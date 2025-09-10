Charlie Kirk Shot in Left Neck while Answering Questions about Transgender Shootings at Utah Valley University
Caution: Graphic Gunshot Closeup with Bleeding. Initial Reports Show Possible Gunman apprehended, arrested— Later Denied. See update.
Update on 9/10/25 at 3:18 pm PST:
This video shows conservative activist and Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk answering a question at an Utah Valley University Q & A event in Orem, Utah, just before he was shot in the left neck at 12:10 pm MDT. He was on his way”American Comeback” Tour.
Charlie remains in critical condition and is hospitalized.
This is another video of him answering questions.
CAUTION: THIS IS A CLOSEUP:
The university lockdown campus and canceled classes. Students were encouraged to evacuate. The shooter reportedly fired from a campus building that was about 200 feet away.
Apprehending the Shooter:
Closeup of the shooter:
This is a developing story. Thank you for praying for Charlie Kirk. No one should have to endure these things in America.
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry and a reader-supported publication that SHINES THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS. Thank you for helping me by receiving new posts and supporting my work. ❤️ I appreciate your being a free or paid subscriber, and for sharing! 🙌
WOW. PRAYING RIGHT NOW for CHARLIE KIRK
Rest in peace, another warrior in God's army