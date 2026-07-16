The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Debi Willis's avatar
Debi Willis
4h

We have been played like a fiddle....lie after lie!

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John The Visionary's avatar
John The Visionary
35m

Pure Depopulation Agenda Treason. Nothing less.

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