Catholic Nun is Dialed In: Governments No Longer Serve God or The People, as Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano is Kicked Out of the Catholic Church
BE BOLDER! Thank you, Sister, For Showing Us How to BE BOLD! Because the Bolder They Get, the BOLDER We Must Become! AMEN!🙏
You know that if a nun speaks out, we should not be ashamed to do the same.
This is amidst another great spiritual awakening, as the Pope of the Catholic Church kicks Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano out of the Catholic Church, pretty much for insubordination. More on that after church!!
Please see some of the Archbishop's work below. And if you know his location, please let me know, so that I can try to get a hold of him.
LET US BE BOLD!
Keep supporting one another!
Let Us Pray
As the evil becomes more bold, Father God, please help us to be BOLDER!
Let us profess our faith and greatly share it with others!
May we not shrink back from sharing, Lord, and may the still, small voice of the Holy Spirit speak to us and prompt us to speak to our famiky and friends, as well as strangers.
Help us! Lead us! Guide us, Dear Lord of All Angels!
In the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Amen.
And all who agreed said, “Amen!”
God bless and hold dear that lovely sister. She reminds me of my aunt who was a nun we never called aunt carol but sister carol such a lovely sweet and godly woman we were so blessed to have in our large family. Who among us lapsed Catholics didn’t see the pope making that awful declaration. He is the personification of what is wrong with the Catholic Church. That and the decision to allow the closing of churches and vaccine campaigns at churches were the nail in the coffin for me. I do miss going to mass though.
Thank you ! I am on my knees asking God to use DJT just as He did King David, King Cyrus and many others throughout the Bible. We have pushed God out of our schools, out of our government, and many have pushed God out of their lives. He has left America, the country He has blessed so well. He is with each of us who love Him, but allowing the evil to bring America down. We must read 2CHRONICLES 7:14 ,
AND do what it says every day.
Please pray God will bind and destroy the evil upon our beloved America. 🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸
