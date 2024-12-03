The Space

This was being recorded, so you can listen to it anytime: https://x.com/growthfactororg/status/1863776643522691315?s=46

We started off talking about growing medicinal foods with a farmer at The Ried Farm.

I was waiting to hear back from my contact who could potentially provide closure to the infant who reportedly died a couple weeks ago. That word never came. There was just silence.

We started talking about cancer remedies and Chlorine Dioxide, of which Amalya is an expert. Here are some great resources for anyone needing symptom relief:

CAUTION: Discussion of eating dog. The stage went silent.

This book was very highly recommended:

I thought this may be interesting, Today at 2 pm PST:

LIVE Rumble Link: https://x.com/rk2155163080594/status/1863630917207503290?s=46

Link: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0019452221002314

The Video

Link: https://www.thespruce.com/irish-moss-plant-profile-5070468

Chlorine dioxide. Has anyone here used it?

Thank you. I will let you know if and when I hear back from my contact on the reported toddler death. I appreciate you!

