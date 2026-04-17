The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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SECURED 4 ETERNITY's avatar
SECURED 4 ETERNITY
7h

The sooner people realize that the hospital system wants us dead and out of the way we actually might get something done!!

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2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
7h

Go to counseling but still struggle w guilt. He was amazing and serves anyone even through his disability (quadriplegic c 4/5 complete

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