SPIKEVAX (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) is a vaccine to protect you against COVID-19. SPIKEVAX is for people who are:

65 years of age and older, or

6 months through 64 years of age at high risk for severe COVID-19.

Vaccination with SPIKEVAX may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

You or your child should not get SPIKEVAX if you had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of SPIKEVAX or any Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or to any ingredient in these vaccines.

What are the risks of SPIKEVAX?

There is a very small chance that SPIKEVAX could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to 1 hour after getting a dose of SPIKEVAX. For this reason, the healthcare provider may ask you or your child to stay for a short time at the place where you or your child received your vaccine. Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include:

Trouble breathing

Swelling of your face and throat

A fast heartbeat

A rash all over your body

Dizziness and weakness

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have occurred most commonly in males 12 years through 24 years of age. You should seek medical attention right away if you or your child has any of the following symptoms after receiving Spikevax, particularly during the 2 weeks after receiving a dose of the vaccine: chest pain, shortness of breath, feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart. Additional symptoms in children may include fainting, irritability, poor feeding, lack of energy, vomiting, pain in the abdomen, or cool, pale skin.

Other side effects that have been reported include:

Injection site reactions: pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection or in the groin, swelling (hardness), and redness

General side effects: fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea and vomiting, fever, rash, irritability/crying, sleepiness, and loss of appetite.

Fainting and febrile seizures (convulsions during a fever) were also reported

Tell the healthcare provider about all of your or your child’s medical conditions, including if you or your child:

have any allergies

had a severe allergic reaction after receiving a previous dose of any COVID-19 vaccine

have had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)

have a fever

have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner

are immunocompromised or on a medicine that affects your immune system

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant

are breastfeeding

have received any other COVID-19 vaccine

have ever fainted in association with an injection

These may not be all the possible side effects of SPIKEVAX. Ask your healthcare provider about any side effects that concern you. You may report side effects to Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) at 1-800-822-7967 or

http://vaers.hhs.gov