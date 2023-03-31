There is much ado about recent China:Brazil currency, relations as well as other countries. Because one cannot always see the number of views on a particular tweet, here we alternate with tweet screenshots, to allow you to perceive the massive views:

In this Chapter, the disciples ask Christ to give signs of the end times. Christ foretold earthquakes, floods, food shortages, and more. Above all, he tells us to pray, straighten up, and lift our heads to the heavens. My 10-minute Podcast.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

What Does The China:Brazil Deal Mean?

I am definitely not a money expert, nor do I have a handle on the world-wide matters affecting the US dollar.

As an anesthesiologist, one of the most important things we learned was to ask for help when we need it, and sooner as opposed to later. Because if we make a mistake by not asking for help, a patient can die in 3 minutes of not breathing.

In answer to my own question, I will be one of those doctors who say,

“I don’t know.”

This is one of those matters where I will ask for help.

What do you think? Are you an expert on investments or global financial matters? Do you think we should talk more on this topic, or are you good with your accountant or financial planner?

Survival

I know, for example, that we travel in a conversion van filled with water, dry food, and a bed. It has a sink with running water and plenty of electric sockets attached to several solar panels on the roof. We are also selling a Chevy van conversion that was our ‘starter’ model, because we loved it so much we wanted a slightly larger one that could be a bit more long-term and also accommodate our German Shepherd.

We have solar generators on the roof, plus a plug-in extension cord that can take a charge, skipping over the solar.

I like the solar generator at My Patriot Supply; we give these away as holiday gifts: My Patriot Supply™: Survival foods, supplies, and kits.

My Patriot Supply: https://bit.ly/3a82rik

We also have a plant hydrogrower, a dehydrator, and we love traveling with our own fresh veges that we grow, especially cherry tomatoes.

Left: Our three pods of home-grown cherry tomatoes; Middle, right: dill weed; Two right pods: parsley and more tomatoes, just started.

