China and Brazil Ditch the Intermediary Dollar: They Will Trade in their Own Currencies, with Brazil as China's Biggest Trading Partner at $150.5 Billion in Bilateral Trade in 2022
There is much ado about recent China:Brazil currency, relations as well as other countries. Because one cannot always see the number of views on a particular tweet, here we alternate with tweet screenshots, to allow you to perceive the massive views:
WHAT I REALLY THINK
What Does The China:Brazil Deal Mean?
I am definitely not a money expert, nor do I have a handle on the world-wide matters affecting the US dollar.
As an anesthesiologist, one of the most important things we learned was to ask for help when we need it, and sooner as opposed to later. Because if we make a mistake by not asking for help, a patient can die in 3 minutes of not breathing.
In answer to my own question, I will be one of those doctors who say,
“I don’t know.”
This is one of those matters where I will ask for help.
What do you think? Are you an expert on investments or global financial matters? Do you think we should talk more on this topic, or are you good with your accountant or financial planner?
Survival
I know, for example, that we travel in a conversion van filled with water, dry food, and a bed. It has a sink with running water and plenty of electric sockets attached to several solar panels on the roof. We are also selling a Chevy van conversion that was our ‘starter’ model, because we loved it so much we wanted a slightly larger one that could be a bit more long-term and also accommodate our German Shepherd.
We have solar generators on the roof, plus a plug-in extension cord that can take a charge, skipping over the solar.
We also have a plant hydrogrower, a dehydrator, and we love traveling with our own fresh veges that we grow, especially cherry tomatoes.
Left: Our three pods of home-grown cherry tomatoes; Middle, right: dill weed; Two right pods: parsley and more tomatoes, just started.
The survivalism paragraph about those homegrown cherry tomatoes speaks volumes about the general public ignorance of trade and economics.
When that rooftop solar generator breaks, THEN WHAT?
Solar panels don't magically manifest themselves at Walmart.
They are made in huge industrial factories from petroleum, sand and nuclear energy.
Back when the Dollar was used to trade the petroleum, we had something with which to exchange for those solar panels: We supplied the petroleum that converted silicon dioxide into carbon monoxide and silicon, and we could swap oil for solar panels.
Then we set an arbitrary deadline of 2030 and exited the oil business before we had enough solar panels to survive on temporarily (before they burn out). Since nobody can use dollars to get oil, dollars have become irrelevant.
The net result is NOT inflation.
Inflation is what happens when the central bank prints more money. They can cure that by printing less money. Carter and Reagan did that successfully in 1980-82. Interest rates shot up when money stopped being printed, and then prices stabilized.
What's happening today is NOT inflation.
What's happening today is that the actual cost of survival is rising explosively because we went off oil before we knew how to replace it.
No amount of interest rate hikes can fix this problem.
Just as you cannot intubate a patient for a ventilator without sedation....
....you cannot keep the cost of surviving affordable, unless you allow there to be energy use for manufacturing.
We must be able to replace the tools that wear out.
Setting an arbitrary deadline of 2030 and saying "The industrial revolution ends then", simply makes survival costlier than we can afford.
That is why the ignoramuses we appoint to professorships and grossly overpay to teach ignorance to students, are unable to lower the cost of survival. They taught our children to fear life-giving carbon as if it were a poison.
Do the professors truly believe in Evolution?
Do they mean it when they say dinosaurs once roamed the Earth?
Well if they truly believe that, then it is absolutely necessary for them also to admit that life in Earth was livable in those days, when all that carbon was loose in the biosphere and none of it had become fossil fuel yet.
So either a lot of climate fear-mongers are lying about the existence of dinosaurs. Or else they are lying about the urgency of shutting off oil use by 2030.
Perhaps what really happens in 2030 is that Social Security runs out of money? And the political class need a crisis by then, that can keep folks from noticing that their $500 a month check won't buy a week's supply of groceries?
Right now the high cost of living is blamed on the Ukraine War.
What excuse will they have in 2030 when the political class need to genocide our elderly to avoid admitting that they stole their Social Security money and spent it all?
Another plague, perhaps?
