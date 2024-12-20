SPECIAL NOTE: If you would like to unsubscribe from my newsletter, you have the power in your hands. Simply click on the title of this article. It takes you to the Substack post. Scroll to the bottom, and hit, “Unsubscribe”. Thank you for all your support over the time you have been here, and know that all the paid subscriptions go straight into our ministry account. No one pulls a salary from those funds.

Damage to Western North Carolina

An estimated 126,000 Western North Carolina houses were affected by Hurricane Helene, with either damage or complete destruction.

Our Missionary Trip to Eastern Tennessee

As you may know, we went on our first missionary trip to East Tennessee a couple months ago, delivering items that were in great need.

When we arrived, we purchased more camping gear, propane tanks, and stocked the kitchen with cooking and baking essentials like flour, sugar, a crock pot, and more, for the Amish and Search And Rescue teams helping with relief efforts, repair, and rebuilding of homes.

A Package to Kim Tompkins

Kim’s home was filled with overflowing river water. It filled the basement, went upstairs to the main floor, and filled that 3/4 of the way to the ceiling.

The Devastation in Greeneville, TN

Jeff Melton took us to Kim’s house, where we first saw the river in places it had never gone before, fully uprooting huge trees that were left upside down and sideways:

Here is a family home on the way to Kim’s house. It was covered in overflowing, muddy water up to the line of demarcation:

A video of Kim’s home in Greeneville, TN, on Day #1, September 28, 2024 - after the water had receded. She told us that when they left their home in their truck the night before, the water level was up to the headlights! You can see the damage filled her back yard with water; their gazebo and back yard garage structures simply floated away in pieces.

If you look closely, at times you can see how high on the wall the mud went in some rooms.

Here is a picture I took of her back sliding door, where you can see the line of demarcation from how high the water filled her house, after filling the basement:

A Post from Day 40

Kim’s Facebook daily posts are public. You can see them HERE.

How to Help Kim

Ship donations or personal checks (payable to KIM TOMPKINS) to: ATTN: Kim Tompkins

c/o Jeff Melton

4555 Asheville Hwy

Greeneville, TN 37743

Ship a personal check , as above, ATTN KIM TOMPKINS.

Visit Kim’s Amazon Registry : https://amzn.to/4fOvcNb

Visit Kim’s Walmart Gift List : https://bit.ly/4frd0ZW

You can gift her an Amazon VISA card : https://bit.ly/3YVf4DT For example, she is asking for 8 items, like black trash bins, for a total of $232.00.

Donate a Lowe’s gift card here: https://amzn.to/4f4LaCC

Drive up to Greeneville, TN and stay at Camp Greene, and help: Contact Jeff Melton (423) 972-2747 - or better yet, have a group from your church arrange for a group trip! Start saving to join us there in the Spring.

As I unpacked my Christmas decorations, I realized how devastating it would be to lose everything I had collected over the decades, including Christmas balls ordered when my children were born. I also have a collection of Victorian Christmas balls purchased while I was at Stanford in 1994, and I packed up a box of items and shipped it to Kim, whose home we had toured after the destruction. She was sweet enough to send me a pic of what she received:

Christmas Is Still in WNC

Here are a couple of wonderful organizations pushing to help children for Christmas.

Black Mountain Home for Christmas

Link in Shawn’s Bio: HERE. He offers several ways to contribute:

GiveSendGo

Venmo

Cash App

PayPal

Zelle (I’m not a fan of these these codes, but it may be easiest for you; just point your camera, then click on the link)

Mountain Mule Packers

I am sorry this local event already passed, but here is the website to donate:

MountainMulePackers.com, HERE

Emergency RV

This is still one of my #1 recommendations for Hurricane Helene relief. You may recall that Woody is on his way to donate a large RV to a family of four in Western North Carolina. They will receive it by Christmas Day!

Their website is here: EmergencyRV.org, and their donation page by credit or debit card is HERE.

See Woody’s 12-year-old daughter, Luna, sitting on this RV. She has been helping her Dad drive RVs to recipients since she was age 6.

Thank you to all my readers and a special thanks to those who donated funds to our ministry. You have helped so many people in ways that cannot be measured.

Despite the Odds, Santa is Still in WNC!

LET US PRAY

Father God,

Thank you for loving us as Your children. We make mistakes, we err with temptation, and we fail to listen to Your Voice. We know that Only You can turn darkness into light, make a blind man see, and raise Our Lord Jesus Christ from the dead! We Bless Your Holy Name and with all that is within us, we Glorify Your Majesty and Holy Name forevermore!

We pray for the orphans and those who suffered great loss this Christmas, and ask for Your hand to move in their very midst.

We know how much people have suffered from Hurricane Helene, and how slow the recovery and relief has been. And we know that with You, nothing is impossible and all great blessings are at hand!

Multiply our efforts. Make every penny go into the hands and mouths that need it, Dear Great Lord! Direct the funds to be used only for good, to spread love, and to bring smiles to many faces, especially this Christmas when times are particularly sad for those who have lost loved ones.

We say a special prayer for those who have lost a child or spouse, mother or father, Almighty God! Fill their hearts with Your Love, Your Brilliant Light, and fill their hearts with the knowledge that they are with You, in Your Divine Presence, forever with No More Tears, and lacking nothing!

We ask all this in the Mighty Name of Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ!

Amen and Amen!

