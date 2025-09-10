Update on 9/10/25 at 3:18 pm PST:

This video shows conservative activist and Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk answering a question at an Utah Valley University Q & A event in Orem, Utah, just before he was shot in the left neck at 12:10 pm MDT. He was on his way”American Comeback” Tour.

Charlie remains in critical condition and is hospitalized.

This is another video of him answering questions.

CAUTION: THIS IS A CLOSEUP:

The university lockdown campus and canceled classes. Students were encouraged to evacuate. The shooter reportedly fired from a campus building that was about 200 feet away.

Apprehending the Shooter:

Closeup of the shooter:

This is a developing story. Thank you for praying for Charlie Kirk. No one should have to endure these things in America.

Leave a comment