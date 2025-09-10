Addendum 9/19/25 at 3:47 pm PST:

What looks like a sharpshooter seen running away from the roof, after shooting Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two young children.

Per President Trump, flags will fly at Half Mast until Sunday at 6 pm.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, has died after he was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump said on social media. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

A single shot was fired on the Orem campus toward Kirk, a visiting speaker, shortly after noon, the school said.

"He was hit and taken from the location by his security," the university said.

A suspect in the shooting remains at large, according to Orem police, which said they are supporting Utah Valley University in the investigation. The university had previously said a suspect was in custody.

Kirk, 31, was taken to a hospital after being shot, according to Turning Point USA, saying in an earlier statement, "We are praying for him at this time."

The father of two young children was a Trump confidant who was at the at the forefront of a burgeoning conservative youth movement. Known as the "Trump whisperer," Kirk was deeply involved in vetting top positions for the administration following the election and was in constant communication with top advisers and the president himself.

"It's horrific. It's one of the most horrible things I've ever seen," Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

"He was a great guy," Trump said. "He was a good man. He was an incredible guy. Nobody like him."

FBI and ATF agents are on the scene, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency "stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

There was a discussion about shootings when the single shot was fired.

Utah Valley student Luke Pitman, who witnesses the shooting, told Salt Lake City ABC affiliate KTVX that he heard a "big bang."

"We thought it was confetti. Then, everyone started ducking down," he told the station. "And then, I look over at Charlie Kirk and I see blood coming from his neck."

Utah Sen. Mike Lee said he is "tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely."

"Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there," he said on social media earlier Wednesday.

Vice President JD Vance called Kirk "a genuinely good guy and a young father" while urging prayers in the aftermath of the shooting.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he is being briefed "following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk" during the conservative political activist's visit to the campus.

"Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act," he said on X.

The university was the first stop this fall for Turning Point USA's "American Comeback Tour," which is traveling to multiple college campuses around the country.

An event featuring Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday was expected to include a "prove me wrong" table, according to the tour's website.

Ahead of Kirk's visit to Utah Valley University, some students started an online petition asking university administrators to stop him from coming.

The tour has planned stops in Utah, Colorado, Minneapolis, Virginia and elsewhere, according to its website.

Utah Valley University's campus is closed and classes have been canceled until further notice, the school said.

"There is no call to shelter in place at this time," Orem police said. "If you see something suspicious, please report it to police dispatch by calling 911 or the non-emergency number."

The incident sparked immediate condemnation from leaders on both sides of the political aisle.

"The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying and this growing type of unconscionable violence cannot be allowed in our society," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said on X.

Fellow Democratic governor, California's Gavin Newsom, said on X that the "attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form."

Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said the "attack was sickening and heartbreaking, and there is no place -- ever -- for violence in American politics."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Link: https://abc7.com/post/charlie-kirk-shot-during-event-utah-university-jd-vance-says-say-prayer/17787449/#