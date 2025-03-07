There was no significant carbon monoxide in the house; the investigation has so far ruled that there are no signs of foul play. First discussed at this press conference was the death of Gene’s wife, Betsy.

The Death of Betsy Hackman

The autopsy was performed by Medical Examiner Dr. Daniel Gallegos on Thursday, February 27, 2025, the date that Gene Hackman was determined to have died.

Her February 11, 2025 Cause of Death: Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, A Flu-like Virus Occurred 7 Days before Gene’s Death

She had fluid in and around her lungs, and may have terminally collapsed on the floor. The pills found by her side were thyroid pills. Her death was on February 11, 2025 and they don’t know when she fell ill, when she fell on the floor, or exactly when she passed. There was no pathology evidence that her body had been lying on the floor for a full 7 days.

The Death of Gene Hackman

The autopsy was performed by Medical Examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Ruled a “natural” death, he had signs of previous heart surgery and atherosclerosis. The pacemaker’s last rhythm showed atrial fibrillation on February 18, 2025 and Gene is thought to have died on that date. There was no evidence of a heart attack or myocardial infarction.

The Press Ask Questions

After Dr. Jarrell’s statemnets, the press was invited to ask questions. During this time, she said that Gene probably did not know that his wife passed away. Well, that would be normal for someone with Alzheimer’s disease, to not realize things. But what about the smell?

Heart disease is thought to be the most likely cause that contributed to Gene’s death. He had “very extensive heart disease” but there were no microscopic signs of a recent heart attack, although she stated that it still could have happened and not showed up under a microscope. Well, I’ve never heard of that; if it was bad enough to call it a cause of death, then the pathology would show it.

In Conclusion

They saw no forensic signs that Betsy’s body had been laying on the ground for 7 days. They saw no forensic signs that Gene’s heart had an acute heart attack, because they didn’t see it under the microscope.

The investigation is still awaiting cell phone data, necroscopy results from the dog, and other undisclosed matters.

This is a developing story.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

There have been a lot of rumors that Gene Hackman was going to be a “first witness” on the Epstein files, and that he had evidence against Bill Clinton. These two deaths leave so many questions that it’s hard to believe foul play isn’t an issue.

Questions:

I am not sure how they determined she was dead for 7 days. How did Betsy’s body not show signs she had been laying on the floor? She obviously did not lay on the floor for 7 days or the fluids would haave pooled. Someone took her out of the house, gave her the virus, then put her back in the house, or something foul happened where her body was moved after she died. Foul play must be assumed! Why don’t they admit this now? Why can’t they say that her death is suspicious? And why did they even tell us that her body wasn’t dead on the ground for 7 days? Do they think she walked around without talking to anyone or using her email because someone took her out of the house or moved her to another area? There were no cameras in the house? No housekeeper or gardener? No family, friends, or neighbors that called? Why does it take so long to get cell phone data? Why don’t we know if a heart attack occurred? A heart attack causes the flow of blood to the heart to be severely reduced or blocked. Fat or cholesterol can also cause a blockage. Any blockage makes the heart tissue distal to that flow become ischemic, or without oxygen. Why would Betsy leave Gene at home while she ran errands? Why didn’t he have a Caregiver?

I don’t think we will ever know the truth.

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

Please comfort the Hackman family and give them their privacy. Hold them under Your wings, and cover them with Your light and love. Give them Your peace and allow them to grieve while knowing they will see their father and loved one again.

Allow the truth to prevail.

We pray this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

I will edit this if I see other evidence come forward; will put the link on any future articles. I will also show you some more on Hantavirus, and the pathology of a heart attack and a body lying on the floor for an extended time period.

Let me know if you want any more information; I’ll do my best.

