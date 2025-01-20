Last Monday, my husband Ed had three bladder cancers removed and an instillation of chemotherapy. He has been on a mixture of cancer protocols, notably the Joe Tippins Protocol and the Gerson Therapy.

Remember that in all protocols, they are not just “pills”, but they include fasting, diet, and mild exercise.

More to come on these, but first there is much more to say about using ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer symptoms. And suffice it to say that he never wants to go through chemo or surgery again. He’s 100% dedicated to doing this the natural way.

If you have cancer and are considering these therapies, don’t be overwhelmed; it’s a LOT of information and your treatment should be tailored to your needs.

I had previously written a comprehensive article on the Joe Tippins Protocol:

This article is to summarize an article on repurposed drugs, another basis for using ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer, particularly terminal cancer.

This article explains how terminal cancers are can be targeted by hitting their metabolism, which is not discussed but also a big component of the Gerson Therapy for cancer. Key words include CSCs or Cancer Stem Cells which may be angered by surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, causing recurrence or “seeding” of cancer cells.

Natural tumor cell suppression is caused by P53, reducing the risk of cancer. At the article conclusion, I provide a summary.

Notice that getting well is not just taking a bunch of supplements. It’s also diet and lifestyle changes.

Justus R. Hope discusses the potential of repurposed drugs, such as ivermectin and fenbendazole, in treating terminal cancers by targeting the metabolic drivers of cancer. The Metabolic Theory of Cancer, described by Dr. Pierre Kory, states that cancer uses sugar and glutamine as fuel and that cancer cells have defective mitochondria and cannot metabolise ketone bodies. Dr. Thomas Seyfried recommends starving cancer cells by restricting sugar and glutamine and feeding the body with ketones produced through fat consumption or fasting. Supplements like green tea, curcumin and vitamins can be added to target cancer stem cells, and repurposed drugs like doxycycline and metformin have shown anti-cancer effects. A low-seed-oil ketogenic diet is recommended, and therapeutic ketosis can act synergistically with conventional cancer treatments to enhance cancer management. Fasting, exercise and vitamins like vitamin C and D have been identified as effective interventions in cancer treatment and prevention, with fasting being a potent stimulator of autophagy and P53 tumour suppressor function. When Ivermectin and Fenbendazole Aren’t Enough Justus R. Hope, who self-describes as a physician, writer and human rights advocate, publishes articles on a Substack page about repurposing life-saving generic drugs, among others. Over the past few weeks, he/she has been publishing articles reviewing summaries artificial intelligence has generated in response to queries about ivermectin and fenbendazole for treating cancer and, when those are not enough, other treatments for terminal cancer. The following are the articles in the series so far, beginning with an article about ivermectin and fenbendazole. Unfortunately, the bulk of the articles are behind a paywall. We have based our article on what is free to read in Justus R. Hope’s articles. AI Supports Ivermectin & Fenbendazole for Terminal Cancer

When Ivermectin & Fenbendazole Aren’t Enough – Part 1

Here is the link to a Facebook Group with 13,000 members; they have 22 posts today (so far) and here is the link to Kevin Henning’s Protocol:

I joined this group, even though I am never on Facebook, and I asked Ed to join it. Here is the link.

In the above Substack article by Justus R. Hop summarizes doxycycline, showing it is a treatment for anthrax, plaque, rosacea, Lyme, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. It is also anti-parasitic, anti-viral and neuroprotective. Brain protection uses of doxycycline include uses for symptoms of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s Chorea, and even Jacob Creutzfeldt Disease.

Used to prevent cancer recurrence, low doses at 40 mg/day are anti-inflammatory and provide anti-cancer activity via matrix metalloproteinases. The aim is to suppress cancer stem cells from growing and spreading. Like ivermectin, it stops the blood supply to cancers via its anti-angiogenic abilities.

Radiation and Chemotherapy. Doxyxycline also “radio sensitizes cancer cells, making them nearly five times more vulnerable to conventional radiation treatment”. On chemo, it “further sensitizes cells to the effects of chemotherapy to effectively suppress resistance, especially in the case of Temozolomide use in Glioblastoma. One of the main reasons patients die from Glioblastoma with conventional treatment is resistance to Temozolomide. Thus, adding Doxycycline to Glioblastoma [GBM] should prolong survival, and it does, as the Metrics Trial showed - to the tune of more than doubling it.”

Read Justun’s full article HERE.

Read more: Dr. Paul Marik’s book ‘Cancer Care’ is now available as a FREE download . In the third article about “when ivermectin and fenbendazole aren’t enough,” Justus R. Hope discusses the conventional approach to cancer treatment, which includes chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, being challenged by medical professionals like Dr. Marik and Dr. William Makis, who have demonstrated the effectiveness of alternative treatments. Using an artificial intelligence (“AI”) ranking of these alternative treatments, Justus R. Hope gives his opinion on them and whether he believes AI has ranked them correctly. He begins his review with the bottom of the list, number 13, and works his way to number 1. Bottom-Ranked Interventions: HBOT and Ketogenic Diet The bottom-ranked interventions, #11 through #13, include Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (“HBOT”), the ketogenic diet and other treatments. HBOT, ranked #13, has mixed results in cancer treatment, with some evidence suggesting it can enhance radiation therapy, but also potentially increasing toxicity when combined with certain chemotherapies. The ketogenic diet, ranked #12, has primarily metabolic benefits, but its effectiveness against cancer may be influenced by the type of fat consumed, with diets high in linoleic acid (“LA”) potentially increasing cancer risk. AI confirms that diets high in LA, found in seed oils such as canola, corn, and sunflower oil, are associated with increased risks for prostate cancer, dysbiosis and colorectal cancer. To maximise the effectiveness of a ketogenic diet against cancer, it is essential to keep LA and overall polyunsaturated fatty acid (“PUFA”) intake as low as possible. People with a history of cancer must actively target cancer stem cells daily to avoid recurrence, and everyone should strive to maximise their P53 natural tumour suppressor function to prevent cancer. A low-seed-oil ketogenic diet is recommended over a general ketogenic diet, as it is preferred and has shown benefits in studies, with Dr. Marik highly recommending it for its association with long-term survival in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma. Therapeutic ketosis can act synergistically with conventional chemotherapeutic drugs, irradiation and surgery to enhance cancer management, improving both progression-free and overall survival. Intravenous Vitamin C and Other Vitamins Intravenous (“IV”) vitamin C is a controversial topic, but a PubMed study linked it to enhanced cisplatinum anti-cancer activity via P53 upregulation, and Dr. Linus Pauling’s study showed substantial increases in cancer survival with IV vitamin C. IV vitamin C can produce oxidising blood levels 50 times higher than oral dosing, making it more effective in cancer treatment, whereas oral vitamin C typically functions as an antioxidant and does not produce sufficient blood levels to kill cancer stem cells. A combination of low-dose doxycycline and oral vitamin C may be effective in eradicating 90% of cancer stem cells, as doxycycline sensitises oral vitamin C to function as a pro-oxidant. Dr. Marik advises against using vitamin E, ranked by AI as #10, during chemotherapy, as it can undermine the oxidant effectiveness of treatment, while vitamin D is considered a powerful weapon in cancer prevention and treatment, with a recent study showing a strong cancer stem cell inhibiting effect. Vitamin D is ranked #1 in Cancer Care, contradicting AI’s lower ranking of #9, and is considered crucial in cancer prevention and treatment. Dr. Marik highlights the broad anti-neoplastic activity of vitamin D, including its ability to induce apoptosis, inhibit CSCs, and decrease proliferation, angiogenesis and metastatic potential. Vitamin D’s anti-neoplastic activity is achieved through binding to the vitamin D receptor, leading to transcriptional activation and repression of target genes. Zinc, Melatonin and Doxycycline Zinc is ranked #7 by AI for its anti-CSC activity, and it also interacts with P53, although less so than melatonin and green tea, which are ranked #6 and #5, respectively. Melatonin is essential for maintaining healthy mitochondria, and its daily supplementation, even in microdoses, is recommended to prevent cancer. Doxycycline, ranked #4 by AI, is a repurposed drug that can eradicate CSCs when used with oral vitamin C and has been employed in the Care Oncology Clinic’s 4-Drug Protocol. Fasting, Exercise, and Cancer Risk The top three anti-CSC and pro-P53 supplements or interventions are fasting (#1), exercise (#2), and curcumin (#3), with fasting being a potent stimulator of autophagy and P53 tumour suppressor function. Dr. Marik emphasises the benefits of fasting, including promoting immune system homeostasis, improving mitochondrial health and increasing stem cell production. Regular water fasts, such as 3 days per month, are recommended by Dr. Makis for those with advanced cancer. Moderate-intensity exercises, such as walking, swimming or cycling, are recommended by AI, as they trigger protective functions of P53 and promote mitochondrial function and aerobic metabolism. Paradoxically, high-intensity exercises, such as marathon running, may actually promote cancer risk, according to AI’s findings. Anecdotal reports have confirmed cases of Stage 4 cancer development in young long-distance runners, including James Templeton and Diego Mesa, who were both marathon runners and considered themselves healthy before being diagnosed with terminal cancer. These cases, along with three other famous young elite athletes identified by AI – Sir Chris Hoy, Govind Sandhu, Liam Hendriks and Mark Carles – suggest a potential link between intense aerobic exercise and an increased risk of cancer. AI has identified multiple reasons why intense aerobic exercise may promote cancer, although these reasons are not included in the free-to-read section of Justus R. Hope’s article. Source: https://expose-news.com/2025/01/14/when-ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-arent-enough/

A Summary

These are some of the Top #1-13 compounds mentioned in this article, both using Dr. Paul Marik’s recommendations, other references, and comparing them to AI answers.

First, I asked Twitter/X’s AI, Grok:

Here are some top compounds mentioned in the following article. Because this article is for paid subscribers, I didn’t get all the information but we can see from the AI list above that some additional natural remedies are readily avaiable:

Fasting. Vitamin D. For advanced cancer, Dr. Marik recommends regular water fasting, for example, 3 days per month. Fasting induces autophagy and P53 tumour suppressor function. Vitamin D. Cancer Care lists vitamin D as #1, due to its “ability to induce apoptosis, inhibit CSCs, and decrease proliferation, angiogenesis and metastatic potential. Vitamin D’s anti-neoplastic activity is achieved through binding to the vitamin D receptor, leading to transcriptional activation and repression of target genes.” Exercise. “Moderate-intensity exercises, such as walking, mild swimming or cycling, are recommended by AI, as they trigger protective functions of P53 and promote mitochondrial function and aerobic metabolism.” The article cites that high-intensity exercises like marathon running can promote cancer risk, although you don’t see a lot of that in the literature. Curcumin. Doxycycline. Listed in Care Oncology Clinic’s 4-Drug Protocol. When used in combination with oral vitamin C, low-dose doxycycline may eradicate 90% of cancer stem cells. Green tea (EGCG). Notably, I have suggested this since Covid, because these four compounds are all “zinc ionophores” that work in Stage 2 inhibiting viruses by going into through the virus wall to stop them from replicating. These are agents that work at Stage 1, which pokes a hole in the virus wall: hydroxychloroquine, doxycycline, green tea, and EGCG. They are all listed on Page 11 of my Guidebook to Covid Care, which is always pinned to my Substack, seen here: Melatonin. Zinc. AI ranks this #7 for anti-CSC activity and interactions with P53. On one hand, zinc can be highly absorbed through the gut and make you sick. If your zinc makes you nauseated, then you know it is being absorbed through the gut, a key thing to know with certainty. In this case, just cut the dose in half and take twice a day, or purchase little 7 mg lozenges and keep them under the tongue so they get into the blood stream and bypass the gut. On the other hand, Zinc may not be easily absorbed through the gut, a huge problem; in this case, you can switch to gut-friendly, higly absorbable preparation such as this one. Unknown. He didn’t mention this, and it’s not on the Paid Subscription. Unknown. Same as #8. Vitamin D. Intravenous (“IV”) vitamin C. “A combination of low-dose doxycycline and oral vitamin C may be effective in eradicating 90% of cancer stem cells”. Vitamin E is ranked as #10 by AI and is also in the Joe Tippins Protocol, but not recommended during chemotherapy by Dr. Paul Marik, due to its ability to possibly undermine the oxidant effectiveness . Unknown. Same as #8. Minimal polyunsaturated fats. Keep linoleic acid (LA) and overall polyunsaturated fatty acid (“PUFA”) intake as low as possible. This causes ketosis, which can “act synergistically with conventional chemotherapeutic drugs, irradiation and surgery to enhance cancer management, improving both progression-free and overall survival.” Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (“HBOT”).

In an upcoming article, I will also provide you with the regimen that Ed is on, and feel free to ask questions. Remember that nothing is personal medical advice; for this you need to be in my Turtle Healing Band Clinic.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

God heals. He is the #1 HEALER.

He healed me, and He can heal you, too. No one has to know what is actually “wrong” with you, i.e., you don’t need a “diagnosis”. You don’t need tests, you don’t need surgery or radiation, much less chemotherapy - God is above and beyond all of this. If you have grown your faith to so believe, then you can count on God and not man. And I back you up!

On the other hand, if this is new and scary to you, then your faith may need to grow in baby steps. It took me twelve bedridden years to get my complete healing, so I don’t know how fast your healing will take to manifest. In the meantime, you can PRAY for healing, grow your faith, take medications/chemo/radiation/surgery, and pray that everything works better than it should, that God is healing you, and that your full healing will come!

On Dr. Paul Marik’s cancer book, I take it with my tongue in cheek, because I don’t like that during Covid, he and Dr. Pierre Kory were so uninformative about keeping you out of the hospital so the doctors and nurses didn’t kill you. Maybe this is his way of giving back, but I won’t be the judge on that.

On this article, my brain was confused on its conclusions, which were not listed in a numerical sequence as I presented. I had to search for each item and post them in order - finding missing items. Maybe I made a mistake; let me know if you can correct me.

At any rate, it provides a good starting point and allows us to do our own research. Believe it or not, my husband doesn’t always listen to me and just take me at my word. I am glad that he weighs it and considers his own research, asks around, and decides what he wants to do with his own body (even though at times, it’s a natural inclination to feel put off by that). You need to do the same.

LET US PRAY

Holy God of All the Ages,

As we see the world changing and note the newness of this new day, bless us with Your heavenly love and light that carries us through all the hard times and unexpected surprises of life.

Show me the path that I may walk in Your perfection. Open the doors that need to be opened for my healing, and close the doors that need to be closed. As I walk the corridor with doors to my right and doors to my right, I shall not waver if one of them slams in my face; I will simply shake the sand off my sandals, and keep persuing Your Ways, Your Truth, and Your Life.

Bring me into Your kingdom in Your perfect time. In all things, lead, comfort, and guide me through Your Holy Spirit.

I pray this in the Name of Jesus, Your only begotten Son who walked the earth so His blood could be shed for the forgiveness of our sins. Thank you for bringing us close to You, and for cleansing our sin and casting it to the outermost universe, as far as the east is from the west.

I love you, Lord. Your mercy never fails me. All my life, I have been held in Your hands. I will always sing of Your goodness and mercy, all the days of my life!

And I give my life to You.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

