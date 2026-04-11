With more and more people getting cancer, these are the kinds of things we need to know! METABOLIC HEALTH: how to fast for FREE, the benefits of a keto diet, and how to calculate your GKI and keep it under 2.0.

P.S. You can also sign up to be Dr. Rivas’ patient. His website is CarlosRivas.MD.com, his office phone number is ‪(561) 285-7403‬, and their email address is: info.carlosrivasmd@gmail.com

Carlos Rivas, MD

I am so excited to introduce our special guest today — Dr. Carlos Rivas, MD, a self-described Catholic Hippocratic Physician!

Dr. Rivas is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician who also describes himself as a passionate integrative “functional medicine extremist” doctor.

He earned his M.D. with Honors from Georgetown University and completed his internal medicine training at Highland Hospital in Oakland, California.

He is a true pioneer in metabolic health and has been applying cutting-edge approaches to help patients reverse chronic disease — especially cancer.

We became friends after having Professor Thomas Seyfried on our Dr Margaret Show! He described that ten years ago, he met Professor Thomas Seyfried at an OMA conference. This stands for the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) Annual Conference. Even though the OMA focuses primarily on obesity, the conference often includes sessions on broader issues.

Dr Rivas’ mission is to bring souls to Christ through service. He provides his clients with precisely quantified bioharmonious health consultations. By assisting them in maximizing their health and resolving health conditions, his clients are free to pursue their own missions in life, to build His Kingdom one life and one family at a time.

Tenants of Metabolic Health

Insulin resistance

Ketogenic diets

Fasting

The GKI

This served as the starting point for Dr. Rivas’s deep dive into Professor Seyfried’s work on cancer metabolism, especially how patients can use the Glucose-Ketone Index (GKI) score, therapeutic fasting, and ketogenic protocols.

Dr. Rivas trained directly under him, studied his groundbreaking work on the metabolic basis of cancer, and has been using and refining Dr. Seyfried’s protocols in clinical practice. He focuses on powerful tools like therapeutic fasting, ketogenic diets, and keeping the Glucose-Ketone Index (GKI) under 2.0 to starve cancer cells of fuel.

Make no mistake: Dr. Rivas is a Catholic Hippocratic physician who puts patients first with honest, root-cause medicine instead of just managing symptoms.

I hope you can join me in welcoming Dr. Rivas today! We can’t wait to hear how he’s translating this metabolic research into real-world results for patients fighting cancer and chronic illness.

Medicine and Treatments

Dr. Rivas found that many diseases did not get better on medicines.

He found little teaching on dietary treatments — and was intrigued by the keto diet used to decrease pediatric seizures.

Alternative Treatments

Dr. Carlos Rivas mentioned the use of diet to treat pediatric seizures . Landmark 2008 RCT: The ketogenic diet for the treatment of childhood epilepsy (Neal EG et al., The Lancet Neurology). In kids with drug-resistant epilepsy, a Keto Diet gave far better seizure reduction (38% ≥50% reduction vs 6% in controls) — one of the first major trials confirming efficacy. Source: HERE.

The Hippocratic Oath originally included commitments to use beneficial diet for patients and prohibited giving a pessary to cause abortion. These specific parts began to be omitted in modern versions starting in the 1960s — most notably in Louis Lasagna’s popular 1964 revision, which many U.S. medical schools adopted. Source: HERE.

Keto diet + HBOT (hyperbaric oxygen therapy) stresses cancer cells: KD restricts glucose (cancer’s preferred fuel), while HBOT floods them with oxygen, boosting ROS & triggering apoptosis (cell death) in defective cancer mitochondria — healthy cells are protected by ketones. Landmark mouse studies show dramatic tumor reduction & up to 103% longer survival. Source: HERE.

The FLCCC and other protocols added ivermectin/hydroxychloroquine plus supplements like vitamin D for Covid — that translated to the treatment of cancer through other protocols like Tippens, Makis.

Orthomolecular medicine highlights the metabolic cancer cell connection: Cancer often stems from damaged mitochondria & impaired oxidative phosphorylation in stem cells (Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection - MSCC). A 2024 hybrid orthomolecular protocol targets this by restoring OxPhos, restricting glucose/glutamine, and using nutrients like high-dose Vitamin C. Full paper: HERE.

Labs

Dr. Rivas’ engineering undergraduate degree at UC Berkeley taught him to look for constructive solutions to medical problems. He thought that what medicine WAS, the relationship of biochemistry to healing disease.

If you wait until certain labs are abnormal, it’s a late sign of disease, not an early one. For example, GENOVA DIAGNOSTICS has the OAT test , Organic Acid urine Test for FIGLU, an early marker of folate deficiency. They have such things as the NUTRIVAL lab test, the comprehensive stool test, and more.

Conventional training did not allow for even knowing about these tests. Dr. Rivas sought out other functional medicine doctors who discussed basic biochemistry and how to find disease with a root cause approach.

Cancer

Repurposed drugs like ivermectin also helped cancer. Add the keto diet to improve outcomes. Keto diet: PRESS-PULSE with HBOT, and more. Combine all to add better results with little side effect. Can also be used in combination with chemo and radiation — in fact, it is synergystic by enhancing benefits without adding any side effects.

Cancer cells can turn glutamine into sugar (glucose). Dr. Seyfried had done some research on DON, a lab-based research. He thought mebendazole helped because it blocked the glutamine pathway. So Dr. Carlos, as a clinician, looked into it more.

The PET Scan is a radiation-tagged form of glucose (SUGAR) that hones in on tumors (because they like sugar).

Tumors are much more glucose-hungry than normal cells.

A therapeutic, restrictive diet by restricting their glucose/sugar intake, to get them into a ketotic state. Get net carbs below 30, and net protein below 15.

The GKI

The Glucose-Ketone Index (GKI) is a simple blood test ratio that measures how deeply your body is in therapeutic ketosis.

The GKI is calculated by dividing your blood Glucose level (in mmol/L) by your blood Ketone level (beta-hydroxybutyrate in mmol/L). A GKI below 3.0 indicates deep therapeutic ketosis, while under 2.0 is considered optimal for metabolic therapy, especially in cancer care.

Developed by Dr. Thomas Seyfried, the GKI helps track how effectively you are starving cancer cells of glucose while flooding healthy cells with ketones.

Lower GKI numbers reflect better metabolic health, reduced insulin, lower inflammation, and stronger anti-cancer effects.

Many patients using fasting and ketogenic diets monitor their GKI daily to guide treatment and measure progress.

Background In Cancer as a Metabolic Disease

This is what started it all, Professor Seyfried’s Metabolic Theory of Cancer, which opposes the ‘genetic’ theory. A thousand people have viewed this podcast lecture.

Landmark Paper Often Cited for Positive Association

Title: Metformin intake is associated with better survival in ovarian cancer

Authors: Sanjeev Kumar et al . (Mayo Clinic study)

Journal: Cancer (2013)

Direct Link: HERE (full text available)

Key Finding: In 239 women with ovarian cancer, those with type 2 diabetes taking metformin had significantly better survival compared to non-diabetic patients and diabetic patients not on metformin. Metformin users showed longer progression-free and overall survival.

Note on Evidence: Many observational and retrospective studies (including 2024 population-based cohorts) show metformin associated with improved survival, especially in diabetic ovarian cancer patients. However, a 2025 randomized phase II trial adding metformin to standard chemo did not show significant improvement in progression-free or overall survival in newly diagnosed advanced cases. Preclinical data strongly supports anti-cancer effects (e.g., targeting cancer stem cells, metabolism, AMPK pathway).This fits well with metabolic cancer discussions — metformin helps restrict glucose/glutamine use and improves insulin sensitivity, similar to ketogenic diet principles.

Key Paper on Metformin and Longevity

Title: Can people with type 2 diabetes live longer than those without? A comparison of mortality in people initiated with metformin or sulphonylurea monotherapy and matched, non-diabetic controls

Authors: Bannister CA, et al. (Cardiff University)

Journal: Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism (2014)

Direct Link: HERE (abstract; full text may require institutional access or purchase)

Key Finding: Patients with type 2 diabetes on metformin had significantly longer survival than matched non-diabetic controls (adjusted survival time ratio showed non-diabetics had 15% lower median survival). Sulfonylurea users had much worse survival. This was one of the first large studies suggesting metformin may confer longevity benefits even compared to people without diabetes. dom-pubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com

METABOLIC HEALTH

When metabolic health is strong, your body maintains stable energy, regulates hormones well, burns fat efficiently, and avoids insulin resistance. Poor metabolic health drives chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and — according to researchers like Dr. Thomas Seyfried — even contributes to cancer by shifting cells toward dysfunctional fermentation instead of normal respiration.

In short: Metabolic health is the foundation of vibrant energy, disease prevention, and longevity. It goes far beyond weight — it’s about how well your body handles fuel at the cellular level.

Insulin Resistance

Insulin Resistance is a condition in which your body’s cells stop responding properly to the hormone insulin.

Insulin’s job is to help glucose (sugar) enter cells to be used as energy. When cells become resistant, glucose builds up in the blood, forcing the pancreas to produce more and more insulin.

Over time, this leads to chronically high insulin levels (hyperinsulinemia), weight gain (especially belly fat), fatigue, inflammation, and eventually type 2 diabetes.

Insulin resistance is the root driver behind most cases of metabolic syndrome, PCOS, fatty liver disease, heart disease, and even many cancers. It is often caused by excess refined carbs, ultra-processed foods, chronic stress, and lack of movement. Reversing it usually requires lowering carbs, improving sleep, and increasing muscle mass.

The Ketogenic Diet

The Ketogenic Diet (keto) is a very low-carbohydrate, high-fat, moderate-protein eating plan that shifts your body’s primary fuel source from glucose (sugar) to ketones.

By drastically reducing carbs (typically under 20–50g per day), the liver begins breaking down fat into ketone bodies, which the brain, heart, and muscles can use for energy.

This metabolic state, called nutritional ketosis, lowers insulin levels, reduces inflammation, and improves fat burning. Originally developed to treat epilepsy, the ketogenic diet is now widely used for weight loss, type 2 diabetes reversal, metabolic syndrome, and — under medical supervision — as an adjunct therapy in cancer care (by starving glucose-dependent cancer cells while protecting healthy cells).

It emphasizes healthy fats, meat, eggs, and non-starchy vegetables while eliminating sugars and grains.

Contact Information and Appointments

From CarlosRivasMD.com:

Dr. Rivas provides pro bono health consultations to traditional Catholic families with financial difficulty who are fighting the good fight at home and in the public square against evil, in particular, against abortion. Dr. Rivas is staunchly prolife and brings prolife ethics and values into his practice. He believes that the physician’s first duty is to protect all human life with honor and dignity, from the first moment of conception to the last twinkle of natural death. When he is not taking care of patients and clients, Dr. Rivas spends time with his family. With them, he loves to take nature walks, play, play, play, dance, ride bikes, go swimming, play swords, read books, tell stories, reminisce, give off the cuff rants and lectures, and share love in all the ways. Once contact has been made, Dr. Rivas will share with you his personal email and phone number so that you can discuss your questions. He is available 24/7/365 for clients anywhere in the world. Dr. Rivas cannot promise miraculous cures. Only Jesus can do that. But he can promise one thing: that if you become his client, he will commit to your care incessantly until your health improvement is achieved. To victory or death, for Jesus’s glory.

The GKI Meter

Keto Mojo GK+ Blood Glucose & Ketone Meter Kit Promo Bundle

WHERE TO START: BODY COMPOSITION & DIET TRACKING

Body Composition Monitor & Scale

Dr. Rivas suggests starting with this body monitoring scale and the Diet Tracking App, Cronometer.

Diet Tracking App, Cronometer

Install it on your laptop or cell phone:

Dial up your diet See which of the essential 84 vitamins and minerals you’re getting the most and least of, helping you eat a more balanced diet. Reach & maintain your goal weight Monitor your food intake with detailed food journaling, verified nutrition information, and a built-in nutritional target wizard to keep yourself accountable. Get a holistic view of your health Sync Cronometer with all your devices and track all your biometrics from pain symptoms to gut health to blood sugar levels and more. Gain a trustworthy companion We’re proud to offer accurate nutrition information within a lock-tight framework to keep your data safe. We encrypt all data, uphold industry best practices, and enforce strict access controls.

Pain Management Kit

LABS

CRMD Comprehensive NutriMed Profile

CRMD Spike Flam Profile

Vitamin D Lamp

PROFESSIONAL NETWORKS

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We need more doctors with the kind of Christian base, extensive training and compassion that Dr. Carlos Rivas has. You can see how much he knows and get an idea of all the testing he can do for his patients. He grounds himself first with Jesus as Healer, which I LOVE, and then studies each person’s body has its own unique balance that deserves an individualized treatment approach.

If you peruse Dr. Carlos’ Twitter/X, you’ll see he walks the walk. Here are a few subject matters he shares:

I LOVE learning new things, and I hope you get a chance to listen to Dr Carlos Rivas in about an hour! Remember you can listen even if you don’t have an X account!

Today, April 11th at 10:30 am PST. Click HERE to Join LIVE — with Q&A! Or listen to the replay anytime;)!

Gratitude

I will express my gratitude to Dr. Carlos Rivas, for joining us today and sharing his powerful knowledge with such clarity and passion.

From his Georgetown training and internal medicine residency to the moment you met Professor Thomas Seyfried ten years ago at an Obesity Medicine Association conference, his journey into metabolic medicine will be been truly inspiring. We are grateful he walks us through the Glucose-Ketone Index, therapeutic fasting, and how ketogenic approaches are giving new hope to patients fighting cancer and chronic disease.

To everyone who joined us: If Dr. Rivas’ message resonated with you, please follow him at @CarlosRivasMD. And give our CO-HOSTS Laura Bartlett and Jan Wade, Esq., a Follow, Too;)

We are grateful for Dr. Rivas’ time, expertise, and commitment to honest, patient-first medicine. May God bless him, his work, and all the lives he continues to impact.

May God also bless all who suffer and struggle with cancer and other afflictions. Join me as we ask God to bless them!

Let Us Pray

Heavenly Father,

We thank You for the gift of today and for bringing us to a place where we can learn from Dr. Carlos Rivas.

Thank You for his dedication as a physician — for his training, and years of study under Professor Thomas Seyfried, as well as his commitment to healing through metabolic medicine, fasting, and honest root-cause care.

Lord, we ask Your abundant blessing upon Dr. Rivas, his family, and his practice. Fill him with fresh wisdom, strength, and courage as he continues to serve patients facing cancer and chronic illness. Protect him, guide his hands and his heart, and let the knowledge he shares today bear much fruit in the lives of many.

May the metabolic therapies he champions bring real healing, hope, and restoration to those who need it most.

We pray all of this in faith and gratitude, and in the Holy Name of Jesus.

Amen.

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