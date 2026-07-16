On July 15, 2026, independent journalist Jon Fleetwood broke the story that the CDC had awarded Pfizer two major contracts — totaling more than $1.24 billion — for mRNA COVID-19 shots covering fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

The breakdown is striking:

Pediatric contract: $735.7 million

Adult contract: $505.3 million

That’s over $230 million more allocated for children’s shots than for adults — even though children have a significantly lower risk of severe outcomes from SARS-CoV-2!

These details come directly from official federal procurement records published on SAM.gov (the U.S. government’s official contracting site). The contracts were issued June 1, 2026, through the CDC Office of Acquisition Services.

The vaccine Reaction reported on this at thevaccinereaction.org.

I summed up the reaction many are feeling:

The Details That Should Raise Eyebrows

The contracts are Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) agreements.

They don’t mean the CDC has already spent the money — they set up the legal framework to buy large quantities later if the agency decides to. But they still represent a massive commitment of taxpayer resources with almost zero transparency.

Key problems highlighted in the reporting:

Blank contract descriptions — No details on how many doses, what the anticipated demand is, or any justification for the spending.

No data on effectiveness or safety included in the procurement records.

Pediatric allocation is larger despite official data showing children are at much lower risk and current uptake is extremely low.

According to the article, only 9% of children are considered “up to date” with the 2025-26 COVID shot, and just 3% of parents say they even plan to vaccinate their child.

Adult uptake sits at around 17%.

Why Is This Happening?

Critics, including epidemiologist Nicholas Hulsher, point out the disconnect:

“While demand has collapsed, CDC officials continue to lock in hundreds of millions of dollars in future purchases of the mRNA COVID shots… Our public health agencies are doubling down after getting caught covering-up 25 major safety signals — including sudden death.”

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushed back on the framing, clarifying that these are not actual purchases yet — they are framework contracts to ensure supply if needed.

He stated of HHS and CDC:

“…have not purchased COVID-19 vaccines for the upcoming respiratory season and have made no decisions regarding future purchases.”

Still, the question remains:

Why set up billion-dollar contracts for a product with such low demand and for a demographic (healthy children) where the risk-benefit calculation has long been debated?

What Rebel Patients Should Take From This

This isn’t just about one contract. It’s about a pattern:

Transparency is still missing. Blank descriptions on official government sites for over a billion dollars in potential spending is unacceptable. The “shared clinical decision-making” shift the CDC made in 2025 was a step in the right direction — but locking in huge future purchases sends the opposite signal. Children are being prioritized in spending despite lower risk. Parents have every right to ask why. Public trust is already broken. The low uptake numbers show that millions of Americans have already made their choice. They’re not buying what the agencies are selling.

As rebel patients, we don’t have to accept “just trust us” anymore.

We can:

Check the actual SAM.gov records ourselves

Demand full risk-benefit discussions with our doctors (including natural immunity)

Use informed consent documents

Keep asking the hard questions publicly

The era of blind compliance is over. The data on uptake proves it. The question now is whether our institutions will finally respect that reality — or keep writing billion-dollar checks anyway.

Rreferences

CDC Just Awarded Pfizer $1.2 Billion for COVID-19 Shots

https://thevaccinereaction.org/2026/07/cdc-just-awarded-pfizer-1-2-billion-for-covid-19-shots/

(Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction, July 15, 2026) FY26-27 Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccines – Official Contract Award

https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/ab3b1ada9fc34e05a0720007ff8e6a13/view

(SAM.gov / U.S. General Services Administration, Awarded June 1, 2026, Total Value: $735,720,598) Dr. Margaret Show Thread Highlighting the Awards



(Posted July 16, 2026)

Additional Context & Reporting

CDC Awards Pfizer $1.24 Billion for COVID Vaccines for Kids and Adults

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-awards-pfizer-over-1-billion-dollars-covid-vaccines-kids-adults/

(Children’s Health Defense, June 12, 2026) Secretary Kennedy Denies Claim That CDC Has Spent $1.24 Billion on COVID-19 Vaccines

https://krcrtv.com/news/nation-world/secretary-kennedy-denies-claim-that-cdc-has-spent-124-billion-on-covid-19-vaccines-ron-johnson-pfizer

(The National Desk / KRCR-TV, June 19, 2026) HHS Winds Down mRNA Vaccine Development Under BARDA

https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-winds-down-mrna-development-under-barda.html

(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, August 5, 2025)

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Evil abounds. And it is BOLD!

We need to be BOLDER!

As they target our children, I feel for our newborns, infants, and toddlers! I hate the world that they face!

We need to keep speaking out to STOP THE SHOTS! AND WE NEED TO BE BOLDER THAN THEM!

Women are wanting home births. Midwives are being arrested and imprisoned, the states are making their services illegal… because they are BOLDER THAN BOLD!

I’m watching out. Keeping my eyes open. Encouraging moms and couples!

I hear horror stories of parents going to hospitals for delivering their babies, and I’m glad I am not having more children— I would hate to bring them into a hospital. I would hate to bring them in to a public school. Or to a pediatrician 👀 😳.

Lord, help all parents! And Grandparents, Aunts, and Uncles! Give us the strength to talk to them about these things!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank You for loving me! I am so grateful for all that You have done, all You have given me, and all You blessings that abound!

Bless our children! Bless them from the moment they are conceived in the womb!

Help moms get all the knowledge they need to avoid hospitals and doctors, dear Lord!

Help those that get shots, Father God! They don’t realize how dangerous they are, Holy Lord! Open their eyes, I pray!

We join together and ask You to forgive us our sins! Forgive us from doing things that separate us from You!

Give us wisdom and Your power of the Holy Spirit, Holy Father! Give us the words to say to our family and friends, and the BOLDNESS to warn them of this evil!

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen.🙏

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