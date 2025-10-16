The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chelie's avatar
Chelie
12h

Learn about it, expose it, and call them out on it.

This is the ultimate goal. Share, share, share.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
A T's avatar
A T
13h

Magnetic nano particles hey? Where have we heard that before - oh yeah, the shots!...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture