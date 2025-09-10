The Rebel Patient™

Frank Baron
3h

This is a horrible event! I am standing with Charlie Kirk and his family and will do everything I can to continue his message. God please bless Charlie’s family and give them the strength they need at this terrible moment 🙏🏻

USAFreedomFighterII
2h

He was assassinated because of evil hatred push by immoral, irrational radicals who are indoctrinated with violence as their method to end open discussion. The killer & whomever else was behind it, seek to destroy God, destroy our Freedoms in our Constitutional Republic, destroy Family unit in our JudeoChristian foundation which is America!

Charlie built Turning Point USA as he was Chosen by God to bring The Truth. The Light, and The Way to untouched lives …and change their hearts from darkness to LIGHT.

He changed my life-by making me THINK FOR MYSELF…see how we all have been brainwashed of antithetical antiAmerican antiJudeoChristian ideology by immorality, unethical, planned dumbing down of children with lies, deceit, immorality depravity of demonic communist radicals.

Millions of us students started researching, questioning, investigating ourselves-which is what education is SUPPOSED to teach us HOW to think, NOT WHAT TO THINK!

He was brilliant, honorable, logical, Godly Leader who respected all, even when they attacked instead of listened. Simply asking questions of how we came to conclusions SHOWED US WE WERE WRONG-how we could NOT defend a pushed indoctrinated opinion when presented with evidence, facts, receipts.

Because of evil insane misdirected hatred by person(s) we demand #DeathPenalty to guilty.

God’s army of Warriors has now INCREASED by millions! We are more determined to speak up & “Put on the full armor of God,” for this is fight against principalities of darkness, most evil acts of depravity, inhumanity, heinous acts of cowards.

Ephesians 6

Brothers and Sisters in God, they just made very wrong evil act for which God’s retribution is coming.

God bless Charlie & his young family. Show compassion, humanity, unity through faith.

#WWG1WGA

