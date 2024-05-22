Share

Is Your State on This ⬆️ List?

If not, write them today and let them know that you know they didn't sign!

If so, write them a note of thanks!

Either way, make a call!

List of USA Governors

https://www.nga.org/governors/

In most states, they won't ask for your identifying information. But if you give them your zip code, they know you are a registered voter;).

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app