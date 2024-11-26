https://patriotsurvivaltacticalteam.org/

All,

My name is Ralph Avallone and I am Founder and President of Patriot Survival Tactical Team.

If you are receiving this email you have showed interest in assisting us with bringing attention to the critical needs of the survivors of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

I am reaching out on behalf of the Patriot Survival Tactical Team (PSTT), a nonprofit dedicated to rescue, recovery, and relief efforts during catastrophic events. We are organizing a candlelight vigil in Raleigh, North Carolina, to shine a light on the pressing need for immediate action in the face of the housing crisis caused by Hurricane Helene.

The vigil, to be held on a date when we know state officials will be at the state house at will serve as a rallying call for both federal and state governments to prioritize housing solutions for the 126,000 individuals who lost their homes.

Among our critical focus:

Immediate Emergency Housing Solutions: We urge state and federal authorities to allocate resources and funding for temporary and permanent housing solutions, including emergency shelters, tiny homes, and modular housing units.

Moratorium on Mortgage and Rent Payments: A temporary moratorium on mortgage and rent payments for hurricane-affected families is essential to prevent further displacement and financial hardship.

Building Permit Reforms: We call for a mandated moratorium on permit refusals for shed houses and tiny homes, allowing displaced families to create safe and sustainable living spaces.

The impact of Hurricane Helene has left thousands in untenable living conditions, including tents and overcrowded temporary shelters. As colder months approach, the urgency to act grows exponentially. This vigil will provide a platform for survivors to share their stories and a unified voice to demand comprehensive housing solutions.

We invite you to join us in this effort to advocate for our fellow North Carolinians. Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind in the recovery process.

Please feel free to contact me directly for more details about the vigil or how you can support these critical initiatives. We look forward to your participation and support as we push for the change North Carolina desperately needs.

Warm regards,

Ralph Avallone

President/ Commander Patriot Survival Tactical Team

Here is some of the work performed by Ralph and his Team:

