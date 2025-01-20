Cancer Treatment with More than Just Ivermectin and Fenbendazole
Last Monday, my husband Ed had three bladder cancers removed and an instillation of chemotherapy. He has been on a mixture of cancer protocols, notably the Joe Tippins Protocol and the Gerson Therapy.
Remember that in all protocols, they are not just “pills”, but they include fasting, diet, and mild exercise.
More to come on these, but first there is much more to say about using ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer symptoms. And suffice it to say that he never wants to go through chemo or surgery again. He’s 100% dedicated to doing this the natural way.
If you have cancer and are considering these therapies, don’t be overwhelmed; it’s a LOT of information and your treatment should be tailored to your needs.
I had previously written a comprehensive article on the Joe Tippins Protocol:
This article is to summarize an article on repurposed drugs, another basis for using ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer, particularly terminal cancer.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/DRServices255/status/1879595282717176277
The Article
This article explains how terminal cancers are can be targeted by hitting their metabolism, which is not discussed but also a big component of the Gerson Therapy for cancer. Key words include CSCs or Cancer Stem Cells which may be angered by surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, causing recurrence or “seeding” of cancer cells.
Natural tumor cell suppression is caused by P53, reducing the risk of cancer. At the article conclusion, I provide a summary.
Notice that getting well is not just taking a bunch of supplements. It’s also diet and lifestyle changes.
Justus R. Hope discusses the potential of repurposed drugs, such as ivermectin and fenbendazole, in treating terminal cancers by targeting the metabolic drivers of cancer.
The Metabolic Theory of Cancer, described by Dr. Pierre Kory, states that cancer uses sugar and glutamine as fuel and that cancer cells have defective mitochondria and cannot metabolise ketone bodies.
Dr. Thomas Seyfried recommends starving cancer cells by restricting sugar and glutamine and feeding the body with ketones produced through fat consumption or fasting.
Supplements like green tea, curcumin and vitamins can be added to target cancer stem cells, and repurposed drugs like doxycycline and metformin have shown anti-cancer effects.
A low-seed-oil ketogenic diet is recommended, and therapeutic ketosis can act synergistically with conventional cancer treatments to enhance cancer management.
Fasting, exercise and vitamins like vitamin C and D have been identified as effective interventions in cancer treatment and prevention, with fasting being a potent stimulator of autophagy and P53 tumour suppressor function.
When Ivermectin and Fenbendazole Aren’t Enough
Justus R. Hope, who self-describes as a physician, writer and human rights advocate, publishes articles on a Substack page about repurposing life-saving generic drugs, among others.
Over the past few weeks, he/she has been publishing articles reviewing summaries artificial intelligence has generated in response to queries about ivermectin and fenbendazole for treating cancer and, when those are not enough, other treatments for terminal cancer.
The following are the articles in the series so far, beginning with an article about ivermectin and fenbendazole. Unfortunately, the bulk of the articles are behind a paywall. We have based our article on what is free to read in Justus R. Hope’s articles.
Here is the link to a Facebook Group with 13,000 members; they have 22 posts today (so far) and here is the link to Kevin Henning’s Protocol:
I joined this group, even though I am never on Facebook, and I asked Ed to join it. Here is the link.
Fenbendazole is a broad-spectrum benzimidazole anthelmintic used to treat various gastrointestinal parasites in animals such as dogs, cats, horses, cattle and other species. It has gained interest in human medicine for its potential anticancer effects. Studies have shown that it can inhibit glycolysis, down-regulate glucose uptake, induce oxidative stress and enhance apoptosis in cancer cells. However, fenbendazole is not currently approved for use in humans by major regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”).
Read more: Fenbendazole, ScienceDirect
Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug discovered in the 1970s and approved for human use in 1987. It is used to treat a variety of parasitic infections, including river blindness (onchocerciasis), strongyloidiasis, scabies and head lice. However, it is far more than an antiparasitic drug; this multifaceted “wonder drug” continues to surprise and exceed expectations. Since the first decade of the 21st century, the scientific community have begun to recognise the unmatched value of this extraordinary drug. Today, it is recognised that few, if any, other drugs can rival ivermectin for its beneficial impact on human health and welfare.
Read more: Ivermectin: enigmatic multifaceted ‘wonder’ drug continues to surprise and exceed expectations, The Journal of Antibiotics, 15 February 2017
“When discussing cancer with patients, many seem to be missing the greatest advance in cancer care in our lifetime – the advent of repurposed drug treatments,” Justus R. Hope said. “No one questions the standard oncology care of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, despite their toxic side effects and often dismal success. Patients remain unaware that cancer is driven by metabolism, and the most successful repurposed drug treatments target this.”
He went on to explain that repurposed drugs, such as ivermectin and fenbendazole, have been successfully used to treat terminal cancers worldwide, targeting the metabolic drivers of cancer. These treatments have shown promise in resolving terminal cancers of various types, including colon, brain, pancreas, breast and prostate cancer.
Mainstream medicine often misunderstands the biology of cancer, believing it to be a genetic mutation rather than a metabolic disorder caused by defective mitochondria. As a result, many oncologists are unable to provide patients with accurate information about the best diet and lifestyle strategies to prevent or treat cancer and instead often recommend standard treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.
And despite the rising popularity of repurposed drugs like ivermectin and fenbendazole, these treatments are not the most important keys to addressing cancer; a deeper understanding of the disease’s metabolic nature is necessary, Justus R. Hope said.
The Metabolic Theory of Cancer, described by Dr. Pierre Kory, states that cancer uses only two types of fuel to grow: sugar and glutamine, and that cancer cells have defective mitochondria and cannot metabolise ketone bodies. Dr. Thomas Seyfried recommends starving cancer cells by restricting sugar and glutamine while feeding the body with ketones produced through fat consumption or fasting.
Dr. Seyfried also dispels the notion that cancer is a parasitic disease and responds to antiparasitic drugs. He clarifies that both cancer and parasitic worms depend on fermentation metabolism, and so drugs that block this tend to kill both. Justus R. Hope added that drugs like ivermectin and mebendazole, which is chemically related to fenbendazole, can interfere with cancer metabolism.
Dr. Seyfried stresses the importance of cutting off cancer’s fuel supply through diet and lifestyle changes.
To effectively combat cancer, it is crucial to eliminate sugar and glutamine from one’s diet, as these are the primary sources of fuel for cancer cells. Avoiding sugar requires careful attention to hidden sources, such as those found in sauces, soups, crackers, and high fructose corn syrup, which also contains glyphosate-loaded poisons. Avoiding glutamine is more challenging, as it is the most abundant amino acid and a breakdown product of protein, but can be achieved through a ketogenic diet and intermittent or overnight fasting. Water fasts are the most effective method for starving cancer, but a ketogenic diet with intermittent or overnight fasting is a viable alternative.
Justus R. Hope provided an unofficial case study of Kevin Hennings who beat his stage 4 colon cancer using a fenbendazole cocktail. Hennings adopted a 20-hour daily overnight fasting regimen and a ketogenic diet. Hennings has revised his successful cancer protocol building upon the fenbendazole cocktail approach popularised by Joe Tippens but incorporates the necessary diet and lifestyle changes recommended by Dr. Seyfried’s studies. The revised repurposed drug protocol Hennings adopted includes specific dosages for Berberine, ivermectin and dimethyl sulphoxide (“DMSO”).
Read more: DMSO on The Exposé
In the second article about “when ivermectin and fenbendazole aren’t enough,” Justus R. Hope explained that cancer stem cells (“CSCs”) are a primary cause of cancer recurrence and spread, and conventional treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery are ineffective in targeting them.
Surgery can stimulate CSCs, while radiation and chemotherapy also have a similar effect, making CSCs the “roots of cancer” that can regrow the tumour.
Repurposed drugs like Ivermectin target CSCs through different pathways, making it effective in late-stage cancers, whereas fenbendazole has a lesser effect on CSCs but more than makes up for this by interfering with cancer’s metabolism and stimulating P53 activity.
To increase the chances of success, it is recommended to target more CSC pathways, and supplements like green tea, curcumin and various vitamins can be added to achieve this.
Dr. Paul Marik’s book, ‘Cancer Care’, lists several repurposed drugs that can attack CSCs, including green tea extract, melatonin, vitamin D3, metformin, curcumin and others.
In his book, ‘Surviving Cancer, COVID-19, and Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution’, Justus R. Hope highlights the anti-cancer clinical effect of metformin and, notably, its effect against CSCs.
Doxycycline also has strong anti-CSC activity, particularly when combined with tiny doses of azithromycin and vitamin C.
Studies have shown that combining doxycycline with vitamin C can result in a 90% reduction of CSC, making it a potential “game changer” in cancer treatment. The combination of doxycycline and vitamin C is effective in reducing CSCs without harming beneficial gut bacteria or causing drug resistance as only small doses, such as 40 mg per day, are necessary.
In the above Substack article by Justus R. Hop summarizes doxycycline, showing it is a treatment for anthrax, plaque, rosacea, Lyme, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. It is also anti-parasitic, anti-viral and neuroprotective. Brain protection uses of doxycycline include uses for symptoms of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s Chorea, and even Jacob Creutzfeldt Disease.
Used to prevent cancer recurrence, low doses at 40 mg/day are anti-inflammatory and provide anti-cancer activity via matrix metalloproteinases. The aim is to suppress cancer stem cells from growing and spreading. Like ivermectin, it stops the blood supply to cancers via its anti-angiogenic abilities.
Radiation and Chemotherapy. Doxyxycline also “radio sensitizes cancer cells, making them nearly five times more vulnerable to conventional radiation treatment”. On chemo, it “further sensitizes cells to the effects of chemotherapy to effectively suppress resistance, especially in the case of Temozolomide use in Glioblastoma. One of the main reasons patients die from Glioblastoma with conventional treatment is resistance to Temozolomide. Thus, adding Doxycycline to Glioblastoma [GBM] should prolong survival, and it does, as the Metrics Trial showed - to the tune of more than doubling it.”
Read Justun’s full article HERE.
Read more: Dr. Paul Marik’s book ‘Cancer Care’ is now available as a FREE download.
In the third article about “when ivermectin and fenbendazole aren’t enough,” Justus R. Hope discusses the conventional approach to cancer treatment, which includes chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, being challenged by medical professionals like Dr. Marik and Dr. William Makis, who have demonstrated the effectiveness of alternative treatments.
Using an artificial intelligence (“AI”) ranking of these alternative treatments, Justus R. Hope gives his opinion on them and whether he believes AI has ranked them correctly. He begins his review with the bottom of the list, number 13, and works his way to number 1.
Bottom-Ranked Interventions: HBOT and Ketogenic Diet
The bottom-ranked interventions, #11 through #13, include Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (“HBOT”), the ketogenic diet and other treatments.
HBOT, ranked #13, has mixed results in cancer treatment, with some evidence suggesting it can enhance radiation therapy, but also potentially increasing toxicity when combined with certain chemotherapies.
The ketogenic diet, ranked #12, has primarily metabolic benefits, but its effectiveness against cancer may be influenced by the type of fat consumed, with diets high in linoleic acid (“LA”) potentially increasing cancer risk. AI confirms that diets high in LA, found in seed oils such as canola, corn, and sunflower oil, are associated with increased risks for prostate cancer, dysbiosis and colorectal cancer. To maximise the effectiveness of a ketogenic diet against cancer, it is essential to keep LA and overall polyunsaturated fatty acid (“PUFA”) intake as low as possible.
People with a history of cancer must actively target cancer stem cells daily to avoid recurrence, and everyone should strive to maximise their P53 natural tumour suppressor function to prevent cancer.
A low-seed-oil ketogenic diet is recommended over a general ketogenic diet, as it is preferred and has shown benefits in studies, with Dr. Marik highly recommending it for its association with long-term survival in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma.
Therapeutic ketosis can act synergistically with conventional chemotherapeutic drugs, irradiation and surgery to enhance cancer management, improving both progression-free and overall survival.
Intravenous Vitamin C and Other Vitamins
Intravenous (“IV”) vitamin C is a controversial topic, but a PubMed study linked it to enhanced cisplatinum anti-cancer activity via P53 upregulation, and Dr. Linus Pauling’s study showed substantial increases in cancer survival with IV vitamin C.
IV vitamin C can produce oxidising blood levels 50 times higher than oral dosing, making it more effective in cancer treatment, whereas oral vitamin C typically functions as an antioxidant and does not produce sufficient blood levels to kill cancer stem cells.
A combination of low-dose doxycycline and oral vitamin C may be effective in eradicating 90% of cancer stem cells, as doxycycline sensitises oral vitamin C to function as a pro-oxidant.
Dr. Marik advises against using vitamin E, ranked by AI as #10, during chemotherapy, as it can undermine the oxidant effectiveness of treatment, while vitamin D is considered a powerful weapon in cancer prevention and treatment, with a recent study showing a strong cancer stem cell inhibiting effect.
Vitamin D is ranked #1 in Cancer Care, contradicting AI’s lower ranking of #9, and is considered crucial in cancer prevention and treatment.
Dr. Marik highlights the broad anti-neoplastic activity of vitamin D, including its ability to induce apoptosis, inhibit CSCs, and decrease proliferation, angiogenesis and metastatic potential. Vitamin D’s anti-neoplastic activity is achieved through binding to the vitamin D receptor, leading to transcriptional activation and repression of target genes.
Zinc, Melatonin and Doxycycline
Zinc is ranked #7 by AI for its anti-CSC activity, and it also interacts with P53, although less so than melatonin and green tea, which are ranked #6 and #5, respectively.
Melatonin is essential for maintaining healthy mitochondria, and its daily supplementation, even in microdoses, is recommended to prevent cancer.
Doxycycline, ranked #4 by AI, is a repurposed drug that can eradicate CSCs when used with oral vitamin C and has been employed in the Care Oncology Clinic’s 4-Drug Protocol.
Fasting, Exercise, and Cancer Risk
The top three anti-CSC and pro-P53 supplements or interventions are fasting (#1), exercise (#2), and curcumin (#3), with fasting being a potent stimulator of autophagy and P53 tumour suppressor function.
Dr. Marik emphasises the benefits of fasting, including promoting immune system homeostasis, improving mitochondrial health and increasing stem cell production. Regular water fasts, such as 3 days per month, are recommended by Dr. Makis for those with advanced cancer.
Moderate-intensity exercises, such as walking, swimming or cycling, are recommended by AI, as they trigger protective functions of P53 and promote mitochondrial function and aerobic metabolism.
Paradoxically, high-intensity exercises, such as marathon running, may actually promote cancer risk, according to AI’s findings.
Anecdotal reports have confirmed cases of Stage 4 cancer development in young long-distance runners, including James Templeton and Diego Mesa, who were both marathon runners and considered themselves healthy before being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
These cases, along with three other famous young elite athletes identified by AI – Sir Chris Hoy, Govind Sandhu, Liam Hendriks and Mark Carles – suggest a potential link between intense aerobic exercise and an increased risk of cancer.
AI has identified multiple reasons why intense aerobic exercise may promote cancer, although these reasons are not included in the free-to-read section of Justus R. Hope’s article.
Source: https://expose-news.com/2025/01/14/when-ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-arent-enough/
A Summary
These are some of the Top #1-13 compounds mentioned in this article, both using Dr. Paul Marik’s recommendations, other references, and comparing them to AI answers.
First, I asked Twitter/X’s AI, Grok:
Here are some top compounds mentioned in the following article. Because this article is for paid subscribers, I didn’t get all the information but we can see from the AI list above that some additional natural remedies are readily avaiable:
Fasting. Vitamin D. For advanced cancer, Dr. Marik recommends regular water fasting, for example, 3 days per month.
Fasting induces autophagy and P53 tumour suppressor function.
Vitamin D. Cancer Care lists vitamin D as #1, due to its “ability to induce apoptosis, inhibit CSCs, and decrease proliferation, angiogenesis and metastatic potential. Vitamin D’s anti-neoplastic activity is achieved through binding to the vitamin D receptor, leading to transcriptional activation and repression of target genes.”
Exercise. “Moderate-intensity exercises, such as walking, mild swimming or cycling, are recommended by AI, as they trigger protective functions of P53 and promote mitochondrial function and aerobic metabolism.” The article cites that high-intensity exercises like marathon running can promote cancer risk, although you don’t see a lot of that in the literature.
Curcumin.
Doxycycline. Listed in Care Oncology Clinic’s 4-Drug Protocol. When used in combination with oral vitamin C, low-dose doxycycline may eradicate 90% of cancer stem cells.
Green tea (EGCG). Notably, I have suggested this since Covid, because these four compounds are all “zinc ionophores” that work in Stage 2 inhibiting viruses by going into through the virus wall to stop them from replicating. These are agents that work at Stage 1, which pokes a hole in the virus wall: hydroxychloroquine, doxycycline, green tea, and EGCG. They are all listed on Page 11 of my Guidebook to Covid Care, which is always pinned to my Substack, seen here:
Melatonin.
Zinc. AI ranks this #7 for anti-CSC activity and interactions with P53. On one hand, zinc can be highly absorbed through the gut and make you sick. If your zinc makes you nauseated, then you know it is being absorbed through the gut, a key thing to know with certainty. In this case, just cut the dose in half and take twice a day, or purchase little 7 mg lozenges and keep them under the tongue so they get into the blood stream and bypass the gut. On the other hand, Zinc may not be easily absorbed through the gut, a huge problem; in this case, you can switch to gut-friendly, higly absorbable preparation such as this one.
Unknown. He didn’t mention this, and it’s not on the Paid Subscription.
Unknown. Same as #8.
Vitamin D. Intravenous (“IV”) vitamin C. “A combination of low-dose doxycycline and oral vitamin C may be effective in eradicating 90% of cancer stem cells”. Vitamin E is ranked as #10 by AI and is also in the Joe Tippins Protocol, but not recommended during chemotherapy by Dr. Paul Marik, due to its ability to possibly undermine the oxidant effectiveness .
Unknown. Same as #8.
Minimal polyunsaturated fats. Keep linoleic acid (LA) and overall polyunsaturated fatty acid (“PUFA”) intake as low as possible. This causes ketosis, which can “act synergistically with conventional chemotherapeutic drugs, irradiation and surgery to enhance cancer management, improving both progression-free and overall survival.”
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (“HBOT”).
In an upcoming article, I will also provide you with the regimen that Ed is on, and feel free to ask questions. Remember that nothing is personal medical advice; for this you need to be in my Turtle Healing Band Clinic.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
God heals. He is the #1 HEALER.
He healed me, and He can heal you, too. No one has to know what is actually “wrong” with you, i.e., you don’t need a “diagnosis”. You don’t need tests, you don’t need surgery or radiation, much less chemotherapy - God is above and beyond all of this. If you have grown your faith to so believe, then you can count on God and not man. And I back you up!
On the other hand, if this is new and scary to you, then your faith may need to grow in baby steps. It took me twelve bedridden years to get my complete healing, so I don’t know how fast your healing will take to manifest. In the meantime, you can PRAY for healing, grow your faith, take medications/chemo/radiation/surgery, and pray that everything works better than it should, that God is healing you, and that your full healing will come!
On Dr. Paul Marik’s cancer book, I take it with my tongue in cheek, because I don’t like that during Covid, he and Dr. Pierre Kory were so uninformative about keeping you out of the hospital so the doctors and nurses didn’t kill you. Maybe this is his way of giving back, but I won’t be the judge on that.
On this article, my brain was confused on its conclusions, which were not listed in a numerical sequence as I presented. I had to search for each item and post them in order - finding missing items. Maybe I made a mistake; let me know if you can correct me.
At any rate, it provides a good starting point and allows us to do our own research. Believe it or not, my husband doesn’t always listen to me and just take me at my word. I am glad that he weighs it and considers his own research, asks around, and decides what he wants to do with his own body (even though at times, it’s a natural inclination to feel put off by that). You need to do the same.
LET US PRAY
Holy God of All the Ages,
As we see the world changing and note the newness of this new day, bless us with Your heavenly love and light that carries us through all the hard times and unexpected surprises of life.
Show me the path that I may walk in Your perfection. Open the doors that need to be opened for my healing, and close the doors that need to be closed. As I walk the corridor with doors to my right and doors to my right, I shall not waver if one of them slams in my face; I will simply shake the sand off my sandals, and keep persuing Your Ways, Your Truth, and Your Life.
Bring me into Your kingdom in Your perfect time. In all things, lead, comfort, and guide me through Your Holy Spirit.
I pray this in the Name of Jesus, Your only begotten Son who walked the earth so His blood could be shed for the forgiveness of our sins. Thank you for bringing us close to You, and for cleansing our sin and casting it to the outermost universe, as far as the east is from the west.
I love you, Lord. Your mercy never fails me. All my life, I have been held in Your hands. I will always sing of Your goodness and mercy, all the days of my life!
And I give my life to You.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
“Heart disease, cancer, medical errors and abuse, accidents, stroke, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes are the main causes of death. These are all preventable. The cure is ‘studying’.” 1
Why aren’t governments collecting and publishing the needed data for observational studies? It’s simple and cheap! 2
The cures for cancer (or any other disease, even if rare), could be found in days, if already in use: all we need is the physicians, hospitals, ministries of health, patients or their survivors, to upload the clinical records of what they already used to treat their patients to a standardized database which applies real-time multi-linear regression:
• disease stage when treatment begun
• test results
• not the prescribed but real life dose/kg and uptake frequency of medicines/food/nutrients/nutraceuticals
• changes in relevant lifestyle data (exercise, sleeping, eating, etc.)
• disease evolution
• survival phases
Also, the platform could help discard current treatments which actually harm or kill patients (e.g. remdesivir, injections).
There could be prizes for the most effective reproducible treatments, like a Nobel for cancer doctors.
There should be a procedure to eliminate or reduce fake data, for example, to check the uploaded photos of documents.
There should be a medical social network for collaboration and dissemination.
We could have done it with COVID treatments! We should prepare the platform for the next PLANNEDemics.
Big mammoth in the room: why hasn’t any government done this? !!!
The cure for cancer? Censored !
Transhumanists are wrong. There’s no cure for death and there will never be, in this universe subject to corruption. We’re all going to die. The vast majority of us will die of cancer or a cardiovascular event. We all know that a “cure for cancer” only means procrastination of death, either with or without cancer.
“The expression "battling" cancer gives one the impression that cancer is something that has come from outside and "infected" the person, or that it is somehow the result of an inborn genetic weakness. Cancer is (partly) the result of bodily toxicity, the result of many many years of unfortunate dietary choices, lifestyle issues, and repeated poisoning from pesticides, chemical toxins in food and environment, vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs. The Gerson Institute is an excellent place to go for help in reversing cancer. One must go there and stay for treatment, and education in self care. Another option is the Foundation for the Advancement in Cancer Therapies, FACT, www.rethinkingcancer.org ” 3
There are many lifestyle changes and treatments that got cancer out. Yet, that doesn’t mean it could not be developed later in life, even after 10-20 years.
Why are cheap effective treatments censored as “dangerous misinformation” by social networks?
Why did Google blacklist searches involving “cancer cure” or “cure cancer”? 4
Why is there no compulsory labelling against carcinogenic substances or risks?
Just as they blocked 30 safe-effective-cheap (SEC) treatments for COVID5, they are blocking anything which would save/increase the population, especially of the elderly population by increasing their life expectancy.
Prevention is better than radiation: avoid and act
1. Avoid:
• COVID spike protein, from long COVID, COVID haccines and haccine shedding 6
• mRNA and DNA vaccines
• Childhood vaccination schedule
• Toxic food (non-organic food and beverages).
◦ artificial sweeteners7
◦ acrylamides from crispy/brown carbohydrates (fries, cereals) 8
◦ ultra-processed foods
◦ hot food/beverages in plastic or plastic coated containers PFAS
◦ coffee
◦ processed meat (salted, cured or smoked), meat more than twice a week 9
• Some carbohydrates (nb sugar10), leading to obesity and diabetes11
• Excess alcohol
• Smoke (not only tobacco)
• X-rays
• Radon gas: gauge before building, buying or renting a house
• Non-barrier birth control (hormonal12 and IUD). Endometrial and breast cancer are hormone dependent.
• Hormonal replacement
• Artificial insemination and egg donation (n.b. hormonal ovarian stimulation13)
• Tubal ligation14
• Vasectomy
• EMFs 15
• Donations, usually not tested for carcinogenic viruses:
◦ Human milk banks
◦ Blood
◦ Organs
• Ultraviolet rays: sunshine, tanning beds.
• Biological carcinogens: certain viruses, fungi (aflatoxin), bacteria and parasites
• 300 carcinogenic substances: arsenic, asbestos, formaldehyde, etc.16
2. Lifestyle, not death-style:
• Physical activity
• Healthy diet 17
• 7-8 hours quality sleep (more in children, less in elderly)
• Fasting: “Fasting for a certain number of hours each day can flip the metabolic switch, from a carbohydrate-dominated state to a fat- or ketone-burning state.” 18
• Uninfected sex (e.g. lifetime faithful marriage): sexually transmitted carcinogenic viruses like hepatitis, HPV19, herpes, EBV20, MMTV21, etc. are neither prevented by vaccines nor condoms, and are breastfed to the babies 22 Unnatural sex (oral, anal), increases the problem. Eventually, promiscuity costs many lives (yours and all your partners) and society pays for the expensive cancer treatments.
• To reduce the risk of breast cancer, have as many children as possible and breastfeed them as much as possible, even using breast pumps and refrigerated milk (ideally, 3 years but not more)23.
Healing food
Black Raspberries
Contain ellagic acid, a natural substance, that has been shown to prompt cancer cells to “commit suicide”, plus anthocyanins and antioxidants, which are compounds that can neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, with a high ORAC score (absorbing oxygen radicals).
Figs
Contain a powerful compound called ficin, an essential phytochemical proven to encourage cancer cells to undergo apoptosis, meaning it helps the body eliminate harmful/cancer cells.
Peaches
A Harvard study showed that eating peaches and nectarines twice a week could lower the risk of breast cancerin post-menopausal women by 40%. 24
Other studies confirmed the same for polyphenols also contained in plums.25
Nuts
Women’s pancreatic cancer: just a handful twice a week can reduce the risk by a third.26
30 Foods That Reduce Your Risk of Breast Cancer27
Hopefully will soon post the full article. In the meantime read this Yellow alert:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/yellow-alert-global-cyber-storm
Thank you for this comprehensive, very important information, Margaret. My prayers are with Ed, for complete healing. Please give him my best. I sure enjoyed your most recent visit and I hope to see you both again soon. Much Love!