Cancer and Censorship: The Silent War on Alternative Treatments
Health Benefits of Laetrile or Vitamin B-17
I discuss this as a point that Peter made. Vitamin B-17 has the chemical name D-mandelonitrile-b-D-glucosido-6-b-D-glucoside
Laetrile is an artificial form of amygdalin, which is found in apricot and other fruit seeds, nuts, and plants. Of course, the FDA does not recognize Laetrile as being safe. The most common reason why it is not recommended or viewed as “not being safe” is because vitamin B17 may cause the body to produce cyanide, a dangerous compound that fatally interrupts oxygen going to cells. HERE you can see an FDA letter written as a warning of health claims made.
Here we see Sloan Kettering Cancer Center making you agree to their disclaimer before reading their website on vitamin B-17.
With cancer on the rise, and “turbo” cancer being found metastatic and end-stage upon presentation to the doctor, or very shortly thereafter, of course plenty of people have looked at repurposing many drugs.
The War on Alternative Cancer Treatments and the FLCCC
Peter reviews some history of amydgalin and Dr. John Richardson’s fight, one that reached a climax in 1976. Dr. Richardson’s son was present during this taping.
The battle was directly with mainstream medicine over Vitamin B-17, also known as Laetrile - but it was not just ‘a vitamin’ they were after. He also challenged the medical establishment over using DIET to control cancer - something that was not appreciated at the time… and still is not appreciated at all.
Dr. Richardson suffered through not one but four legal trials with the medical board, as they singled him out to be an example.
Peter correctly cites that FLCCC has a PDF document that takes a position on Laetrile or vitamin B-17. They could have:
Recommended it
Neither recommended for nor against it
Recommended against it - and this is what they did!
Peter hopes they now support vitamin B-17.
Dr Margaret, Thank you for bringing this interesting dilemma to the attention of your readership. Many blessings!
I take B-17 and have viewed many testimonials of those who have reaped the benefits of doing so. Of course, we now know that Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and other "alternative" treatments are having profound impacts on cancer -- and in fact on the whole presiding "theory" of what cancer actually is versus what we have been told. Rife had certain frequencies he used to eliminate the cancerous cells by "exploding" them. It's certain that like o many (perhaps) well-intended }causes" once a solution is available, they become "grifters" actually working against what they once were fighting to resolve, because if they concur that something is curative, they and their whole organization are out of a job (massive fundraising and massive unnecessary infrastructure that supports lots of people and gives them lobbying power, etc.). Look at Planned Parenthood retooling now to support the massive fraud that is the transgender industry -- a "movement" imposed from the top down by billion dollar pharma, medical industrial interests, supported by the now immensely powerful LGB lobby (in an effort to mainstream the mutilation of bodies and the indulging of unreality in terms of believing that the dimorphic specieis consisting of two sexed genders can somehow be wished away and fixed with surgeries and drugs and psychological justification). They remain viable, even as the Fed level protection under Roe v Wade made their livelihood much more challenging (of course, they still perform abortions and sell fetal parts). Cyanocobalamin = B12. I take it daily without negative implications.