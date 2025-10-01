The Rebel Patient™

Brewer55
2h

Funny that you posted this. I canceled our subscription yesterday. I should never have had it anyway. We started watching The House of Guinness and wouldn’t you know; one of the main characters is queer! Every show on these streaming services has to have Homosexuals and/or Lesbians. Sometimes both.

Di Chez
1hEdited

No offense, but what did anyone expect from Netflix? We got it not too long after it gained popularity. Right before the first price raise. I couldn't even find a cartoon my grandson liked. I'd scroll and scroll and never find anything I was interested in and tons of it was smut. I turned rating R off and I could scroll like 3 times and that was it! Went from scrolling and scrolling to nothing hardly! It's like getting Max for a decent show...it's still going to have FAR more nudity than not. And I'm not judging I'm just saying if a streaming service has alot of nudity it's GOING to have gay/lesbian crap! You can't even watch commercials on abc, nbc, cbs without every one either being a gay/lesbian couple, black/asian couple, everything BUT white mom, dad, kids or even black mom, dad, kids! I went into Barnes and Noble the other day they have a KID'S BOOK section totally dedicated to gay/lesbian junk! Look at Target...WHY ARE THEY STILL IN BUSINESS??? They never apologized and still have gay/lesbian kid's books. Look at Disney...WHY ARE PEOPLE STILL TAKING THEIR KIDS THERE??? They are child grooming central! Someone posfed a video a couple of year's ago going into the Disney Princess store a guy dressed as a princess welcoming the little girl in! 🤮 I'm not saying we shouldn't do anything, but no one ever sticks with it long enough to shut a business down snd send a REALLY loud and clear message to other WOKE companies.

