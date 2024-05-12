Rebecca is Fighting!

Even on Mother's Day, Rebecca shares her heart with the world:

She has had ongoing talks with over 50 lawyers, and occasionally has additional talks - we will let you know when there is a BREAKTHROUGH! Keep praying for a MIRACLE ~ and BELIEVING IN MIRACLES ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ !

GiveSendGo Please continue in prayer that a donor or lawyer steps forward in the next 2 days! Help Spread the Word, Please! GIVE SEND GO for Rebecca The biggest lesson Rebecca has learned: Trust GOD! #2 Lesson: Don’t Trust What the Doctors Say.

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Request for $300,000 is HERE .

That is the projected cost of medical malpractice legal fees in New York. Donations are up to $5,280, and how lovely is it to see all the prayers? Our PRAYER CHAIN for Rebecca is also HERE.

I LOVE what Bambi Forester offered:

Dear Rebecca, This is probably one of the worst financial times in our country especially with gas being over $5.00 here in California, but your mission for truth and justice for your daughter is worth the sacrifice. I wish you all the best in your efforts, and I’m so sorry 😞 for your tragic loss.

STOP DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS

Danielle’s Mom Rebecca does not want anyone else to suffer as she has. To help others, she started a Google and Apple App called “ Death by Hospital Protocol ” or “Dbhp”) - and it is FREE.

Rebecca says,

“We Need to Hold Them Accountable.”

“They have killed 1.2 million in hospitals. If we don’t hold them accountable, it won’t stop.”

Dr. Malik doesn’t know if we will ever see justice for all these deaths, but Rebecca wants all 42 doctors and nurses, including Northwell Hospital, to know that she knows what they did.

We all love Doc Malik. And if you never heard him before, take a good listen as he interviews Rebecca. He gently gathers details that many of us did not know. And you can see how much he cares, and how much he wants to help.

Won’t you please share this link today?

