Coeur d’Alene is perhaps best known for its skiing. And now it's Christians are now known for defying the law by marching with crosses on the 4th of July.

BREAKING: Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, banned crosses for the 4th of July parade; Christians said no. Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/9349

LET US PRAY

Lord God, Heavenly Father of All Creation,

We pray for those who marched and defied the law by carrying a cross. We pray for their children and families to continue to not only be bold, but to excel in boldness!

We thank You for such inspiration, and ask that You keep these marchers safe in Your arms. Give them strength, Lord, to keep opposing evil. Bless them, keep them, and multiply the work of their hands and the steps of their feet!

We ask this in the name of Jesus. Amen.

Happy Day! Now Go Out And Be A Blessing!

