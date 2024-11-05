There have been rumors that the Department of Social Services (or FEMA) has threatened to take children away from a WNC parent, for failure to be currently living in a home - when they lost everything.

Now Sawn Hendrix confirms that this is true, and it is the case of a Grandma with cancer who currently has custody of her grandson.

Source: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1853471185675387132?s=46

The house was hit by a tree.

Half of it is open and there's tarp over it.

Grandma is struggling with cancer.

He's been in trouble with the law.

They have been given 10 days by DSS to repair the house or find a home, or else they will take the child away from her.

Shawn Says the Situation is Resolved And…

An RV is on the way.

The County is stepping in with zoning rules that have been in place for a long time: You CANNOT build tiny homes here. You CANNOT live on the property in an RV.



Thanks to donations, Shawn can go out and buy RVs and get them moved to people in dire need, like this situation.

It's not clear to me, but it seems that if the situation is resolved with an RV as housing quarters, then perhaps it will be located outside the County.

shawn tagged these 3 people:

⬆️ It appears you can put an RV on your property; you just cannot use it as your primary place of residence, per County ordinance.

I an sure that Shawn will keep us updated.

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

We come to You as our nation has fasted and prayed, repented, and SEEKS YOUR FACE even now when the future is upon us!

Thank You for caring for this Grandma and her grandson! Thank You for Shawn’s bringing this forward to us, sharing so emotionally and genuinely the pain and sorrow of this situation.

We ask You to protect and care for this Grandmother and her grandson, dear Lord of All the Ages! Provide for them, heal Grandma, touch her with Your love, light, and strength! Bless the grandson with Your peace and comfort his soul so he can live in peace, protected from evil.

Thank You for finding them the housing they need and deserve! Make this situation work together for good, dear Lord, and with a massive pushback that only You can orchestrate!

Bless Shawn, too! Give him strength, stamina, and rest to run this marathon!

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen!

🙏

