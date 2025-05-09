This Landmark Jury Trial convenes on Monday, June 2nd.

First, they will select the jury members and proceedings will likely carry into the following week, June 9-13th.

Are you going?

If you can attend, there is reportedly room for up to 75 people per day. If you are inside, please take notes, send pics from outside, and email TheRebelPatient@Substack.com, or click below. I will include them and attribute you, if you would like, or keep you anonymous if requested.

Here is Grace Schara’s mother, Cindy, on how she had to watch as 30 nurses stood in the hallway, refusing to perform CPR on her daughter, Grace - on FaceTime.

And then Grace died.

Almost unbelievably, this is still up on YouTube! Please share on your social media platforms and get this jury trial watched by millions!!!

What Happened to Grace Schara?

Grace suffered at the hands of the doctors and nurses who were supposed to save her life, not kill her. Here is the story, from her GiveSendGo:

Grace… She was an angel on Earth. Grace enjoyed playing violin, horse riding, acting, singing, dancing, hunting, fishing and learning (especially geography). She loved being home-schooled! She was creative and a wonderful artist. Grace had a gift of encouragement and decorated pictures and cards to spread love and gratitude. Her efforts always cheered you up. Her joy for life and her sense of humor were wonderful. Grace could always make you smile. She was known for making up her own jokes. The first of many was, “Where do bees go to the bathroom? The BP station.” Grace had many hopes and dreams, including obtaining her driver’s license, getting married, and being a tour guide at Graceland one day. She LOVED Elvis and met Priscilla Presley! She was the best daughter a parent could ever have, not to mention a wonderful sister, aunt, niece, and friend! Grace would correct us, saying ‘she is not an ant, because she was not an insect’ 😊. The sky was truly the limit with Grace, and we were greatly blessed to have her in our lives for 19 years. What happened to Grace is a tragic story. However, we know that God is sovereign and will use this tragedy for good. When we formed her foundation, we envisioned providing many people with disabilities the opportunity to use their talents and spread the light that Christ has intentionally placed within their hearts for this world. This could be anything from providing violin lessons to a college scholarship. That is still our number one priority! However, because of what we’ve learned regarding the cause of Grace’s death, the foundation is also focusing on shining Grace Emily’s light through educating people on the dangers of incentivized health care. In addition, the foundation plans to raise money for legal defenses related to others killed in hospital facilities as part of its mission. Thank you for considering a donation to our efforts to share Grace’s story and further the goals of her foundation. With your help, Grace’s light can continue to shine that much brighter. Please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net to learn more and see some amazing pictures and videos of our angel. Scott and Cindy Schara, Founders

The Case of Grace Schara’s Murder

It reinforces that Satan comes only to kill, steal, and destroy. And it reinforces Scott and Cindy’s family verse, Genesis 50:20

I have written over 120 articles on Grace; here are just a few to give you some background and history, especially if you can share this article to increase awareness of her upcoming jury trial on JUNE 2nd.

Please Donate to Scott’s GiveSendGo , to Increase Awareness of Hospital Protocols

Thank you to all donors!

Follow Scott on Twitter/X

SHOUT THIS FROM THE ROOFTOPS!

Shine the light on the darkness!

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

Thank you for bringing us together to pray and intercede for Scott’s legal team to prepare their offense in the most just and convincing way for the jury to understand and grasp all the evil therein!

Bless all those who have suffered the hospital killing protocols, and help this case set a new precedent for the rest of the country!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Amen!

God Bless you and keep you well! May He bless the work of your hands and the steps of your feet!

