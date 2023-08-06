Manufacturers like the Cincinnati giant Procter & Gamble have pushed for dismissal of various product lawsuits, but the public continues to hold them responsible.

Photo Courtesy: fox19.com

You may want to be aware of product and food class actions lawsuits. Includes chicken and eggs, hand sanitizer, airline fees, and more.

Share

You can search the web on your own, or read my article below that includes information from here, here, here, here, here, here, and here (and more), including a link to get on a newsletter and stay updated on future product lawsuits.

As the lawsuits mount, here is a list of items, some