The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
7h

That is an interesting post. I just read a book called RAVENOUS, by Sam APPLE on the CANCER DIET connection. I wrote more but I hit the delete and what I wrote disappeared and I hate to rewrite.

anyway. there could be some truth to that .. :)

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