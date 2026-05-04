Addendum May 4, 2026 at 12:13 pm PST: Edited to reflect that Rebecca did consent to ventilation after trusting the respiratory therapist, also known as the “Ventilator Miastro”.

Danielle Alvarez was 28 years old, vibrant, loving, and living with special needs. She trusted her mother, Rebecca Charles, completely, as every daughter does.

In this video, she sings Happy Birthday to her puppy:

How it Started

On August 27, 2021, Rebecca took her daughter to Glen Cove Hospital (part of Northwell Health in New York) for a persistent cough. Danielle’s vitals were stable: oxygen around 93-96%, no fever, clear chest, normal white blood cell count. What should have been a routine check turned into a 41-day nightmare ending in her death on October 6, 2021.

This is not an isolated tragedy. It echoes the stories of countless families who lost loved ones to aggressive hospital protocols during the COVID era—protocols that prioritized machines, experimental drugs, and isolation over individualized care and consent.

From Cough to Ventilator: The Escalation

Rebecca, Danielle’s legal guardian and medical proxy, describes a cascade of interventions imposed without proper informed consent.

Doctors allegedly misdiagnosed her with sepsis and acute hypoxic respiratory failure despite records showing otherwise. Remdesivir was administered for 10 days (double the typical course), along with tocilizumab.

No one fully explained the risks.

Then came intubation on or around September 4. Rebecca had consented to ventilation only after she asked the respiratory therapist, AKA “Ventilator Miastro” if Danielle was his daughter, would he put her on it. He said yes, so Rebecca trusted him.

Danielle was placed on a ventilator for 31 days with no successful weaning attempts. Sedation and restraints followed: fentanyl (reaching a lethal 53 ng/mL in toxicology reports—twice the fatal threshold), propofol for over 23 days, midazolam, lorazepam, paralytics, and more.

This “deadly cocktail” contributed to heart arrhythmias, myocardial infarction, right ventricle failure, acidosis, pressure ulcers, infections, and multi-organ decline.

Isolation policies barred Rebecca from being at her daughter’s bedside after early days. Danielle, who feared being alone and loved hugs, was left terrified—pulling at IV lines in panic.

The last time Rebecca saw her daughter’s eyes or heard her voice was August 31. One final forehead kiss on September 1, then a COVID test requirement kept her out of the hospital.

The Autopsy

Autopsy and records reportedly revealed ventilator-induced lung damage, untreated complications, and a body that endured what no advocate was present to challenge.

From Pro Se Filing to Amended Complaint: Rebecca’s Unyielding Stand

Facing the statute of limitations and rejection from dozens of attorneys, Rebecca filed the lawsuit herself (pro se) on April 5, 2024—just in time!

She navigated motions, filings, and records in NY as a grieving mother in Florida, poring over thousands of pages that relived the horror.

The Law Office of Tricia Lindsay

Now, Attorney Tricia Lindsay has taken the case. On March 3, 2026, a New York Supreme Court judge in Nassau County allowed discovery to proceed.

The First Amended Complaint was filed, detailing claims of:

Wrongful death

Medical negligence

Malpractice

Battery

False imprisonment

Abuse of a dependent adult, and

ADA violations.

Depositions are scheduled, and evidence exchange is underway. Depositions are scheduled.

The Fight

This fight isn’t just for Danielle. It’s for every family silenced by powerful hospital systems, insurance protections, and protocols that treated patients as protocol-followers rather than individuals with rights.

The Broader Pattern

Stories like Danielle’s highlight systemic issues: polypharmacy without consent, over-reliance on ventilators, isolation policies that exacerbated fear and decline, and a culture where questioning “standard care” made families obstacles.

Help with Funding the Legal Work

Free Now Foundation is funding aspects of the litigation to seek accountability and reform deadly practices!

Update: Latest Court Filing in Danielle’s Case – April 6, 2026

Attorney Tricia S. Lindsay has submitted a strong letter to the Honorable Sarika Kapoor, J.S.C., Supreme Court Nassau County, forcefully addressing a procedural irregularity that threatens to derail the case.

What Happened:

On March 3, 2026, the plaintiff filed a motion for leave to file the First Amended Complaint. This motion was fully briefed, with oppositions from the defendants. While that motion was still pending before the Court, on March 28, 2026, the Court entered a Judgment dismissing the action against the 38 Northwell Health defendants.

Attorney Lindsay’s April 6 letter respectfully points out that this dismissal was premature. She has simultaneously filed a Reply Affirmation in further support of the motion to amend.

What the Motion to Amend Seeks:

• To formally cure the estate-capacity issue (already recognized as resolved by the Court in its December 29, 2025 decision).

• To add new theories of liability and causes of action — all arising from the exact same facts as the original complaint.

The Request to the Court:

Plaintiff respectfully asks the Court to either:

1. Consider the motion to amend on the merits, or

2. In the alternative, schedule a conference at the Court’s earliest convenience to address this procedural issue and the pending motion.

Why This Matters for Justice for Danielle

This is not the end of the road — it is a procedural battle in an ongoing fight. Rebecca Charles Jackson, acting as Administrator of Danielle’s Estate, continues to push forward with the help of dedicated counsel.

The goal remains the same: hold Northwell Health, Glen Cove Hospital, and the individual doctors accountable for the aggressive protocols, lack of informed consent, prolonged ventilation, heavy sedation, and isolation that Rebecca alleges contributed to her daughter’s tragic death.

How You Can Stand With Rebecca and Fight Hospital Protocols

Meet with Vera Sharav in an intimate dinner. This fundraiser will help the legal work.

An intimate dinner with Vera Sharav to Fund Legal Work to End Hospital Homicide

Dine with Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav, producer of Never Again Is Now Global, comparing lockdowns to Nazi-era tyranny. Also in attendance: Free Now Foundation Board Chair Alix Mayer, Attorney Tricia Lindsay, and Rebecca Charles.



Rebecca’s loving daughter Danielle—a young adult with mental disability—was admitted on false pretenses, experimented on until unrecognizable, and killed in 40 days. Your attendance supports legal work seeking justice for Danielle, and a likely successful willful misconduct challenge of the PREP Act shield.



Reply by May 29th. Questions: 415-496-5301

To send a general contribution for medical freedom legal work, mail donations to: Free Now Foundation

50 Woodside Plaza

Suite #417

Redwood City, CA 94061

Dinner tickets are $5,000 to $10,000

Link: HERE.

• Read the Amended Complaint and share it widely to amplify the truth:

Support the legal effort via Free Now Foundation (mention “Danielle” or “Rebecca” in tributes), HERE. freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com

HALT HOSPITAL HOMICIDE: DONATE through Free Now Foundation:

Please contribute any amount you can.

Dedicate your donation in honor or memory of someone

Anonymous donations are welcome

Every contribution makes a meaningful impact.

Help Us Seek Justice for a Grieving Mother Taking on Northwell Health Rebecca Charles, grieving mother, is taking on Northwell Health and their doctors and nurses for prioritizing profits and protocols over her daughter Danielle’s life. Rebecca is suing Northwell in NY State court to expose what really happened to Danielle. This is now the most important hospital COVID protocol case in the country. The facts of this case are horrific and very hard to look at. They are truly hard to believe. But the facts are what they are; and it is our job to follow them wherever they lead. Danielle should never have been admitted to the hospital at all. She should have been sent home. Why did the doctors lie to Rebecca about Danielle’s condition in order to scare her into admitting Danielle for treatment Why did they then continue to lie and secretly administer powerful drugs to Danielle via IV drip without any notice to Rebecca or Danielle, let alone any opportunity to consent or refuse? Why did they lie to Rebecca when they told her she could go home for a shower and then come back to be with her daughter but then refused to re-admit Rebecca when she returned? That is when they started to non-consensually administer even more powerful narcotics to Danielle, strapped her down and ventilated her. The following 35 days were something much more akin to torture than medical care, for both Danielle and Rebecca. No human should be treated this way. Danielle died 41 days after she was improperly – fraudulently – admitted for treatments that she never needed. This healthy, vibrant 28-year old is now dead as a result. If Danielle had been sent home – which Northwell’s own tests indicated should have happened – she would still be alive. The amount of money collected by the hospital from private insurance over those 41 days: $648,571. (That does not include any amounts collected by the hospital from Medicare.) We need to look at these facts straight in the face and then deal with what they mean. We owe it to Danielle and her mom. Rebecca Charles wants everyone to know what happened to Danielle so that it won’t ever happen to anyone else again. Please support the legal fund for this case, set up and managed by Free Now Foundation. We have recently filed a new amended complaint on Rebecca’s behalf. Please support now and stay tuned for updates. If you are a supporter from outside the U.S., please direct your donation to: Law Offices of Tricia S. Lindsay, PC

Case: Rebecca Charles v. Northwell

531 E. Lincoln Ave., Ste. 5B

Mount Vernon, NY10552

Ph: (347) 386-4604

Tricialindsaylaw@gmail.com

Follow Rebecca’s updates on her Substack and advocate for medical freedom, informed consent, and patient rights.

Danielle’s smile, her hugs, and her trust in her mother deserved better than a hospital that turned healing into harm. Rebecca’s courage—from filing alone to building a stronger case—shows what love and truth can achieve against overwhelming odds.

This is about humanity first. Hospitals should heal, not harm. Patients are not protocols—they are people.

For Danielle. For such a time as this. For all those who refuse to be silent.

AS THE COUNTRY WATCHES THIS TRIAL, STAY TUNED TO HEAR HOW THINGS PROGRESS!

What I Really Think

In the last couple of years, a lot of people watched this case hoping to see justice or accountability. As the only major court filing in addition to the Schara v. Ascension Health case (which IMHO lost because the jurors still believed the murderous doctor), this one is one to watch.

And we see that on the intimate dinner with Vera Sharav, the wording states,

“… a likely successful willful misconduct challenge of the PREP Act shield. ”

I asked Grok about other cases of ‘willful misconduct’ before any U.S. court:

From Grok

No, there are no reported cases involving hospital deaths from COVID-19 where a willful misconduct challenge has successfully (or even appeared likely to successfully) pierced the PREP Act’s liability shield. The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act (42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d) grants broad immunity to “covered persons” (including hospitals, doctors, and manufacturers) for losses related to the administration or use of “covered countermeasures” during the COVID-19 public health emergency. These countermeasures include drugs like remdesivir, ventilators, monoclonal antibodies, and other hospital treatments/protocols used against COVID-19. The sole exception is for death or serious physical injury caused by willful misconduct, which is defined very narrowly as an act or omission that is: Intentional to achieve a wrongful purpose;

Knowingly without legal or factual justification; and

In reckless disregard of a known or obvious risk so great that harm is highly probable and outweighs any benefit. This must be proven by clear and convincing evidence (a high standard). Claims must first exhaust the federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), can only be filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia before a three-judge panel, and require a verified complaint with specific expert documentation. Why Challenges Fail in Practice Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against hospitals for alleged COVID-19 deaths (often involving remdesivir protocols, ventilator use, DNR orders, or lack of informed consent). However: Most courts dismiss or reject willful misconduct claims because allegations of negligence, gross negligence, or even reckless protocols do not meet the statutory threshold.

Examples of failed or dismissed attempts: Remdesivir contamination/manufacturing defect cases (e.g., Michigan Court of Appeals, 2025, involving St. Joseph hospital and Gilead): Even alleged contaminated doses did not qualify as willful misconduct; PREP Act immunity applied fully. High-profile hospital protocol cases (e.g., Grace Schara v. Ascension Wisconsin, 2025 Wisconsin jury trial): Family alleged death resulted from remdesivir, sedation, and DNR issues. Tried in state court on negligence/medical battery grounds (not a federal willful misconduct PREP Act claim); jury ruled for the hospital. Nursing home and hospital cases across circuits (e.g., Ninth, Third, Eleventh Circuits) consistently hold that PREP Act does not completely preempt state negligence claims, but willful misconduct claims (when alleged) fail on the merits or procedural grounds.

No appellate or trial court decisions (through 2026) have allowed a hospital to be held liable under the PREP Act’s willful misconduct exception for COVID-19 deaths. The exception has proven practically insurmountable. Other Notes on Related Litigation Many families pursue state-law negligence or wrongful death suits in state courts (where PREP Act often does not provide removal jurisdiction or complete preemption for non-willful claims). These sometimes survive initial motions but rarely succeed on the merits due to separate state COVID immunity laws (requiring gross negligence or worse) or lack of causation evidence. Federal courts uniformly enforce the PREP Act shield absent willful misconduct. Bottom line: The PREP Act’s willful misconduct exception exists in theory but has not yielded any successful (or even promising) hospital COVID death cases. The legal, procedural, and evidentiary hurdles are extraordinarily high by design. If you have details about a specific case you’re referencing as the “first” one, feel free to share for more targeted analysis—this is general information based on publicly available court rulings and is not legal advice. Consult a qualified attorney for any individual situation.

But we know God is bigger than anything!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank you for bringing me to where I am today, especially for leading and guiding me according to Your plans and purposes.

Bless Rebecca Charles and her legal team, and grant them knowledge and purpose in bringing forward the tragic case of Danielle Alvarez!

Bless their fundraiser, bless the upcoming depositions, and keep Rebecca’s family and the legal team safe and under the mighty strength of Your power and might! Grant them all favor through this process!

Lead us to where we need to be before You, Holy God! Strengthen all of us for the dark and evil forces we fight while they sit in their high places of darkness and power — they are already defeated and work to take as many souls down to hell as possible!

We know the time is short! The see evil ones working overtime!

Thank You for our continued strength and perseverance, and keep this novel court case in the public eye. Help people be knowledgeable about the things that can protect them from hospitals, including the I Do Not Consent Form™! Maximize the help that people can get so they have no fear of hospitals!

Grant us Your peace and wisdom! Give us Your power and discernment!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

https://freenowfoundation.org/articles/conducting-death-danielles-story-part-2/

https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/a95jds8/lp/2611858b-15bb-4f7a-8f94-76a2dbc3718e