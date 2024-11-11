Here, a tall, masked man grabs a young Orthodox Jewish child straight from his father’s hand, Kingston Ave in Crown Heights, NY, on a Saturday afternoon.

Source: https://x.com/monika_is_his/status/1855563924101632310?s=46

Brazen Man Tries to Steal Child in a Store

Source: https://x.com/saltygoat17/status/1756054310515781696?s=46

Attempted Kidnapping at Gunpoint, On A Busy Street

Source: https://x.com/missfacto/status/1797992619886481443?s=46

Beverly Hills

Source: https://x.com/thekevindalton/status/1840450281559183632?s=46

They caught him.

These are the luckiest, most blessed parents to not have lost their child to a kidnapper.

We must be grateful for each day we have with our children, each moment.

LET US PRAY

Dear Abba Father, Lord God,

We pray for protection of our children. Not only that they are kept safe in their own homes, but that those who have been kidnapped may be returned to their parents.

Cover them, Lord, Jesus. Assign Your greatest angels to guard and watch over them, we pray.

May our children grow up strong, able to stand up to evil that seems to surround them at every turn. May they not give in, may tgey not back down.

🙏

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

🙏

