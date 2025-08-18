The Tweet

Warning: Image of Toddler with black eye and bloody face. Bad language in the Thread.

The Thread

Sure enough, Orietta Rose’s posts are primarily on adults who abuse children. She documents, adds posts with Scripture, and also on her personal findings.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 42% of American Adults think the celebration of Black History Month helps improve our nation’s racial tolerance, while 30% disagree and 28% are not sure. The number who see Black History Month as helping improve tolerance is up slightly from 36% in 2011. (To see survey question wording, click here.) Source: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/lifestyle/general_lifestyle/february_2025/is_black_history_month_good_for_america

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I called the church, and the daycare center. I tried every extension, including the Pastor and the Day Care Center. No one answered, and I did not leave a message because it seemed obvious no one would return it. I searched for a Press Release and scoured their Church website. Nothing.

It’s obvious that public sentiment is harsh on the abuser, Yvetter Thurston. She's out on bail, and this seems to be a travesty to society at large.

But I doubt that she can show her face anywhere in town without enduring scorn.

I don’t know how people can be so cruel to children, and I don’t want to try to understand it. All I know is that harming a child is one of the worst things anyone can do before God, and He will be the final judge.

So I give it to God.

Let Us Pray

🙏

Holy Father,

We pray for this toddler, that he recovers and becomes fully healed from his physical and emotional injuries. Bless him! Heal him! Show him Your love and mercy, goodness, and kindness for all the days of his life! And help him be a strong father, a bold one, who protects his children with all that he has!

We pray for some justice not only with the perpetrator, but the co-workers who lied to cover up her crime. Make them accountable, Holy God.

We pray that the family is able to move him away from the situation and never put him in any future jeopardy, Dear Father. Bless the Mother with Your peace, and bless the Father with Your mercy, so the their financial situation can keep one parent at home to raise this little boy.

And we pray for all parents to open their eyes to the true position and purpose You have in parenting, that You open the doors for more Moms to stay at home, and that You cover all children in Child Care with Your protection! Bless the Children as we lift them up to You!

We thank You for keeping as many children at home as possible, Great Lord!

As this story is shared, let one parent after another make the decision to keep their children out of childcare.

We pray all this in the Glorious Name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙏

Leave a comment