 7:30pm eastern to answer any questions regarding the statements for Senator Ron Johson. Please join us and feel free to share the link Join Zoom Meeting https://us05web.zoom.us/j/82862258457 Meeting chat link https://us05web.zoom.us/launch/jc/82862258457 Meeting ID: 828 6225 8457 --- One tap mobile +13052241968,,82862258457# US +16469313860,,82862258457# US --- Join by SIP • 82862258457@zoomcrc.com Join instructions https://us05web.zoom.us/meetings/82862258457/invitations?signature=T_0NSulCHvKqZT8PNFm7tHwHpJlqgaRKduKCGZuaglE

Thank you for your prayers and support for all these testimonies!

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