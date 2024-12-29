ADDENDUM 12/28/24 At 6:22 pm PST: This is a developing story. 2 known survivors, 28 dead, 151 unaccounted for. Thank you for praying.

🚨 BREAKING: TERRIBLE FOOTAGE. A commercial Jeju Air airplane Boeing 737-800 with 175 passengers and 6 crew members crashed in South Korea. The plane originated from Bangkok, Thailand and was bound for to Muan International Airport.

So far, there are 28 reported fatalities.

It appears that the landing gear was not down, the plane veered off of the runway, and did a "belly landing". Reports also state that it missed a turn and in the video below, you can see an abrupt crash with enormous smoke as it hits a wall.

A belly landing is the last resort for a pilot, because it results in loss of control. Without the landing gear, the plane cannot brake.

CAUTION: Disturbing Video as the Plane Lands, Goes on the Dirt, then Abruptly Crashes in Full Smoke. Very Sad.

Lord, why do they have a wall on the landing strip?

LET US PRAY

HOLY FATHER GOD, LET US SEE SOME MIRACLE SURVIVORS! Please save these precious souls! Help them, Lord! In the Name of Jesus!

Amen.

