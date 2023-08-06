Class Action Lawsuits and Voluntary Recalls that May Surprise You: TGI Fridays™ Mozarella Sticks, Right Guard™ Anti-Perspirant Spray, Ford™ Explorer, Clorox™, Pine-Sol™ and More
Chicken, eggs, hand sanitizer, and more! Look at everything we use. And support patriots instead of big banking, big tech, & big pharma, going back to mom-and-pop shops and small businesses.
Manufacturers like the Cincinnati giant Procter & Gamble have pushed for dismissal of various product lawsuits, but the public continues to hold them responsible.
You may want to be aware of product and food class actions lawsuits. Includes chicken and eggs, hand sanitizer, airline fees, and more.
You can search the web on your own, or read my article below that includes information from here, here, here, here, here, here, and here (and more), including a link to get on a newsletter and stay updated on future product lawsuits.
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