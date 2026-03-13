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Background and Education

Thomas N. Seyfried is Professor of Biology at Boston College and received his Ph.D. in Genetics and Biochemistry from the University of Illinois in 1976. He did his undergraduate work at the University of New England where he received a distinguished Alumni Achievement Award. He also holds a master’s degree in Genetics from Illinois State University, Normal, IL.

Thomas Seyfried served with distinction in the United States Army’s First Cavalry Division during the Vietnam War and received numerous medals and commendations. He was a Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Neurology at the Yale University School of Medicine and then served on the faculty as an Assistant Professor in Neurology. Other awards and honors have come from such diverse organizations as the American Oil Chemists Society, the National Institutes of Health, The American Society for Neurochemistry, and the Ketogenic Diet Special Interest Group of the American Epilepsy Society.

Professor Seyfried previously served as Chair of the Scientific Advisory Committee for the National Tay-Sachs and Allied Diseases Association. He has received the Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Academy of Complimentary and Integrative Medicine, the International Dose Response Society, and the Uncompromising Science Award from the American College of Nutrition for his work on cancer. He is a member of the Sigma Xi honor society and presently serves on several editorial boards, including those for Nutrition & Metabolism, Neurochemical Research, the Journal of Lipid Research, and ASN Neuro, where he is a Senior Editor.

Professor Seyfried is also author of the book, Cancer as a Metabolic Disease: On the Origin, Management, and Prevention of Cancer (Wiley Press), which has been translated into Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

He has described his research on many podcasts and radio shows. Professor Seyfried has over 200 peer-reviewed publications and a current h-Index of 77 (see them HERE).

Topics of Research and Interest

Here is a list of Dr. Thomas Seyfried’s research citations, with links. These represent his most impactful works in the metabolic theory of cancer domain, often cited in discussions of ketogenic diets and alternative cancer management.

Cancer as a metabolic disease (2010)

Summary: This seminal review proposes that cancer is primarily a disease of energy metabolism (impaired mitochondrial respiration leading to reliance on fermentation/Warburg effect), rather than solely a genetic disease from somatic mutations. It links genomic instability and cancer hallmarks to metabolic dysfunction and suggests implications for management via metabolic therapies.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20181022/ Cancer as a metabolic disease: implications for novel therapeutics (2014)

Summary: Building on the metabolic theory, this paper reviews evidence that cancer arises from respiratory insufficiency in mitochondria, discusses how this challenges the somatic mutation theory, and explores therapeutic strategies targeting energy metabolism (e.g., ketogenic diets, drugs affecting fermentation).

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24343361/ Cancer as a mitochondrial metabolic disease (2015)

Summary: This article strengthens the argument that cancer originates from mitochondrial dysfunction (echoing Otto Warburg’s hypothesis), reviews nuclear-cytoplasmic transfer experiments showing mitochondria’s dominant role over nuclear mutations, and positions cancer as fundamentally a mitochondrial metabolic disorder.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26217661/ Metabolic management of brain cancer (2011)

Summary: Focuses on brain tumors (e.g., glioblastoma), arguing they can be managed metabolically by restricting glucose (via ketogenic diets) while elevating ketone bodies as an alternative fuel that healthy cells use but tumor cells cannot efficiently. It discusses preclinical evidence and therapeutic potential.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20804725/ Metabolic therapy: a new paradigm for managing malignant brain cancer (2015)

Summary: Proposes a shift from traditional cytotoxic treatments to metabolic therapies (e.g., ketogenic metabolic therapy, calorie restriction) for malignant brain cancers, highlighting how targeting tumor-specific energy metabolism could improve outcomes with fewer side effects.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25069036/ Can the Mitochondrial Metabolic Theory Explain Better the Origin and Management of Cancer than Can the Somatic Mutation Theory? (2021)

Summary: Compares the mitochondrial metabolic theory (MMT) directly to the dominant somatic mutation theory (SMT), presenting evidence that MMT better accounts for cancer’s hallmarks, origin, and potential management through metabolic interventions.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34564387/ Consideration of Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy as a Complementary or Alternative Approach for Managing Breast Cancer (2020)

Summary: Reviews evidence for applying ketogenic metabolic therapy (KMT) to breast cancer by reducing glucose availability to tumors and elevating protective ketones, positioning it as a low-toxicity complementary strategy.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32219096/ Targeting energy metabolism in brain cancer: review and hypothesis (2005)

Summary: An earlier foundational paper hypothesizing that brain cancers depend on fermentable fuels (glucose/glutamine), suggesting targeting energy metabolism (e.g., via diet or drugs) as a novel approach to control tumor growth.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16242042/ Ketogenic Metabolic Therapy, Without Chemo or Radiation, for the Long-Term Management of IDH1-Mutant Glioblastoma: An 80-Month Follow-Up Case Report (2021)

Summary: Presents a case study of long-term glioblastoma management using only ketogenic metabolic therapy (no conventional chemo/radiation), demonstrating extended survival and tumor control in an IDH1-mutant case.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34136522/ On the Origin of Cancer Metastasis (2013)

Summary: Argues that metastasis arises from metabolic dysfunction and mitochondrial damage in cancer cells, enabling survival in new environments through fermentation, challenging purely genetic views of metastasis.

PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23237552/

For a full list, refer to PubMed author search (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Seyfried+TN%5BAuthor%5D)

Normal Cells “Ferment” into Cancer Cells

It’s called fermentation in cancer metabolism because cancer cells (as observed by Otto Warburg in the 1920s) rely on a process very similar to microbial fermentation: they break down glucose (and glutamine) through glycolysis to produce energy (ATP), then convert the end product pyruvate into lactate (lactic acid) — even when plenty of oxygen is available.

This is known as aerobic glycolysis or the Warburg effect.

Normally, healthy cells use oxygen in mitochondria for efficient oxidative phosphorylation (producing far more ATP). But cancer cells — often due to mitochondrial damage or dysfunction — shift to this less efficient, oxygen-independent pathway. The term “fermentation” is used because it mirrors anaerobic energy production in microbes: partial breakdown of sugar without full oxidation, regenerating NAD⁺ to keep glycolysis running, and producing lactate (or other byproducts) as waste.

In few words: It’s fermentation because cancer cells ferment glucose to lactate (like yeast ferments sugar), bypassing efficient oxygen-based respiration.

Comparison to fermenting cabbage into sauerkraut: both involve lactic acid fermentation (a type of fermentation), but the contexts differ:

Similarities: Both use lactic acid bacteria (in sauerkraut) or cancer cells to convert sugars into lactic acid (lactate) anaerobically (without oxygen reliance). The core biochemistry is glycolysis → pyruvate → lactate, regenerating NAD⁺ for continued energy production. This produces acidity: sauerkraut gets its tangy/sour flavor and preservation from lactic acid; cancer cells acidify their environment with lactate (promoting invasion and suppressing immune response).

Key differences: Organism/Driver: Sauerkraut is driven by beneficial bacteria (e.g., Lactobacillus) fermenting cabbage sugars in a controlled, oxygen-limited environment. Cancer is dysfunctional human cells fermenting glucose (and glutamine) internally due to mitochondrial issues — not involving external microbes. Purpose/Outcome: Sauerkraut fermentation preserves food, enhances flavor/nutrition, and is beneficial (probiotic effects). Cancer fermentation supports rapid uncontrolled growth, biomass production, and tumor survival — it’s pathological and “wasteful” (less ATP per glucose molecule). Conditions: Sauerkraut is anaerobic by design (sealed, salted cabbage). Cancer does it aerobically (even with oxygen present), hence “aerobic fermentation.” Byproducts & Scale: Sauerkraut mainly lactic acid + CO₂ (mild fizz). Cancer cells dump massive lactate, contributing to tumor acidity and metastasis.



In short: Sauerkraut fermentation = beneficial microbial process turning cabbage into a tasty, preserved food via lactic acid. Cancer “fermentation” = harmful cellular hijacking of the same lactic acid pathway to fuel aggressive growth despite available oxygen. Both highlight how fermentation is ancient, efficient for quick energy in low-oxygen scenarios — but in cancer, it’s a deadly adaptation.

How a Ketogenic Diet Fits In

According to Thomas N. Seyfried’s metabolic theory of cancer, cancer cells (especially aggressive ones like brain tumors) are primarily dysfunctional due to damaged mitochondria, forcing them to rely on fermentation of two key fuels for energy and growth: glucose (via glycolysis/Warburg effect) and glutamine (via glutaminolysis).

Normal cells can efficiently use oxygen-based respiration and switch to ketone bodies (produced from fat breakdown) when glucose is scarce.

The goal of targeting cancer for a “cure” or long-term management isn’t killing cells directly (like chemo/radiation) but starving them metabolically while protecting healthy cells. This creates selective stress on tumors, potentially shrinking them, slowing growth, inducing apoptosis (cell death), or making them more vulnerable to other therapies.

How a ketogenic diet (or ketogenic metabolic therapy, KMT) targets cancer in this framework:

Drastically reduces glucose availability A strict low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet (often calorie-restricted) lowers blood sugar and insulin.

Cancer cells depend heavily on glucose fermentation for rapid ATP and biomass production — deprive them, and they struggle to survive/grow.

Healthy cells adapt by using ketones efficiently. Elevates protective ketone bodies (e.g., β-hydroxybutyrate) Ketones rise in nutritional ketosis (typically measured via blood levels).

Tumor cells cannot effectively use ketones due to mitochondrial defects — they “starve” while normal cells (especially brain cells) thrive on them.

Ketones may also have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-tumor signaling effects. Indirectly pressures glutamine use Lower glucose reduces overall fermentable fuel demand.

Ketosis can create metabolic stress that indirectly limits glutamine fermentation (the “Q-effect”).

For fuller glutamine targeting, Seyfried often combines the diet with drugs (e.g., glutamine antagonists like DON or repurposed agents). Monitors via the Glucose-Ketone Index (GKI) GKI = (blood glucose in mmol/L) ÷ (blood ketones in mmol/L).

Therapeutic target: GKI 1.0–2.0 (ideally lower) for strong metabolic pressure on tumors.

Achieved through calorie restriction + strict keto (often starting with 3–5 days water fasting to accelerate ketosis).

Broader strategy (often “press-pulse” therapy):

Press : Chronic metabolic stress via restricted ketogenic diet + fasting cycles.

Pulse : Periodic additions like glutamine-targeting drugs, hyperbaric oxygen, or low-dose repurposed agents to amplify tumor kill without toxicity.

This non-toxic approach aims for synergy — starving fermentation pathways while sensitizing tumors to other interventions.

Evidence and caveats from Seyfried’s work:

Preclinical (mice): Dramatic tumor shrinkage/survival extension in brain cancers.

Human cases: Long-term survival in some glioblastoma patients using KMT alone or combined (e.g., 80+ months in IDH1-mutant cases).

It’s not a standalone “cure” for all cancers — effectiveness varies by tumor type, stage, mutations (e.g., better in mitochondrial-damaged tumors), and requires medical supervision).

Seyfried views it as complementary/alternative to standard care, potentially reducing reliance on toxic treatments.

In short: The ketogenic diet “targets” cancer by flipping the body’s fuel source to ketones (non-fermentable by tumors), starving fermenting cancer cells of glucose (and pressuring glutamine), while nourishing healthy cells — a metabolic “Trojan horse” to control or regress disease without directly attacking DNA or cells.

How Does Mebendazole Fit In to Treat Cancer?

In Thomas N. Seyfried’s metabolic theory of cancer, the primary targets are the two main fermentable fuels that cancer cells rely on due to their damaged mitochondria: glucose (fermented via glycolysis/Warburg effect) and glutamine (fermented via glutaminolysis).

The ketogenic diet (or ketogenic metabolic therapy) primarily addresses glucose by lowering blood sugar, elevating ketones (which tumors can’t use efficiently), and creating metabolic stress on cancer cells.

Mebendazole (MBZ), an FDA-approved antiparasitic drug (commonly used for worm infections), fits in as a key “pulse” agent in Seyfried’s press-pulse strategy — specifically targeting glutamine fermentation (glutaminolysis), the second major fuel pathway.

How mebendazole (MBZ) / febendazole fits in:

Targets glutamine metabolism: Preclinical research from Seyfried’s lab shows MBZ inhibits glutaminolysis in cancer cells (e.g., glioma models), blocking glutamine-dependent energy production and biomass synthesis that tumors need for growth and survival. This complements the diet’s glucose restriction.

Also affects glycolysis : Some studies indicate MBZ disrupts glucose metabolism pathways (e.g., reducing glucose uptake, LDH activity, and ATP from fermentation), adding pressure on the Warburg effect.

Synergistic with ketogenic diet: In mouse models of pediatric/high-grade gliomas (e.g., VM-M3 and CT-2A brain tumors), MBZ showed maximum anti-tumor effects (reduced invasion, growth, and improved survival) only when combined with a ketogenic diet. The diet enhances drug delivery/efficacy, allows lower (less toxic) doses, and synergizes by starving glucose while MBZ hits glutamine .

Other anti-cancer mechanisms: MBZ disrupts microtubules (causing mitotic arrest and apoptosis), inhibits angiogenesis, promotes cell death, and may modulate immune responses (e.g., shifting macrophages toward anti-tumor activity). These align with metabolic targeting by weakening fermenting cancer cells.

Press-pulse role: The “press” is chronic glucose/ketone control via strict keto/calorie restriction. The “pulse” uses intermittent or pulsed drugs like MBZ (or similar benzimidazoles like fenbendazole) to hit glutamine without constant toxicity. Seyfried and collaborators often pair it with other agents (e.g., devimistat/CPI-613) for broader fermentation blockade.

Evidence highlights from Seyfried-related work:

Preclinical studies (e.g., 2023 bioRxiv preprint by Mukherjee, Seyfried et al.) in juvenile mice with invasive brain tumors: Ketogenic diet + MBZ (and devimistat) synergistically improved outcomes over either alone.

It’s part of repurposed drug discussions in metabolic therapy (e.g., alongside DON for glutamine blockade), with case reports and ongoing interest in brain cancers like glioblastoma.

Human use: Off-label/experimental; not FDA-approved for cancer, but low-toxicity profile makes it attractive for trials/combinations. Seyfried emphasizes medical supervision.

In short: Mebendazole acts as the glutamine-targeting “drug pulse” to complement the ketogenic diet’s glucose-targeting “press,” creating a dual-fermentation blockade that starves cancer cells metabolically while sparing healthy cells (which adapt to ketones). This fits Seyfried’s non-toxic, metabolism-focused paradigm for managing (potentially regressing) cancers like brain tumors. It’s promising in preclinical data but requires clinical oversight — not a proven standalone cure.

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