By the time you finish this article and Space, I think you will agree that 99.9% of people have not heard of this.

THE ELITE WANT TO REMAIN ELITE. THEY WANT IMMORTALITY THROUGH AI. They make light of Christ. They make light of the Bible. They want to preserve humanity — and it’s going to be their version of humanity that they define. They want to implant their consciousness into us and already have brain cells via a “CL-1 machine”. People connect to it on the iCloud. They speak openly about all this and are atheists.

This Dr Margaret Show Space for this conversation is HERE.

LOOK at what is already in the works!

Source: HERE. Their data came from this PDF:

I welcome you to The Dr. Margaret Show X Space!

Today we are honored to welcome our special guest speaker: Olivia Ladd, a key voice and representative of Christians Against AI (CAAI).

Olivia Ladd brings a faith-grounded, biblically informed perspective to the conversation on artificial intelligence. Along with her work in CAAI, she is actively involved in educating and mobilizing Christians on the ethical, societal, and spiritual challenges posed by AI. She co-leads discussions and events focused on protecting human dignity and warning against the dangers of unchecked technological idolatry.

Olivia holds relevant education and credentials in areas that equip her to address the intersection of faith, ethics, and emerging technology (with a strong emphasis on Biblical worldview and Christian ethics). Her background strengthens her ability to analyze AI’s risks through a scriptural lens, helping believers navigate these complex issues with wisdom and truth.

In this conversation, we’ll explore:

- The real-world and future risks of AI

- Ethical and moral concerns from a Christian standpoint

- The profound spiritual implications, including warnings against AI idolatry and the importance of keeping technology submitted to God’s design for humanity

Whether you’re concerned about how AI is reshaping society, work, relationships, creativity, or even our understanding of what it means to be made in God’s image — this is a Space filled with timely, truth-seeking dialogue.

Olivia Ladd brings a passionate, Scripture-centered voice to one of the most critical issues of our generation. Let’s give her a warm welcome, engage with thoughtful questions, and reason together biblically.

Please join the conversation, speak up, share your insights, and let’s seek God’s wisdom on these matters.

Olivia Ladd and Christians Against AI — welcome to The Dr. Margaret Show!”

What to Know About AI

AGI and Singularity (the Technological Singularity)

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is like the size of China the size of 5 companies, like XAI and Anthropic. They aim to accomplish all things humans can do, at less than minimum wage.

They would own the entire labor market, the wealth of the entire economy.

Those who want to devalue humans are the ones who want to control 8 billion people.

Technological Singularity: a point of no return for human history. An intelligence explosion. Right now, humans are building AI. Eventually, we will see that we can build an AI that is smarter than humans at building AI.

AI is already coding.

Recursive self-improvement: creates designs smarter than itself. Over and over again.

THE INTELLIGENCE EXPLOSION

The Agents start work together. Humanity has Agency, but AI wants to shift it from humanity to AI.

Singularity: When the laws break down, as with a black hole, when we cannot see inside. With AI, it would be thinking and evolving so much faster than humanity can keep up.

It would be like a goldfish trying to understand the internet.

A Superintelligent AI (ASI) may not have human intentions.

Singularity - the moment AI becomes more intelligent than humanity.

They expect that AI will align with human values, but we don’t even know what it in the AI, esp when it makes huge leaps in advancement.

We have Reached Autonomous AI

Once AI reaches a functional AI, it is able to DO and not just TALK.

We have long-horizon Agents, like ChatGTP 5.2 that solve complex projects. The shift from AI as a TOOL as AGI as a REPLACEMENT FOR LABOR is what CAAI opposes.

The First Phase of AGI is already here, because AGI is replacing human labor.

We could have a large class of people living on mass universal income.

Universal Basic Income cannot meet the needs of what humans are used to achieving.

Hyperscale Data Centers

Farmer Family Fights Back

Reel by Blake Bozarth

A family farmer refuses $26 million to sell her land for a huge data center.

Promoting Idleness and Reducing Biblical Stewardship

The Social Security Administration Analysis (2001) research showed that men who retired early (claiming benefits at 62) died sooner than those retiring at 65 or older. Later retirement correlated with longer life expectancy. See HERE.

Here is a clear summary of studies showing that after retirement, people who serve others (e.g., volunteering with other-oriented motives) tend to live longer and age more slowly than those focused mainly on self-serving hobbies or passive leisure.

Motives for volunteering and mortality risk: Retirees and older adults who volunteer for other-oriented reasons (altruism or helping others) have significantly lower mortality risk. Those who volunteer for self-oriented reasons (personal satisfaction or benefits) show mortality rates similar to non-volunteers. See HERE .

Meta-analysis on volunteering by older adults: Organizational volunteering reduces mortality risk by 24% on average (after health and other adjustments). Benefits are stronger with consistent involvement. HERE.

Volunteering and biological aging (Washington University study): Volunteering (even 1 hour/week or 50–199 hours/year) slows epigenetic/biological aging. The effect is strongest among retired people compared to those still working. HERE.

Volunteering linked to increased survival: Able-bodied older adults who volunteer show better survival rates; service-oriented activity provides protective effects beyond general leisure. HERE.

Additional context on service vs. hobbies: While hobbies can support mental well-being, studies highlight that purposeful service/volunteering (especially altruistic) delivers stronger longevity and anti-aging benefits than purely self-focused activities. HERE.



Bottom line: Research indicates that retirement years spent in meaningful service to others correlate with longer life and slower biological aging, while self-serving hobbies alone provide fewer comparable health protections.

Purposeful contribution appears key.

Tristan Harris TED Talk

One large data center can guzzle as much electricity as 100,000 homes — and up to 5 million gallons of water per day for cooling (like a town of 50,000 people).

U.S. data centers already use 4.4% of national electricity , heading toward 12% by 2028 .

“The AI boom is thirsty work.”

Use of Electricity

Data centers consumed hundreds of millions of gallons daily nationally (estimates from 2021–2025 range 449–600+ million gallons/day direct use).

U.S. data centers used ~4.4% of national electricity in 2023 (176 TWh), projected to reach 6.7%–12% by 2028 (325–580 TWh). → Official U.S. Department of Energy / Lawrence Berkeley National Lab report: HERE.

A single large (hyperscale) data center can consume as much electricity as ~100,000 homes. → Pew Research / IEA-backed analysis: HERE.

Water Usage (for cooling)

One large data center can use up to 5 million gallons of water per day — equivalent to the daily water use of a town of 10,000–50,000 people. → Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI) summary: HERE.

Broader U.S. context: Data centers consumed hundreds of millions of gallons daily nationally (estimates from 2021–2025 range 449–600+ million gallons/day direct use).

Reel by Steve Cara, State Representative

Don’t Let Them Fool You: Kristen Megan Kelly, Senior Industrial Hygenist and Environmental Health Specialist

Here’s a clear, categorized list of key contaminants produced or associated with data centers powering AI operations. These come from electricity generation, backup power, cooling systems (especially evaporative cooling towers), wastewater discharge, and hardware lifecycle.Air Pollutants (from diesel/natural gas backup generators and indirect power plant emissions).

AIR POLLUTANTS

Nitrogen Oxides (NOx, including NO₂): Contributes to smog, asthma, and respiratory issues; emitted heavily by diesel generators. HERE.

Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5): Lung-penetrating particles linked to heart/lung disease and premature deaths; major output from diesel exhaust.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO₂): Contributes to acid rain and respiratory problems. HERE.

Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) and other greenhouse gases: From fossil fuel-based electricity and generators (U.S. data centers emitted ~105 million tons CO₂e in one recent year) . HERE.

Additional References, HERE and HERE.

WATER CONTAMINANTS: (from cooling tower blowdown/wastewater discharge)

Biocides (e.g., chlorine compounds, isothiazolinones, glutaraldehyde): Used to control bacteria/algae; toxic to aquatic life. HERE.

Corrosion inhibitors (e.g., nitrites, molybdates, phosphates): Prevent pipe damage but can cause eutrophication in waterways. HERE.

Heavy metals (e.g., copper, zinc, lead, chromium): Leached from equipment corrosion; accumulate in ecosystems. HERE.

Concentrated salts / Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and minerals : Build up from evaporation, increasing salinity and scale. HERE.

Thermal pollution (warmer discharged water): Disrupts aquatic ecosystems by altering oxygen levels and habitats. HERE.

REFERENCES: HERE AND HERE. Emerging Chemical Contaminants PFAS (“forever chemicals”): Used in some advanced immersion cooling fluids and semiconductor manufacturing; persistent in environment, linked to health risks; also released via e-waste. HERE. eesi.org

Other Associated Contaminants Electronic waste (e-waste) toxins: From frequent hardware upgrades for AI (servers, GPUs); contains lead, mercury, cadmium, arsenic when improperly disposed or recycled. snhu.edu HERE.

Notes: Many air pollutants are indirect (from grid electricity) or from backup generators run during peaks/outages. Water contaminants concentrate in “blowdown” (the water bled off to prevent scaling). Impacts vary by cooling technology, location, and grid mix. AI’s high compute demands amplify these issues.



“AI is a Knife That Can Decide By Itself”

with Yuval Noah Harari

How To Stop Large Data Centers

1. Start Local: Organize and Raise Awareness

Form or join a grassroots group — Gather neighbors, use social media (e.g., Facebook groups, Instagram like @no_datacenter_flx), host meetings, and create flyers/op-eds.

Focus on key impacts: Highlight electricity rate hikes for residents, millions of gallons of water per day, air pollution from backup generators, noise, and land use. Water concerns often resonate most.

Attend public meetings — Show up in large numbers at town/county board hearings, planning commissions, and zoning meetings. Persistent attendance has killed proposals (e.g., Tucson, Arizona’s “Project Blue” was unanimously rejected after residents packed chambers).

Resources:

Food & Water Watch’s “How to Stop a Data Center Near You” toolkit: HERE.

NAACP “Stop Dirty Data Centers” campaign (especially for frontline communities): HERE.

2. Demand Transparency and Use Legal/Regulatory Tools

File open records requests (FOIA/FOIL) for contracts, NDAs, water/electricity usage projections, and environmental impact studies.

Challenge zoning, permits, and environmental reviews — Object if the site is on farmland, near residential areas, protected habitats, or water-stressed zones. Demand full Environmental Impact Assessments.

Push for Community Benefit Agreements — Negotiate enforceable deals for transparency, local investments, and limits on resource use (templates available from NAACP).

Leverage existing laws: Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, or local noise/traffic ordinances for backup generators and cooling systems.

3. Push for Policy Changes at Local/State Level

Successful tactics include:

Moratoriums — Temporary halts on new approvals while impacts are studied (passed or proposed in New York, Maryland, Georgia, Vermont, Denver, Ypsilanti MI, and many counties).

Repeal tax subsidies/incentives — Data centers often get huge breaks; states like Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, and Michigan are moving to end them.

Ban or limit NDAs — Prevent secretive deals between officials and companies.

Create special utility rate classes — Force data centers (not residents) to pay for grid upgrades and higher electricity rates.

Require water/energy disclosure and efficiency standards.

Over 230 environmental groups (including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, Food & Water Watch) sent a letter to Congress demanding a national moratorium until strong regulations exist. HERE .

Federal bill: Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced the AI Data Center Moratorium Act in 2026 to pause new AI data centers until safeguards address environment, jobs, and costs. sanders.senate.gov

JOIN CAAI ON FACEBOOK:

You can also message Olivia Ladd and CAII on Twitter/X: HERE.

Gratitude

Olivia Ladd and the entire Christians Against AI (CAAI) team, we thank you so much for joining us today on The Dr. Margaret Show X Space!

Olivia, your thoughtful, Scripture-grounded perspective brought real clarity and depth to such a critical conversation.

You helped us all see the real-world risks of AI more clearly, while shining a bright biblical light on the ethical, moral, and spiritual dangers — especially the subtle temptation toward technological idolatry that can pull us away from God’s design for humanity.'

We are truly grateful for the time, passion, and wisdom you poured into today’s discussion. Your willingness to speak truth with both courage and grace is a blessing to everyone who joined us. Many listeners walked away better equipped to navigate these rapidly changing times while keeping Christ at the center.

Thank you, Olivia, and thank you to Christians Against AI for your important work in educating and mobilizing believers to protect human dignity and uphold a biblical worldview in the age of artificial intelligence.

We pray God continues to bless your ministry, give you wisdom, and open doors for even more people to hear this vital message. We have such sincere appreciation and gratitude to you and CAAI.

Let Us Pray

Heavenly Father,

We thank You for this time together in Your presence.

Thank You for bringing Olivia Ladd and the Christians Against AI ministry into our space today. We are grateful for her faithful, Scripture-centered voice that boldly addressed the challenges of artificial intelligence while pointing us back to Your truth and wisdom.

Lord, thank You for enlightening our hearts and minds through this powerful conversation.

Help us to walk wisely in this rapidly changing technological age, guarding our hearts against any form of idolatry, and keeping our eyes fixed firmly on You.

May we honor You in how we engage with AI and every gift of human creativity. Give us discernment, courage, and a deeper love for Your Word as we navigate these issues.

We give You all the glory.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name we pray.

Amen.

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