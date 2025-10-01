CAUTION: Foul language, homosexual behavior, and evil intention.

This is a viral post from Elon Musk, now with 36 million views. I added it to the previous post, seen below.

People are canceling their Netflix subscriptions.

They are posting their filled-out reasons for cancellation, just before submitting them.

There is a blank area under Netflix’s Reason for Cancelation, and they are posting comments like, “You are too Woke”, “My family’s values do not agree with 90% of your shows.”

People add in another reason to cancel:

Netflix should go down like Budweiser.

Lots of people are watching The Chosen, listening to the Hallow app with the actor who played Jesus, Jonathan Roumie.

Lots of people are playing praise songs to Jesus on guitar, singing in earnest, going to Bible Study and fellowship with others.

Church attendance is up 15%, after suffering great losses due to the plandemic. We need to bring as many as we can to Christ.

And many are joining the Body of Christ. This is a time to lead, to have a sense that time is of the essence and Christ is coming soon— it’s as if the demons know and want as many as possible to go to hell.

May I be one to pull people away and lead them to Our Lord.

Let Us Pray

Dear Father God,

We pray for our children! Bless them! Bless the parents to stand strong amidst the backwards ways of the world!

We rebuke evil! We rid it from our presence and resolve to keep exposing it!

We know weblive in the times where good is called evil and evil is called good! There’s genocide, arguments about politics, and we want to not be red or blue, but A FOLLOWER OF YOU!

KEEP US STRONG AND UNITED!

We will continue to stand in LOVE! We hold on to the BLOOD OF CHRIST! May HE live in us forever more!

Let Your Truth and Love be with us everywhere! Help us start by asking You for forgiveness and by loving our neighbor as we love ourselves!

And may our children rest in Your Mighty Hands!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

