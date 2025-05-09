The Rebel Patient™

jj
13hEdited

Thanks, Margaret. You're a true friend. I'm sure Scott and Cindy appreciate this and all your help getting the word out now, and since the beginning.

From my experience, three weeks for a court case is a long time. This should be interesting. Their courts are highly political. So, let's see which way the wind blows in Appleton, Wisconsin this June. If anyone remembers, Appleton is the home of the hero in, and father of the author of, the famous "Flags of Our Fathers" book and Clint Eastwood movie about the battle of Iwo Jima in WWII and the 8 US flag raisers on Mt. Sarabaci.

From what I've seen, Scott and Cindy have done much preparatory work, and are very focused. Although these courts, and what they deem as civil or criminal is all commercial, the Schara's are not in this for money, but these animals' repentance and correction of death record.

This truth confounds their and their opponent's attorneys, who are all about money, titles, and license, and do not understand the concept of righteousness, love, or God. This is evident within the depositions.

So, I believe there will be some significant lessons to be seen and learned by all at this trial. Keep in mind that this is a Civil case, not Criminal, in this sham of a legal system. Because of Wisconsin (District of Columbia) statutes, no crime has been committed, as their medical industry is made immune from murder, and given the green light to DNR at will.

I don't expect the Hegelian and fruitless US mouthpieces, US Senator from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, and his friend US Senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul, to be there, but they ought to be if there is any sincerity in them. If nothing else, then to bolster their voting base and get on TV again.

Schara's and their attorney team from Ohio found an opening to pursue this crime through their Civil statutes. For those who don't know, the legal system's term, "Civil" basically means Roman law. Their definition of their term, "civilian" means a student of Roman Law. Are you a civilian?

What we have is God and the power of prayer. Those who are able to attend, your support is needed. Those who cannot, then your fervent prayers are needed. This is God's battle. The Schara's are aware of this.

Blessings to all of you.

