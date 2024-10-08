ADDENDUM October 8, 2024: I have no financial interest in GoldCare. I didn't know it would also be a sales pitch, but a lot of people will like to know that they only charge $10/month - and I confirmed that is correct through the link that I received.

THANK YOU to Peter70x7 for providing important background on the history of doctors who have been silenced for cancer treatments that work!

Health Benefits of Laetrile or Vitamin B-17

I discuss this as a point that Peter made. Vitamin B-17 has the chemical name D-mandelonitrile-b-D-glucosido-6-b-D-glucoside

Laetrile is an artificial form of amygdalin, which is found in apricot and other fruit seeds, nuts, and plants. Of course, the FDA does not recognize Laetrile as being safe. The most common reason why it is not recommended or viewed as “not being safe” is because vitamin B17 may cause the body to produce cyanide, a dangerous compound that fatally interrupts oxygen going to cells. HERE you can see an FDA letter written as a warning of health claims made.

Here we see Sloan Kettering Cancer Center making you agree to their disclaimer before reading their website on vitamin B-17.

With cancer on the rise, and “turbo” cancer being found metastatic and end-stage upon presentation to the doctor, or very shortly thereafter, of course plenty of people have looked at repurposing many drugs.

The War on Alternative Cancer Treatments and the FLCCC

Peter reviews some history of amydgalin and Dr. John Richardson’s fight, one that reached a climax in 1976. Dr. Richardson’s son was present during this taping.

The battle was directly with mainstream medicine over Vitamin B-17, also known as Laetrile - but it was not just ‘a vitamin’ they were after. He also challenged the medical establishment over using DIET to control cancer - something that was not appreciated at the time… and still is not appreciated at all.

Dr. Richardson suffered through not one but four legal trials with the medical board, as they singled him out to be an example.

Peter correctly cites that FLCCC has a PDF document that takes a position on Laetrile or vitamin B-17. They could have:

Recommended it

Neither recommended for nor against it

Recommended against it - and this is what they did!

Peter hopes they now support vitamin B-17.

