Children Aged 6 Months to 11 Years Get Full FDA Approval for Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine SPIKEVAX
SPIKEVAX (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) is a vaccine to protect you against COVID-19. SPIKEVAX is for people who are:
65 years of age and older, or
6 months through 64 years of age at high risk for severe COVID-19.
Vaccination with SPIKEVAX may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
You or your child should not get SPIKEVAX if you had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of SPIKEVAX or any Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or to any ingredient in these vaccines.
What are the risks of SPIKEVAX?
There is a very small chance that SPIKEVAX could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to 1 hour after getting a dose of SPIKEVAX. For this reason, the healthcare provider may ask you or your child to stay for a short time at the place where you or your child received your vaccine. Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include:
Trouble breathing
Swelling of your face and throat
A fast heartbeat
A rash all over your body
Dizziness and weakness
Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have occurred most commonly in males 12 years through 24 years of age. You should seek medical attention right away if you or your child has any of the following symptoms after receiving Spikevax, particularly during the 2 weeks after receiving a dose of the vaccine: chest pain, shortness of breath, feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart. Additional symptoms in children may include fainting, irritability, poor feeding, lack of energy, vomiting, pain in the abdomen, or cool, pale skin.
Other side effects that have been reported include:
Injection site reactions: pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection or in the groin, swelling (hardness), and redness
General side effects: fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea and vomiting, fever, rash, irritability/crying, sleepiness, and loss of appetite.
Fainting and febrile seizures (convulsions during a fever) were also reported
Tell the healthcare provider about all of your or your child’s medical conditions, including if you or your child:
have any allergies
had a severe allergic reaction after receiving a previous dose of any COVID-19 vaccine
have had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)
have a fever
have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner
are immunocompromised or on a medicine that affects your immune system
are pregnant or plan to become pregnant
are breastfeeding
have received any other COVID-19 vaccine
have ever fainted in association with an injection
These may not be all the possible side effects of SPIKEVAX. Ask your healthcare provider about any side effects that concern you. You may report side effects to Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) at 1-800-822-7967 or
http://vaers.hhs.gov
Source: HERE.
THE FDA APPROVAL LETTER
NATIONAL CLINICAL TRIAL NUMBERS
You can select a variety of check boxes for items such as study start date, ending date — and it downloads an Excel spreadsheet with literally one line and multiple columns.
See National Clinical Trial (NCT) numbers:
SOURCE: HERE.
MODERNA’S PACKAGE INSERT
This document is 78 pages.
See Source link for all pages, please.
SOURCE: HERE.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
This is ANOTHER abomination of our children’s bodies that we need to RESIST!!!
Of course, the FDA makes no announcement:
And neither does Sec. Kennedy; there is only a June 3rd tweet:
How much money is Moderna going to make from this? Note that it only comes in frozen syringes - single use! That means they get $$$$$ from supplying it (frozen) in individual syringes.
No large, multiple-use 20 ml vial your doctor’s office can pull out with its own syringe. No tiny, single-use vial using your own syringe. THEY MAKE BANK!
And you bet they are drooling!
I agree with THE MOTHERS.
CONTINUE TO RESIST!
God cannot allow us to harm His children for much longer.
Iron sharpens iron; so a man sharpens his friend’s countenance.
- Proverbs 27:17
Let Us Pray
Holy Father,
Bless the week before us. Give us the strength to continue this spiritual battle against pure evil residing in the principalities and authorities of this world — those that Christ has conquered!
Thank you for Your forgiveness, Your mercy, and Your great patience to give us time to SAVE PEOPLE from the wiles of the evil one!
BLESS THE CHILDREN! BLESS THEM FROM HEAD TO TOE!
Help us RESIST! Help us FIGHT! And keep our spiritual swords SHARP, helping one another to FIGHT FOR WHAT IS RIGHT!
I SPEAK JESUS INTO OUR LIVES! FILL US WITH YOUR HEALING POWER OF THE HOLY SPIRIT!
In the Precious Name of Jesus!
Amen!
This is pure EVIL
Do not Comply
The Scourge are COWARDS. It's time for them to commit suicide.