CANCEL NETFLIX: Calls for Netflix Boycott after Promoting LGBTQ on Youth
Watch what your children see.
CAUTION: Foul language, homosexual behavior, and evil intention.
This is a viral post from Elon Musk, now with 36 million views. I added it to the previous post, seen below.
People are canceling their Netflix subscriptions.
They are posting their filled-out reasons for cancellation, just before submitting them.
There is a blank area under Netflix’s Reason for Cancelation, and they are posting comments like, “You are too Woke”, “My family’s values do not agree with 90% of your shows.”
People add in another reason to cancel:
Source: HERE.
LinkedIn Link: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dhymansf
THE BEST SOLUTION:
A PRACTICAL SOLUTION:
Link: HERE.
What I Really Think
Netflix should go down like Budweiser.
Lots of people are watching The Chosen, listening to the Hallow app with the actor who played Jesus, Jonathan Roumie.
Lots of people are playing praise songs to Jesus on guitar, singing in earnest, going to Bible Study and fellowship with others.
Church attendance is up 15%, after suffering great losses due to the plandemic. We need to bring as many as we can to Christ.
And many are joining the Body of Christ. This is a time to lead, to have a sense that time is of the essence and Christ is coming soon— it’s as if the demons know and want as many as possible to go to hell.
May I be one to pull people away and lead them to Our Lord.
Let Us Pray
Dear Father God,
We pray for our children! Bless them! Bless the parents to stand strong amidst the backwards ways of the world!
We rebuke evil! We rid it from our presence and resolve to keep exposing it!
We know weblive in the times where good is called evil and evil is called good! There’s genocide, arguments about politics, and we want to not be red or blue, but A FOLLOWER OF YOU!
KEEP US STRONG AND UNITED!
We will continue to stand in LOVE! We hold on to the BLOOD OF CHRIST! May HE live in us forever more!
Let Your Truth and Love be with us everywhere! Help us start by asking You for forgiveness and by loving our neighbor as we love ourselves!
And may our children rest in Your Mighty Hands!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
Funny that you posted this. I canceled our subscription yesterday. I should never have had it anyway. We started watching The House of Guinness and wouldn’t you know; one of the main characters is queer! Every show on these streaming services has to have Homosexuals and/or Lesbians. Sometimes both.
No offense, but what did anyone expect from Netflix? We got it not too long after it gained popularity. Right before the first price raise. I couldn't even find a cartoon my grandson liked. I'd scroll and scroll and never find anything I was interested in and tons of it was smut. I turned rating R off and I could scroll like 3 times and that was it! Went from scrolling and scrolling to nothing hardly! It's like getting Max for a decent show...it's still going to have FAR more nudity than not. And I'm not judging I'm just saying if a streaming service has alot of nudity it's GOING to have gay/lesbian crap! You can't even watch commercials on abc, nbc, cbs without every one either being a gay/lesbian couple, black/asian couple, everything BUT white mom, dad, kids or even black mom, dad, kids! I went into Barnes and Noble the other day they have a KID'S BOOK section totally dedicated to gay/lesbian junk! Look at Target...WHY ARE THEY STILL IN BUSINESS??? They never apologized and still have gay/lesbian kid's books. Look at Disney...WHY ARE PEOPLE STILL TAKING THEIR KIDS THERE??? They are child grooming central! Someone posfed a video a couple of year's ago going into the Disney Princess store a guy dressed as a princess welcoming the little girl in! 🤮 I'm not saying we shouldn't do anything, but no one ever sticks with it long enough to shut a business down snd send a REALLY loud and clear message to other WOKE companies.