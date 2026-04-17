You deserve to spend the most informative 3 hours of your time learning about what they have been doing in Florida hospitals SINCE 1990. 36 YEARS.

WHAT HAPPENED

Introducing Mom Cindy Jenkins, In Memory of Her Daughter, Taylor

Please welcome Cindy Jenkins.

Cindy is a mom from St. Johns County, Florida, and a former special education teacher.

In March 2023, she tragically lost her beautiful 25-year-old daughter, Taylor Jenkins, after what Cindy describes as horrific medical negligence following a car accident.

What Happened to Taylor

Cindy has two daughters and has been a single parent working in real estate. On March 18, 2023 Cindy woke up to multiple phone calls, and finally answered to find FL Highway Patrol who had been so persistent.

“Miss Jenkins, this is ___ from Highway Patrol… I’m a Dad and I wanted you to know… You know she is in th hospital.” The Highway Patrol happened to be right there after the accident happened, and dispatched 911 almost immediately. He stayed after shift to be sure Cindy was contacted and aware.

Cindy’s Aunt was a retired ICU nurse. Cindy was upset at the hospital where Taylor was taken.

By the time Cindy called the ICU, it had been over 8 hours until arrival around 11 am. She had packed a suitcase as quickly as she could and headed from Jacksonville to Orlando.

Taylor, had just turned 25 and who had recently graduated college and was in a serious relationship (planning to get engaged). She was stopped at a red light in Orlando (wearing her seatbelt) when another driver rear-ended her on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Incident: Taylor, a 25-year-old started a career she loved, was in a minor car accident (rear-ended while stopped at a red light). She was transported to the hospital for treatment. She was taken by ambulance to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Orlando. What Happened in the Hospital (According to Cindy Jenkins) Cindy describes the hospital care as “confirmed reckless medical negligence and neglect”. Key points she has shared in interviews, testimony, and on social media: Doctors initially diagnosed and treated Taylor for a traumatic brain injury (including possible subdural hematomas). Taylor actually had a life-threatening torn artery in her pelvis (from the impact of the crash), which caused massive internal bleeding.

The hospital allegedly failed to identify the torn artery in a timely manner. By the time they realized the issue, Taylor had gone into heart failure and organ failure. She suffered a hypoxic brain injury (lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain) due to the delayed treatment of the bleeding.

Taylor was declared brain dead on March 22, 2023.

Taylor Jenkins’ organs were harvested after she was declared brain dead on March 22, 2023.

Cindy Jenkins has publicly shared that the family found some comfort in this outcome. She described gathering at the hospital for an “honor walk” as Taylor was taken to the operating room for organ recovery, and the family celebrated Taylor’s final act of generosity.

Multiple news outlets (including News3LV and YourTango) reported that Taylor’s organs helped five recipients, and Cindy posted about it on social media at the time.

Cindy has never claimed the hospital illegally harvested Taylor’s organs without permission.

However, in more recent statements (especially in 2026), she has expressed deep regret and now strongly advises people to remove themselves from the organ donor registry.

Her reasoning: After experiencing what she calls “confirmed reckless medical negligence,” she believes that once someone is a registered donor, organ recovery can become the hospital’s priority over continued life-saving care. She now tells people to let family decide after care is the absolute top priority, not before.



Her experience with special education kids was such that she knew about brain surgery and the need for surgery. Taylor was fit, healthy, weighed 120 lbs, and her hands were “balloons”.

The Neurosurgeon had learned they missed the pelvic arterial bleed, then told Taylor had subdural hematomas and a midline shift. Her immediate thought,

“Has she been to surgery to evacuate it?”

The neurosurgeon stormed in and asked who the Mother was. Cindy stood up and had a short discussion. Then rushed in, everyone looks at him. He said,

“…POOF! There’s no room! She’s never going to get better and even if she did, she’s never going to be back to who she was.”

Then he stormed out of the room, leaving the other people in the waiting room. One lady told of how her daughter regained consciousness after 7 days… and that was the only time she saw him.

The trauma surgeon walked in. She didn’t know how to negotiate through this situation. He did not look her in the eyes. She saw that as a red flag in the care of her daughter. He started explaining about the brain injury.

Florida statues require neurosurgery to be present within 30 minutes; instead, he took 7 hours to arrive.

A private medical expert said,

“Reckless disregard for life resulted in her death.”

At 0730, the nurses were ordered to notify the MD of decreased urine production. CT showed free-form fluid in the abdomen that was not addressed. They initiated the TBI protocol in the ER, giving hypertonic saline. The neurosurgeon was supposed to be there in 30 min, yet showed up 7 hours later. Neither the autopsy nor the CT scan showed a traumatic brain injury, no hematoma, no midline shift. BUT she had blood in her abdomen going down into her left leg!

When notified, the ER doctor said,



”We’ll see her on rounds.”

0830: Distended abdomen. When the heart rate was 150 bpm and bp was 70/40 mm Hg. No blood had been given.

From 0830 to 1030, her Hb was 6.0, a sign of blood loss. Central line placed.

They inserted a right subclavian central line that went to the left subclavian line and was never corrected. They used that central line pressure to continue giving fluids.

1003: Hb = 6.0.

Hypoxic brain damage, no brain hematoma.

1041: Left ventricle collapsed. A rare finding.

1050 - 11:42 am: Fellow at bedside aware of abdomen. Nothing is ordered, nothing is done. Radiologist called to say the patient was bleeding from the abdomen.

11:42 am: Hb = 4.3. A MASSIVE RED FLAG. Mass transfusion protocols began x 3. But they only gave her Packed Red Blood Cells (RBCs). They didn’t give plasma, platelets, cryoprecipitate, or other blood factors needed to prevent coagulopathy and abnormal bleeding.

Platelets = 23,000.

2:20 pm CT: Torn right iliac artery. 13 cm pelvic hematoma, blood in peritoneum.

5:40 pm: Exploratory Laparotomy. “Surgery went very well”. A vascular surgeon did the surgery.

Brent, to whom she was engaged, got documentation to sign consent to have the surgical repair of the iliac artery bleed.

Cindy wanted to get Taylor out of the hospital. She wanted the medical record, access to the portal, and an idea to transfer her out of the facility. IN FLORIDA, they have a ruling that medical records on paper — they have 30 days.

IF YOU NEED TO TRANSPORT A PATIENT OUT OF THE HOSPITAL

Call a doctor who can evaluate how the patient is.

Get any ventilator settings, the last Arterial Blood Gas, any IV drips and their concentration.

CALL THE HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HOTLINE (888) 219-3637 and talk to Laura Bartlett.

They were still keeping Cindy’s focus on the brain findings, when IT WAS NORMAL. NO HEMATOMAS, NO MIDLINE SHIFT. NO SIGN OF DIFFUSE AXONAL INJURY. By the second CT, it showed hypoxic injury (from not getting blood transfusions and oxygen to the brain through the red blood cells).

MONDAY MORNING: A resident walks in, looks at her, and said, “She’s brain dead.” The resident didn’t even introduce himself to her. She felt this was very bizarre behavior.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Later that same day, another resident walks in and doesn’t know who she is. He said “She’s young. We’re going to keep an eye on her. She’s going to make it.”

6 months later, that ICU was SHUT DOWN for not having enough staff. A politician even stood outside with a group to protest that this hospital needed to be closed.

CINDY GOT AN ATTORNEY and requested a meeting.

She asked to speak to a Head Nurse on the floor and was told that she went home.

She got a phone call from a doctor, who said they were going to start brain testing. She patched him into her attorney, who asked him to hold off until tomorrow; the doctor agreed to do so. They did not meet with the attorney, they did not allow medical records access to arrange a transfer.

They did a brain wave test + another test, saying there was no activity.

WEDNESDAY: Cindy stood outside saying goodbye to friends. A nurse taps her on the shoulder and looked all happy. “I need you to come with me.” Cindy said, “What’s wrong?” Come with me! Come with me!

A lady comes in starting to apologize, was very professional. She was the Organ Donor Representative and she started showing her videos of organ donation. Cindy said, “I am not having this conversation with you. My daughter’s not even brain dead.”

THURSDAY: Brain death testing with Cindy in the room. They turned off the ventilator. A resident in the room started crying and asked if they could put it in the central line? The chest never moved, and they said,

“We’re going to call it.”

At 5:35 pm on March 23, 2023, they declared her brain dead.

Cindy prayed. They wouldn’t get her transferred. After declaring her brain dead, Cindy again met with the “very professional, very compassionate” Rep. Cindy had no way to oppose an organ procurement — where they would not take Taylor’s heart.

8:40 pm that night, Cindy signed for organ procurement.

10:00 pm: The lady from Our Legacy comes in to say they are transporting her to a neighboring hospital in Orlando within 30 minutes. They were told it would be “at least a day or two” before an Honor Walk would be done. She drove home 3 1/2 hours to Jacksonville late that night.

She Had the Attorney Find this Citation in the Medical Record

Cindy paid for the medical record and a Google spreadsheet of vital signs, etc. She noted a

MARCH 22: Cindy signed to donate organs. No family checked in after that. They left the city.

MARCH 23, 2023: After being declared “brain dead” at 5:35 pm the previous day; a doctor entered in the chart that the family wanted her to stay on a ventilator overnight. It made no sense.

Hospital Resources

Risk Management: that’s the hospital’s legal team that will try to protect the hospital.

Patient Advocate: is there to protect the hospital.

The First Step: $100,000 To Prove Medical Negligence Led to Death

This strips the way to due process. That money is needed to pay Medical Experts from: an ER doctor, a Neurosurgeon, ER nurses, ICU doctors, etc.

The funeral expenses would be $20,000 and that’s all a law office would be able to get.

Normally, a lawyer will front the bills and pay for them in the hope that their office will get reimbursed.

If you are Married in Florida, it’s A Different Story

Doctors in Florida are Not Required to Carry Medical Malpractice Insurance

The Florida Department of Health is reportedly closing 97% of complaints, with public outcry being most effective at bringing doctors to account.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation: may cite patient malpractice cases.

Rebutting the bill

Cindy, along with other families, managed to get the law repealed in 2025. Ninety-three percent of the Florida legislature voted to end the law with bipartisan support. This is not a partisan issue. However, there is a lot at stake and a lot of money behind this. Governor DeSantis held a press conference on May 29, 2025 with hospital and insurance lobbyists present, after refusing to meet with families, and he vetoed the repeal.

Cindy before the Florida House Judiciary Committee, where she rebuts each of Gov. Desantis’ reasons for the veto. It passed a 2026 bill to end “Free Kill” — but The Senate refused the bill to be heard during the 2026 session, so “Free Kill” continues into its 37th year.

No Pain And Suffering

When Cindy tried to hold the hospital and doctors accountable, she discovered Florida’s so-called ‘Free Kill’ law — a 1990 statute that blocks parents from recovering any pain and suffering or loss of companionship damages when an unmarried adult child over 25 with no minor children dies from medical malpractice.

Because of this law, Cindy was told her daughter’s life had no legal value for those claims. Instead of accepting it, Cindy turned her grief into action. She has been tirelessly lobbying the Florida Legislature, testifying before committees, putting up billboards, and fighting for a clean repeal of this law — so no other family has to go through what she has.Her fight has gained national attention because Florida is a huge medical and retirement destination, meaning this law can affect families from all over the country.

We thank Cindy for joining us, and for her incredible courage.

What is HB 6017, The “Free Kill” Law in Florida? HB 6017

It stops families from suing for “pain and suffering” (non-economic costs) and only allows economic costs like funeral costs.

Created to stop medical malpractice lawsuits, it leaves no ability to sue for “pain and suffering”, no attorney will take the case for medical malpractice.

The “free kill” law in Florida, as referenced by activist Cindy Jenkins who lost her 25-year-old daughter, 25-year-old Flight Agent Taylor, to alleged medical negligence in 2023 and has been a leading voice for repeal.

This is a specific provision in the state’s Wrongful Death Act.

The Video

In 2025, the Florida Legislature passed HB 6017 with strong bipartisan support (House 104-6, Senate 33-4) to repeal the subsection. Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed it on May 29, 2025, citing concerns over rising malpractice insurance costs and lack of safeguards like damage caps. The Legislature did not override the veto. DeSantis said he would approve a bill that had caps, but it would not be retroactive.



2026

In the 2026 session, a similar bill, HB 6003, sponsored by Rep. Dana Trabulsy and co-sponsored by Rep. Johanna López (D-Orlando) to repeal the “free kill” provision in Florida Statute §768.21(8) Advanced in the House (passed committee and floor votes) to remove the restriction. There were NO CAPS on noneconomic claims for pain & suffering. 2026 Update HB 6003 (2026) passed the Florida House on January 15, 2026 by a vote of 88-17. It was then sent to the Senate, where it was referred to the Rules Committee. The bill received no hearing. It died in the Senate Rules Committee on March 13, 2026.



Florida House of Representatives Bill Page: HERE.

Florida Senate Bill Tracking Page (same bill): HERE.

Why Does It Affect Everyone?

This law applies to anyone visiting Florida on vacation or to visit friends, whether at Disney World, or going on a cruise out of Miami.

Florida often serves as a testing ground for tort reform ideas. What happens here (vetoes, House passes, Senate inaction) is watched closely by medical associations, insurers, and lawmakers elsewhere.

These fights shape national attitudes toward medical accountability, patient advocacy, and tort reform — even in states without an identical law.

THE BOTTOM LINE: If you have a child over age 25 who is unmarried, or a parent who is single: Consider staying out of Florida, because your family may not be able to sue like they can in every other state.



FOLLOW Cindy Jenkins on Twitter/X

Healthcare Accountability Initiative

Gratitude

Thank you, Cindy Jenkins, for joining us on The Dr. Margaret Show and bravely sharing Taylor’s story. My hat goes off to you for letting us know what happened to Taylor, and empowering us to know in advance what could happen to us or our family and friends.

Your courage in turning unimaginable grief into a fight against Florida’s “free kill” law is truly inspiring.

No parent should ever be told their child’s life has no legal value.

We stand with you in demanding repeal of §768.21(8) so that no other family has to suffer the way you have.

Please know that Taylor’s legacy lives on through your relentless advocacy against the “Free Kill” bill, and also against being in a hurry to donate organs.

Thank you for trusting us with your voice.

You are always welcome back.

Let Us Pray

Heavenly Father,

We thank You for bringing Cindy Jenkins into our presence today, and for giving us the gift of learning and protecting our loved ones.



We lift up her daughter Taylor — a beautiful young woman whose life was taken too soon. We know she is in your loving presence and yet her life lives on here to protect and inform others to not have a similar fate — we are grateful.



We ask for comfort and healing over Cindy and her entire family as they continue to carry this heavy burden.

Lord, we pray for justice.



We ask that Florida’s “free kill” law be repealed so that no other parent has to hear that their child’s life had no legal value, and that it be made retroactive.



Give strength to every family fighting for accountability in our hospitals and courtrooms.

May Taylor’s legacy continue to bring light — through the five lives her organs saved, and through her mother’s courageous voice that refuses to stay silent.

Surround Cindy with Your peace, wisdom, and protection as she keeps fighting. And give her the peace which surpasses all understanding!



Guide the lawmakers in Florida to do what is right.

We place this all in Your hands.

In Jesus’ name we pray,

Amen.

Leave a comment